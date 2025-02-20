"Just a flesh wound": Cyclists spot Cervélo TT bike for £820 on Facebook Marketplace which owner claims to have ridden "for years without problem"... despite giant crack in carbon downtube; Fallout to farcical Algarve sprint chaos + more on the live blog

An intrepid bargain-hunting cyclist spotted a Cervélo P2 on Facebook Marketplace for €990 (£820). Intrigued they took a closer look and were so amused by what they found they did what any sensible person of the internet would — head straight to Reddit to share. It was posted in the 'Delusional Craigslist' subreddit, a group for "the most ridiculous posts from Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and anywhere else idiots try to sell things for WAY more than what they're actually worth", which sounds like somewhere we might spend some more time scrolling in future.

Anyway, back to the Cervélo. "Switching hobby," the seller told potential buyers. "Lower frame has one-inch crack. Been using it for years without problem."

Okay, let's fire up the pic of the crack that hasn't stopped it being ridden for years... ah, right...

What's worse? The thought of someone riding this "for years" with that or claiming you had to try to get someone else to pay nearly £1,000 for it? We'll leave that up to the cycling High Court... (our comments section).

Like that heartbreakingly cracked Kuota we shared on the blog last week, there was brief back-and-forth in the comments over whether the crack could be fixed and, more to the point, if it was financially worth it. Yes, duct tape got mentioned again, we hope as a joke.

Someone claimed to be happy to ride it in that condition: "I'd ride that. Then it goes up on the wall. I love pushing bikes to catastrophic failure. Feels like I got my money's worth. Haven't lost any teeth yet, but my shins tell a tale." Almost want to start a whip-round to check that one out.

Anyway, we'll crack on with the rest of the day and just leave this here...