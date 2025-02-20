Support road.cc

"Just a flesh wound": Cyclists spot Cervélo TT bike for £820 on Facebook Marketplace which owner claims to have ridden "for years without problem"... despite giant crack in carbon downtube; Fallout to farcical Algarve sprint chaos + more on the live blog

Welcome back to the live blog, Dan Alexander is charging towards the keyboard like Filippo Ganna at an ill-fated stage race, ready to bring you all the news, reaction, silliness and more from the world of cycling today
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 09:14
6
08:56
"Just a flesh wound": Cyclists spot Cervélo TT bike for £820 on Facebook Marketplace which owner claims to have ridden "for years without problem"... despite giant crack in carbon downtube

An intrepid bargain-hunting cyclist spotted a Cervélo P2 on Facebook Marketplace for €990 (£820). Intrigued they took a closer look and were so amused by what they found they did what any sensible person of the internet would — head straight to Reddit to share. It was posted in the 'Delusional Craigslist' subreddit, a group for "the most ridiculous posts from Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and anywhere else idiots try to sell things for WAY more than what they're actually worth", which sounds like somewhere we might spend some more time scrolling in future.

Anyway, back to the Cervélo. "Switching hobby," the seller told potential buyers. "Lower frame has one-inch crack. Been using it for years without problem."

Facebook Marketplace bike "flesh wound" (Reddit/RIPmyfirstaccount)

Okay, let's fire up the pic of the crack that hasn't stopped it being ridden for years... ah, right...

Facebook Marketplace bike "flesh wound" (Reddit/RIPmyfirstaccount)

What's worse? The thought of someone riding this "for years" with that or claiming you had to try to get someone else to pay nearly £1,000 for it? We'll leave that up to the cycling High Court... (our comments section).

Like that heartbreakingly cracked Kuota we shared on the blog last week, there was brief back-and-forth in the comments over whether the crack could be fixed and, more to the point, if it was financially worth it. Yes, duct tape got mentioned again, we hope as a joke.

Someone claimed to be happy to ride it in that condition: "I'd ride that. Then it goes up on the wall. I love pushing bikes to catastrophic failure. Feels like I got my money's worth. Haven't lost any teeth yet, but my shins tell a tale." Almost want to start a whip-round to check that one out.

Anyway, we'll crack on with the rest of the day and just leave this here...

12:52
Jonathan Milan powers to second stage win of the week as crosswinds (very briefly) threaten to cause carnage at UAE Tour

Treated to echelons on a Thursday morning, the UAE Tour is good for some things at least, even if the route's almost totally flat, boring and almost entirely unwatched by anyone at the roadside. Tadej Pogačar and his home favourites, UAE Team Emirates, led the charge as the wind blowed, optimal cross tailwind conditions seeing speeds of close to 70km/h and the peloton split into multiple groups.

Those behind got the chase sorted fairly quick however and the threat of total carnage was cooled. It all meant we got the sprint that was expected on stage four, Jonathan Milan pipping Tim Merlier and Jasper Philipsen in a photo finish. 

All three are expected to head to the Tour de France this summer, setting up the prospect of some mouth-watering sprint clashes, especially when you add in Biniam Girmay, Wout van Aert, Fabio Jakobsen, Dylan Groenewegen, Arnaud de Lie and anyone else who fancies it. Shout out to British rider Dan McLay, now part of Visma-Lease a Bike's lead-out team, who got up for fourth on the stage. No changes on GC, let's see if the afternoon's action in Andalusia and the Algarve is quite so barmy as yesterday.

11:17
11:05
10:35
Fabian Cancellara: "Pogačar is not going to kill cycling... but obviously if someone dominates so much it becomes less interesting"
Tadej Pogacar UAE Tour 2025 (Colnago)

The famous French sport newspaper L'Équipe this week published a piece asking if "Tadej Pogacar's dominance could tire the public?" 

Fabian Cancellara, the legendary pro cyclist-turned-team boss with Tudor Pro Cycling, was one of those asked for his opinion, Spartacus answering: "Pogačar is not going to kill cycling. I don't like the term. But obviously if someone dominates so much, it's like Max Verstappen in Formula 1. I don't know about you, but for me, it becomes less interesting, I follow the races a little less. In cycling, we could see the same thing, but when Eddy Merckx also dominated everything or when Tom (Boonen) and I won the Flemish races, then there were new riders, new names."

Pogačar's former teammate Marc Hirschi, who now rides under Cancellara's tutelage for his Swiss team, looked at the question in a different way... "Some will start to get bored, but at the same time, most know cycling thanks to Tadej, who is recognised throughout the world [...] It goes so fast in cycling today. You can get sick, be unwell, other riders can emerge too. Maybe next season will be Remco's?"

What do we reckon? Would you find another year of Pogačar dominance like 2024 boring? 

10:25
Boy, 7, inspired by Paddy McGuinness's epic Raleigh Chopper charity ride raises £1,000 for homeless centre
Albiecycles (Just Giving)

A seven-year-old from Northampton has raised £1,000 for a homeless centre in the town by cycling 100km over several rides after being inspired by Paddy McGuinness's Children in Need 300-mile Chopper charity cycle.

Albie's mum Katy told the Banbury Guardian: "He has also shown great perseverance and determination to complete the challenge even in the cold and miserable weather. There were many times he could have stayed inside watching television or films but he knew he had to get it done and that's what he did."

He raised more than 400% of his original £250 target, so far raising £1,010 for Northampton Hope Centre.

09:35
"Professional cycling has once again lost credibility": Visma-Lease a Bike furious with "ridiculous" Algarve finish, slam "embarrassing and dangerous" incident that "could have ended very badly"
Farcical Algarve stage 2025 (Eurosport)

While the Ineos Grenadiers were philosophical in defeat, Visma-Lease a Bike and Wout van Aert went on the attack, calling out the race organisers and UCI for yet another "embarrassing" incident that risked rider safety.

In a lengthy post on the team's website, Visma-Lease a Bike explained how it had been excited to see Jonas Vingegaard's return to the peloton following the off-season, the two-time Tour de France champion joined by Van Aert, Sepp Kuss, Tiesj Benoot, Wilco Kelderman, Ben Tulett and Loe van Belle at the 2.Pro race, one of the many week-long stage races that punctuate the opening couple of months of the racing calendar. That excitement quickly turned to anger as Van Aert explained.

"This was undoubtedly a human mistake. The final roundabout was not closed off, creating a ridiculous situation. When I saw the barriers on the other side, I realised something was wrong. Some people even signalled that we should be careful. Situations like this simply cannot happen."

Sports director Arthur van Dongen called the episode "embarrassing" and suggested the sport had "once again lost credibility".

"The riders' safety must be the top priority, but the organisers fell short in that regard," he said. "Fortunately, there were no serious accidents, because this could have ended very badly. Safety in cycling remains a major issue. I hope the UCI wakes up soon."

The incident on yesterday's Algarve stage came just two weeks after Ineos Grenadiers, Lidl-Trek, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, EF Education-EasyPost, and several other teams all refused to race and headed back to their team buses during Étoile de Bessèges, that after multiple incidents of motorists on the course, in one case causing a crash.

09:28
"We're thankful that everyone finished safely, but let's use this opportunity to continue to shine a light on making the best sport in the world a safer one": Ineos Grenadiers respond to Filippo Ganna losing his Algarve 'win'

Things escalated quite quickly for everyone yesterday at Algarve, but perhaps quickest for Filippo Ganna and the Ineos Grenadiers. First, there was jubilation and a funny social media post...

Ineos Grenadiers Algarve tweet

And then disappointment, frustration and a less gleeful follow-up that tried to take a more philosophical view of events. The team wrote last night: "Following the finish, the decision was made to cancel stage one of the Volta ao Algarve without a result.

"Cycling is tough. Some days you win but most you lose. We want to pay tribute to the incredible love and dedication that organisers and volunteers put into our sport, as well as its amazing fans. We're thankful that today everyone finished safely, but let's use this opportunity to continue to shine a light on making the best sport in the world a safer one."

09:22
"It was a wrong decision by the peloton but it's clear that we didn't do enough to avoid this outcome, which we very much regret": Volta ao Algarve statement on stage one chaos
Farcical Algarve stage 2025 (Eurosport)

Yesterday evening the organisation of the Volta ao Algarve, the stage race hit by "total chaos" and farcical scenes on its opening stage when almost the entire peloton went the wrong way at a roundabout before the sprint, has released a longer statement on the incident. It confirmed the brief social media statement we reported last night, explaining that there would be no winner and the stage result had been cancelled.

> "Most bizarre finish we've seen": Farcical finish to pro race... after "total chaos" sees almost entire peloton miss turning during sprint and end up on wrong side of road

"The College of Commissaires interpreted the regulations and, given what happened, decided to cancel the stage because they considered that sporting truth did not prevail in the end. All the technical information was clear that the riders should go left at the last roundabout. The fact is that some of them took the right, in a lane parallel to the finish line. It was a wrong decision by the peloton but it's clear that we didn't do enough to avoid this outcome, which we very much regret," explained Sérgio Sousa, director of the Volta ao Algarve.

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.

Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.

Add new comment

6 comments

Avatar
mdavidford | 2 hours ago
10 likes

Re. Is Pogačar going to kill cycling - didn't we decide that Warner Bros Discovery had already done that?

Avatar
GMBasix | 3 hours ago
4 likes

Sérgio Sousa wrote:

All the technical information was clear that the riders should go left at the last roundabout. The fact is that some of them took the right, in a lane parallel to the finish line. It was a wrong decision by the peloton but it's clear that we didn't do enough to avoid this outcome, which we very much regret,"

Seriously, mate, stick your head in a cold butt of water.

They may be pro riders but, at the last turn at the end of a stage, they will be a little bit tired and not focusing on the A to Z. Their job is to ride and, team instructions aside, ride as fast as they can.

You want them to have navigators? Put on a tandem race.

Any ambiguous junctions and lack of clear directions on the route is down to you alone.

Avatar
GMBasix replied to GMBasix | 2 hours ago
2 likes

(The "mate" in question is, of course, Sérgio Sousa, as quoted; not Rendel, whose post I happen to have followed in timeline order. That's the ambiguity that arises from following the person ahead without paying attention!)

Avatar
SimoninSpalding replied to GMBasix | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Hopefully you'll get away with it, bear in mind how many other well-meaning perfectly reasonable commenters to this site Rendel has hounded, bullied or otherwise abused* after a post that was "open to interpretation"

*allegedly (although probably they were all the same repeatedly banned user under different names)

😜

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to GMBasix | 2 hours ago
6 likes

GMBasix wrote:

(The "mate" in question is, of course, Sérgio Sousa, as quoted; not Rendel, whose post I happen to have followed in timeline order. That's the ambiguity that arises from following the person ahead without paying attention!)

*takes head out of bucket of cold water* No harm done, needed waking up anyway.

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 3 hours ago
5 likes

Pretty embarrassing for VAA organisers but also a bit for Arnaud de Lie, who opined: "“Everyone knows the finish is on the left, it’s been like that for years. The first rider followed the motorcycles, but he must have never watched a cycling race, because we all know that motorcycles don’t cross the finish line.”  Presumably he said this before he found out that the first rider to take the wrong turn whom all the rest followed was Jarrad Drizners, his own leadout man.

Latest Comments

 