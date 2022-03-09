Support road.cc

Live blog

Riding an exercise bike...in the cycle lane; The bicycle bell lottery — do you use one? (+ Poll); Pedal Me rescues family left stranded by cargo bike puncture; Terrible infra; Cycling in the UK is... + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander is here to take you through the middle of the week on the live blog...
Wed, Mar 09, 2022 09:05
11
14:34
POLL: Do you use a bell?

PollMaker

14:21
The bicycle bell lottery — do you use one?
Cyclists Stay Awesome bell pic.jpg

As expected we've had plenty of feedback on yesterday's story about the government rejecting calls from Labour MP Fleur Anderson for cyclists to be required to use a bell...

It's not a new argument either, the 10s were dotted occasional comments from MPs and Lords raising the issue, sometimes in other unrelated road safety debates.

On Facebook, Carol Loughlin told us she finds using one is a bit of a "lottery" as "some pedestrians move across without issue but some seem to see it as a personal attack on their freedom to spread out across the entire shared path."

Martin Hawkins reports "once [being] told if I rang that bell again he'd stick it up my a**e, charming!"

Rog Davies also pointed out the ding of a bell can sometimes come across as rude or entitled..."The thing for me is 'good morning - just letting you know I'm here as I didn't want to make you jump' is infinitely more friendly than ding, ding get out of my way!"

While, Andrew Drake agreed: "I can shout a warning and in a more friendly way."

We had a couple of emails in on the subject too. One, probably sent from under a bridge somewhere, aksed: "Read an article about bells on bikes, is this to make pedestrians using a crossing aware the cyclist is about to go straight though the red lights and nearly hit them?"

Rod also got in touch to say: "That very conservative organisation the Road Time Trials Council then removed the requirement for time triallists to carry a bell whilst riding in a time trial. I along with most riders removed the bell from both my TT bike and my training bike and they are still to this day on the shelf in my workshop. I have no intention whatsoever of using them again! At 75 I am still riding 200 miles a week on road  and turbo...... without a bell in sight." No bell on the turbo? Surely that's a bit of a risk...

14:19
13:03
Legal intervention: Has a police force ever asked you to do this when submitting footage of bad driving?
13:16
12:00
Finish the sentence: Cycling in the UK is...

Any more 'cycling in the UK is...' sentences?

I'll get you started for inspiration: cycling in the UK is having a headwind on your commute to work...and the way home.

12:13
11:41
Terrible infra #3751

How exciting. Some terrible UK cycling infra that I can vouch for its terribleness. Having had the displeasure of negotiating Kingston on two wheels more times than I wish to remember, I can confirm — it's frustratingly bad. Frustratingly, because most of the cycling infra is actually shiny and new...just very badly executed.

My personal highlight is the adrenaline rush of the section that runs straight through a pavement bus stop...

10:21
Riding an exercise bike...in the cycle lane (of course it's from the Netherlands)

Even when the Dutch ride an exercise bike it's still in a cycle lane...

This lad could be onto something though. What if they invented an exercise bike that could actually ride on the road? What? They've already done that? It's called a...bicycle? Ah well, there goes my Dragons' Den pitch. 

> TurboRocks secures £80,000 investment on Dragons’ Den

I think the man's confused expletive in the video sums it up...but is it an exercise bike on wheels or a scooter with added exercise bike-like parts?

Others were wondering how it steers? Apparently by leaning left and right? So maybe not one for those brutal crosswind days...

Either way, it looks a fair bit less comfy than this...

No exercise bikes or sofas on the move in London this morning...but, more mega cycle commuting crowds enjoying the first signs of spring...

08:57
Pedal Me rescues family stranded with cargo bike puncture

We've all been there at one point or other (some of us, naming no names, more than once)...it's usually a mistake you only make once...

Puncture. Shit. No tubes. No spares. No pump. Now you're stuck...it's normally either a very sheepish phone call home or standing on the roadside hoping a fellow rider will take pity on you. Most of the time, the second option works, thanks to the supportive nature of the cycling community. As I said, we've all been there...

Pedal Me sprang to Bea's aid, replying in six minutes, getting in touch with one of their riders, and arriving on scene in around 45 minutes...see Twitter's not all bad...

