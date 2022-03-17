Town needs ‘proper infrastructure, not cheap and easy 20mph signs’; St Patrick's Day: Kelly on the Poggio; Book a MTB tour to help Ukraine; Cycling UK's 145-mile Kent route; Bikepacking; Coffee or petrol?; Loulou races Cheltenham + more on the live blog

With Tadej Pogačar widely expected to blow Milan-San Remo apart on Saturday, some riders are coming up with ingenious plans to outfox the Slovenian superstar:

This is how you get ahead of Pogi. Set off on Wednesday. Not just a pretty face, Wout van Aert 😉 #MilanSanRemo pic.twitter.com/Myj973fMae — Katy M (@writebikerepeat) March 16, 2022

While it seems as if many within the peloton, including Julian Alaphilippe and defending champion Jasper Stuyven, are trying to avoid yet another hiding at the hands of the 23-year-old by simply not showing up:

At this rate, Pogačar will go solo because he'll be the only rider in the race. — Sadhbh O'Shea (@SadhbhOS) March 17, 2022

Though for anyone jumping the gun about Pogačar’s perceived ‘boring’ dominance of the sport, check out this thread by former Procycling editor Ed Pickering:

I think the ennui about Pogačar's current dominance in cycling is very premature. A short thread. — Edward Pickering (@EdwardPickering) March 17, 2022

I know you didn’t ask, but here are my thoughts on the whole ‘Oh, Pog is going to ruin cycling’ debate:

I’m not at all convinced by the arguments that the sport is in danger of becoming predictable at the hands of a rider who is contributing to the most exciting and attacking racing we’ve seen since the 1980s, who is trying to win every race he enters (a real novelty in the sport’s modern era), and who hasn’t even won many of the races fans are willing him to fail at, for fear the sport will become boring.

Perhaps when Pogačar has captured his fifth Tour in a row, second Giro, third Vuelta, fourth Liège and Lombardia, third Flanders, San Remo and Roubaix (you get the point), then the critics will have a point.

But until then, we should just appreciate – with a healthy dose of scepticism instilled through years of watching cycling – a generational talent winning and racing in a manner which we never thought we’d see again.

And if he rips Saturday’s race to pieces on the Turchino, then even better…