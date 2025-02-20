"Just a flesh wound": Cyclists spot Cervélo TT bike for £820 on Facebook Marketplace which owner claims to have ridden "for years without problem"... despite giant crack in carbon downtube; Fallout to farcical Algarve sprint chaos + more on the live blog

While the Ineos Grenadiers were philosophical in defeat, Visma-Lease a Bike and Wout van Aert went on the attack, calling out the race organisers and UCI for yet another "embarrassing" incident that risked rider safety.
In a lengthy post on the team's website, Visma-Lease a Bike explained how it had been excited to see Jonas Vingegaard's return to the peloton following the off-season, the two-time Tour de France champion joined by Van Aert, Sepp Kuss, Tiesj Benoot, Wilco Kelderman, Ben Tulett and Loe van Belle at the 2.Pro race, one of the many week-long stage races that punctuate the opening couple of months of the racing calendar. That excitement quickly turned to anger as Van Aert explained.
"This was undoubtedly a human mistake. The final roundabout was not closed off, creating a ridiculous situation. When I saw the barriers on the other side, I realised something was wrong. Some people even signalled that we should be careful. Situations like this simply cannot happen."
Sports director Arthur van Dongen called the episode "embarrassing" and suggested the sport had "once again lost credibility".
"The riders' safety must be the top priority, but the organisers fell short in that regard," he said. "Fortunately, there were no serious accidents, because this could have ended very badly. Safety in cycling remains a major issue. I hope the UCI wakes up soon."
The incident on yesterday's Algarve stage came just two weeks after Ineos Grenadiers, Lidl-Trek, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, EF Education-EasyPost, and several other teams all refused to race and headed back to their team buses during Étoile de Bessèges, that after multiple incidents of motorists on the course, in one case causing a crash.