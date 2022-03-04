Royal Parks Police criticised for “tone-deaf” tweet about red light jumping and footpath riding; Netflix and Tour; Pidcock out of Strade Bianche; ‘I’ll park where I effin’ like’; Sivakov switches from Russia to France + more on the live blog

If, like me, you thought that Movistar’s ‘The Least Expected Day’ series was the greatest piece of television ever made, then you’re in luck – according to the Telegraph, Netflix is close to securing a deal for a large-scale behind-the-scenes docuseries at this year’s Tour de France.

The streaming giant is currently holding discussions with Tour organisers ASO and the eight teams it hopes to focus the series on, including Ineos Grenadiers, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, Movistar (so expect more destroyed footage and tantrums), and Jumbo-Visma.

The Dutch team have also reportedly struck a deal with Amazon to be the focus of their ‘All or Nothing’ series, following in the footsteps of Manchester City, the New Zealand rugby team, and a horrific acting performance from then-Spurs manager José Mourinho.

Box to Box films, the producers of the hugely popular Formula 1 ‘Drive to Survive’ series, have been lined up to make the show for Netflix. Apparently there are still some issues over television rights and financial remuneration for the teams, though one source has described the deal as a “no-brainer” and that the teams are close to signing off on it.

If the mainstream success of ‘Drive to Survive’ is anything to go by (viewing figures for F1 were boosted by 53% after the show’s first season), the series could be instrumental in bringing a swathe of new fans to the sport, who may soon be hooked on the intricacies of sprint trains, echelon-riding and team leadership struggles.

I for one can’t wait to find out who Audi-driving Jim from down the road prefers in the great Pog versus Rog debate…

Wow.. this could be absolutely massive for the industry as a whole. Look how much #DriveToSurvive has boosted the popularity of Formula 1… and our sport is miles better! https://t.co/7WDbs0O9Fy — George Poole (@GeorgePuddle) March 3, 2022

The fly-on-the-wall series, like the Movistar, Jumbo-Visma and Tour of Flanders documentaries before it, could also give existing fans a tantalising glimpse into what really goes on at the breakfast table and behind the tinted windows of the team bus (beyond some pre-approved footage for Eurosport).

The Tour-only focus of the current proposal has raised some concerns that the Netflix series will simply serve to make the world’s most powerful race even more powerful, but if the show is successful it could potentially lead to a season-long documentary, introducing more casual observers to the wonderful world of the classics and other grand tours.

Fingers crossed this brings more eyes to cycling, I do wonder if sports doc fatigue will hit at some point with the casual viewer picking and choosing more stringently. Be interesting how any payout will be divided between teams… if any. https://t.co/ORB7rymCXD — Paul Knott (@P_Knott) March 3, 2022

I'm already picturing a scenario where the Netflix's "Tour de France" series would evolve into a seasonal documentary and the season 2 would be like Ep. 1 - La Primavera

Ep. 2 - De Ronde

Ep. 3 - L'enfer du Nord

Ep. 4 - La Doyenne

Ep. 5 - La classica delle foglie morte https://t.co/DK6ZUm8NXb — Eemeli (@LosBrolin) March 3, 2022

However, some on Twitter have worried that the producers will attempt to concoct the kind of manufactured drama which marred the finale of the Formula 1 championship last year:

After watching how Netflix, F1, and the FIA manufactured the outcome of the F1 World Championship last season, that’ll be a hard pass for me. It’ll make the Squinzi phone call at Paris-Roubaix to dictate the finish order look like child’s play. https://t.co/9ytFFB7vwb — alden (@aldentanaka) March 3, 2022

Anybody else not that excited by the Netflix news? It works for F1 in part because the sport has always been drama-driven and populated with big pompous personalities… Cycling is great because it’s so down-home. It’s small. Approachable. The Flanders docs show this perfectly. — Always bet the break (@BreakAlways) March 4, 2022

While some fear that a glitzy, scandal-filled Netflix doc could eradicate part of the sport’s charm, it’s worth remembering that most of cycling’s mythology is founded on reporters delving into – and exaggerating – the riders’ personalities, the big rivalries, and the drama on the road. If anything, Netflix may well tap into the very foundations on which the Tour de France was built, but packaged for a 2022 audience.

In any case, if the series does go ahead, let’s just hope UAE pick Marc Soler for the Tour, eh?