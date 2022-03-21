Sonny Colbrelli in stable condition in hospital after collapsing at Volta a Catalunya finish

European champion Sonny Colbrelli is in a stable condition in hospital after collapsing shortly after finishing second on the opening stage of Volta a Catalunya.

Bahrain Victorious has confirmed their rider is conscious and talking, and was transported to hospital for further tests.

Team Bahrain Victorious would like to thank the organisers @VoltaCatalunya and the medical teams for their support and assistance. Further updates will follow. — Team Bahrain Victorious (@BHRVictorious) March 21, 2022

The Italian sprinted to second on the stage finish in Sant Feliu de Guíxols, won by Michael Matthews, but collapsed a short time later.

Pictures from the scene showed an ambulance, as well as a screen built around the rider to protect his privacy while treatment took place.

Various media outlets, including Marca and L'Équipe reported the 31-year-old received cardiac massage.

However, around an hour after the incident, reports emerged Colbrelli was conscious and talking. It was then quickly confirmed by his team that their rider was stable and being transported to Hospital Universitari de Girona to "investigate his condition further".

Colbrelli was making his return to racing having missed Milan-San Remo with bronchitis.