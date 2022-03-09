Riding an exercise bike...in the cycle lane; The bicycle bell lottery — do you use one? (+ Poll); Pedal Me rescues family left stranded by cargo bike puncture; Terrible infra; Cycling in the UK is... + more on the live blog

As expected we've had plenty of feedback on yesterday's story about the government rejecting calls from Labour MP Fleur Anderson for cyclists to be required to use a bell...

It's not a new argument either, the 10s were dotted occasional comments from MPs and Lords raising the issue, sometimes in other unrelated road safety debates.

On Facebook, Carol Loughlin told us she finds using one is a bit of a "lottery" as "some pedestrians move across without issue but some seem to see it as a personal attack on their freedom to spread out across the entire shared path."

Martin Hawkins reports "once [being] told if I rang that bell again he'd stick it up my a**e, charming!"

Rog Davies also pointed out the ding of a bell can sometimes come across as rude or entitled..."The thing for me is 'good morning - just letting you know I'm here as I didn't want to make you jump' is infinitely more friendly than ding, ding get out of my way!"

While, Andrew Drake agreed: "I can shout a warning and in a more friendly way."

We had a couple of emails in on the subject too. One, probably sent from under a bridge somewhere, aksed: "Read an article about bells on bikes, is this to make pedestrians using a crossing aware the cyclist is about to go straight though the red lights and nearly hit them?"

Rod also got in touch to say: "That very conservative organisation the Road Time Trials Council then removed the requirement for time triallists to carry a bell whilst riding in a time trial. I along with most riders removed the bell from both my TT bike and my training bike and they are still to this day on the shelf in my workshop. I have no intention whatsoever of using them again! At 75 I am still riding 200 miles a week on road and turbo...... without a bell in sight." No bell on the turbo? Surely that's a bit of a risk...

A bell is so simple and works way better than anything else, including your own voice. 🤦 https://t.co/M1ipUQgkSV — Cycling Trivialities (@_CycleMan_) March 8, 2022

This morning, group of *eight* people wondered across my path on the Armstrong Bridge: 50m out: 🛎️🛎️!

30m: 🛎️ 🛎️🛎️!

15m: 🛎️🛎️🛎️🛎️!

10m (braking): 🛎️🛎️🛎️🛎️🛎️!

5m (walking pace): "Excuse me! Coming through!" Pedestrians scattering, with, "WHY DON'T YOU USE YOUR RUDDY BELL!?"

🤦 — KarlOnSea (@KarlOnSea) March 8, 2022