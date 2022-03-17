Town needs ‘proper infrastructure, not cheap and easy 20mph signs’; St Patrick's Day: Kelly on the Poggio; Book a MTB tour to help Ukraine; Cycling UK's 145-mile Kent route; Bikepacking; Coffee or petrol?; Loulou races Cheltenham + more on the live blog

Cycling UK announced yesterday that it plans to launch a new long-distance cycling route in Kent, which it says will be ready for the public to ride from Kent Day on 26 May.
Named the Cantii Way, after the Iron Age Celtic tribe who lived in Britain before the Roman conquest, the route comprises a 145-mile loop starting and ending in the village of Wye, close to Asford in Kent.
According to Cycling UK, it is designed to be ridden over three to four days in one go, but can be split up over several weekends thanks to the number of train stations along the way.
Using a combination of quiet ways, country lanes, byways and bridleways, the route passes through Canterbury, Whitstable and Dover and is designed with cyclists of all abilities in mind. For the foodies amongst you, it also promises to be “equal parts culinary and cycle tour”.
The charity’s campaigns officer behind the route, Sophie Gordon, said: “Kent is rich in history, rich in culture and rich in cuisine – all of which make it a perfect destination for the cycling tourist. At Cycling UK we feel with the Cantii Way we’ve struck the right balance between each of these.
“Routes like the Cantii Way aren’t just great fun to ride, but they also bring a real benefit to the local rural economy.
“The people cycling through Kent’s network of paths and quiet ways will quite literally be fuelling themselves from the local shops, pubs and tea rooms they pass through – and many of these will be off the beaten track.”
To help prepare for the expected boost in cycling over the summer, Cycling UK is also providing accommodation and hospitality businesses with guidance and free equipment bundles worth up to £400, as part of its Cycle Friendly Places initiative.
The new route in Kent is part of the charity’s broader aim to see the creation of a national network of long-distance, off-road routes, taking in “amazing places and wild landscapes” across Britain.
The Cantii Way is the fifth long-distance cycling loop Cycling UK has launched since its riders’ route for the North Downs Way was unveiled in 2018. A sixth route is expected to be unveiled at the end of the summer in Norfolk.