Tadej Pogacar debuts ultra-sleek computer mount integrated into Colnago Y1Rs aero bike cockpit

Being an absolute monster on the bike helps, but you also need to take care of the details if you want to win everything in sight, hence the aero computer mount on Tadej Pogacar’s Colnago Y1Rs at the UAE Tour.

Tadej Pogacar has won the Tour de France three times, the Giro, Flanders, Lombardia… pretty much everything, really, including the World Road Race Champs last year. He knows a thing or two about riding fast.

The cockpit pictured here – minus the computer and mount – was introduced by Colnago when it launched its Y1Rs road bike as “the most aerodynamic in the WorldTour” towards the end of last year.

Although it says Richard Mille on either side, that’s the name of the Swiss watch company that sponsors Pogacar's team: UAE Team Emirates XRG. The cockpit is Colnago’s CC.Y1 WYND shape, designed for aero efficiency.

The 'gull wing' structure sees the horizontal tops raised and detached from the top of the fork steerer, in a way not dissimilar to the shape and elevation of Cervélo's V-stem design.

Colnago says it aims to allow a “significant reduction in the frontal area and faster and cleaner airflows on the main body of the bike”.

The Y-shaped front end is said to reduce the frontal area by 19 per cent compared with the V4Rs.

Although Colnago boasts of this bar’s stiffness, it’s really focused on aerodynamics. It makes sense, then, to focus on the aero credentials of anything fitted to that bar, so what is going on up front?

That’s a Wahoo Element Bolt GPS bike computer attached to an integrated mount provided by Hinloopen, a Dutch design studio specialising in 3D printing. It is going to be a Colnago-branded product.

Hinloopen already provides what it calls a Rocket Mount for the CC.01 cockpit on UAE’s Colnago V4Rs. Colnago claims it makes a difference of 0.75 watts at 50 km/h (31mph).

Hinloopen offers Rocket Mounts for various bike computers and bars, priced at £126 each (yes, we know it costs you nothing to stick with the mount that came in the box with your computer).

Hinloopen says, “Bike brands talk at great lengths on making their bikes more aero and improving both physical and visual integration, but pay hardly any attention at all to mounting the bike computer in front of the handlebars. They often offer a metal stick to mount your computer on, with no regard to positioning and aerodynamics, as if it’s not a big deal. But in the game of speed, even the smallest detail becomes a big deal. What you actually want is a mount that is specifically designed to create a perfect aerodynamic symbiosis between your specific handlebars, and your specific computer.”

The idea is that the PA12 nylon mount holds the computer flat so it doesn’t increase the frontal area. The rear section of the mount flares out to create a smooth and aero connection with the handlebar. This means the computer can’t twist into position in the normal quarter-turn way. Instead, you drop the computer into the cradle and twist the clamping part that’s underneath. It’s a clever system.

