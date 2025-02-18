"Unrealistic" cycling targets and "great swathes of unused cycle parking" holding back new London developments, property association claims

A major London property association has taken to the press to argue for "urgent" changes to cycling requirements for new office buildings in the City — demanding "more flexible policies better suited to actual cycle use" and bizarrely claiming that "providing cycle facilities at the scale" mandated "comes with huge carbon cost" and could lead to a "spectacular eco-own-goal".

These are the comments of figures from the City Property Association (CPA) who spoke to City AM and the Telegraph in recent days, lobbying for "more flexible" cycling policies and arguing cycle parking requirements are holding back new developments.

Perhaps most eye-catching was the claim that "well-intentioned" London Plan requirements for new developments to meet certain levels of cycling provision could be a "spectacular eco-own-goal" and lead to greater carbon production.

While the CPA appeared to avoid mentioning the longer-term benefits that encouraging more people to cycle to work could have, the housing association claimed that London Plan requirements — which mandate the provision of one cycle parking space per 75sqm of gross external building area — come "with a huge carbon cost" and an "environmental impact" that "risks undermining viability of new schemes".

Ross Sayers, Chair of the CPA and Head of Development Management at Landsec, said: "We need to ensure cycle parking requirements accurately reflect the needs of the City… Providing cycle facilities at the scale required by the London Plan comes with a huge carbon and capital cost, with tall buildings disproportionately impacted. The costs are so high that the financial and environmental impact of un-required space risks undermining the viability of new schemes."

However, the London Cycling Campaign has this morning responded to the comments and pointed out "to enable more City of London workers to travel in by cycle we need more secure cycle parking".

A spokesperson told us: "In the City of London's neighbouring borough of Hackney 15 per cent of workers commute by cycle; in Amsterdam a third of all trips are by cycle. To enable more City of London workers to travel in by cycle we need more safe cycle routes to destinations, in addition to the cycle lanes in Upper Thames St and Farringdon Road; and we need more secure cycle parking especially for those in older buildings, which could be achieved by new office blocks renting any currently spare cycle parking space to neighbours."

The CPA had said that the cycle parking policy is based on an "unrealistic" estimation that one in five City workers cycle to the office, something the LCC notes has already almost been achieved in Hackney. The property association also claimed its research suggested 86 per cent of cycle bays in new City developments were unused and 64 per cent of workers live further than 10km from the office ("too far away" to cycle, the CPA says) and are more likely to use public transport.

The CPA told the press each cycling space produced 1.29 tonnes of carbon and the total impact of 2040 targets would be 21,500 tonnes, apparently the same amount of carbon that seven all-electric City office buildings would produce over five decades. Again, no comparative figures were given for the consequent carbon impact of other commuting modes if City office workers were put off cycling as their buildings did not offer a secure place to park their bike.

The comments and claims all come to the context of the City of London's target to build 1.2m sq metres of new office space by 2040, something the CPA suggests would mean 25,000 cycle parking spaces totalling 42,500 sq metres.

"The specific characteristics of the City of London mean that there is little prospect of today's policy compliant levels of cycle parking ever being achieved," David Hart of the CPA added. "In order to reduce the overall carbon footprint of City buildings, it is clear that we need to support active travel without constructing significant basement space that will be underutilised."

He said there are "great swathes of unused cycle parking" across buildings' basements across the City.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London told the Telegraph it is right to support the "huge increase in cycling" London is experiencing.

"We want more people to walk and cycle because it is vital to a greener transport network in the capital, and the Mayor and TfL will continue to work closely with London's boroughs to invest in high-quality infrastructure that allows more people to choose sustainable forms of transport."

A City of London Corporation spokesman added: "We acknowledge the concerns set out by the City Property Association and are engaging with both them and Transport for London to reach a pragmatic solution, as we have done for recently approved schemes."