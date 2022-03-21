Support road.cc

Sonny Colbrelli in stable condition in hospital after collapsing at Volta a Catalunya finish

According to Spanish media reports, the 2021 Paris-Roubaix champion received cardiac massage after finishing second on the opening stage of the week-long stage race
by Dan Alexander
Mon, Mar 21, 2022 16:36
European champion Sonny Colbrelli is in a stable condition in hospital after collapsing shortly after finishing second on the opening stage of Volta a Catalunya.

Bahrain Victorious has confirmed their rider is conscious and talking, and was transported to hospital for further tests.

The Italian sprinted to second on the stage finish in Sant Feliu de Guíxols, won by Michael Matthews, but collapsed a short time later.

Pictures from the scene showed an ambulance, as well as a screen built around the rider to protect his privacy while treatment took place.

Various media outlets, including Marca and L'Équipe reported the 31-year-old received cardiac massage.

However, around an hour after the incident, reports emerged Colbrelli was conscious and talking. It was then quickly confirmed by his team that their rider was stable and being transported to Hospital Universitari de Girona to "investigate his condition further".

Colbrelli was making his return to racing having missed Milan-San Remo with bronchitis.

