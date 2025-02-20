“It’s going to take a fatality for something to finally happen”: Cyclists call for “complete rethink” of “very dangerous junction”, after father and child hit by driver on bike lane in shocking collision

Locals, cyclists and campaigners have together to call for a reduction of the 50mph speed limit besides a “complete rethink” of a junction where a father cycling on the bike path with his child sitting in the back was hit by a driver, suffering minor injuries.
A video of the shocking collision which took place on Wednesday morning was captured on a camera set up by a resident concerned by the number of crashes at the location. The footage, shared by the BBC, shows the father and child cross the A40 junction at the Barton Park pelican crossing in Headington, Oxford.
As they make their way towards Barton Park Fields Road via the bike lane, the lights for the second carriageway turn green, and a motorist driving on the A40 comes speeding at them. The cyclist had to be taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital following the collision.
Dr Arian Beqiri, a Barton resident, told the BBC: “It’s just very dangerous. We’ve been trying to get this fixed for quite a long time now. Cars are going by, often above the speed limit. Really often they run the red, they can’t stop in time, or they just go for it which obviously adds to the danger.”
He called for more enforcement and a reduction of speed limits, adding: “I am worried that it is going to take a fatality for something to finally happen. It’s very upsetting, it’s very stressful. It’s frustrating nothing happens. It must be very expensive, many of them have destroyed parts of the crossing.
“You constantly feel threatened. You cross that road and your heart’s pumping immediately as you approach it.”
“I really hope it won’t take something more serious. The timing of the light needs to change so that anyone can make it across in one go. And then after that, we really need to get the speed limit reduced. I think 50 is unacceptable for what is now a residential area with more and more people living here.”
Danny Yee, who is from Cyclox and leads Oxfordshire Liveable Streets, called for a “complete rethink” of how the junction works “before someone is killed, but also to stop the ring road severing Barton Park from the rest of Oxford”.
Following the calls, the Oxfordshire County Council has finally agreed to conduct a review of the junction layout as well as the 50mph speed limits as part of a countywide review of speed limits. It is also investigating options to reduce the number of drivers carrying out illegal U-turns at this location.
Andrew Gant, the county council's cabinet member for transport management, said his thoughts were with those affected by this collision, and added the council would assist the police with their investigation.
He added: “We are aware of safety concerns in this area and are working with the police and other partners to address them.
“As part of our Vision Zero road safety programme, we have already committed to providing the funding for red light safety cameras at this junction. We are currently in discussions with the police over this, as they will own the equipment.”
Just last month, following an inquest into a cyclist’s death after he was hit by an overtaking minibus driver, Newcastle City Council was urged by a coroner to lower the speed limit of a residential road, deeming the 40mph limit as “unsafe” and as having the potential to cause further fatalities.
Positive results have also been noted after the widespread introduction of 20mph speed limits in Wales in 2023, with provisional collision data suggesting that fewer people have been killed and injured on the country’s roads. The Welsh government called the initial collision statistics “encouraging” and said they suggest things “are moving in the right direction”.
Meanwhile, in December, the Oxfordshire County Council was slammed for raiding its active travel funds to build an “unnecessary, damaging” new road in a small town, with local campaigners and politicians saying it “beggars belief” that the authority would spend the bulk of its active travel funding on new roads, instead of “investing properly in walking and cycling”.
Add new comment
7 comments
Not entirely clear from the video, but it looks like the cyclist has gone through the traffic lights just as they're changing to red, but the traffic lights in the other direction don't stay red for long enough to allow the cyclist to clear the junction.
Motorist has forgotten the second part of "GREEN means you may go on if the way is clear."
I really don't like being "that guy" when it comes to criticising fellow cyclists, but as far as I can see that was absolutely shocking judgement from the rider, especially a parent with a kid on the back. I've looked at the junction on Streetview (below) and for a start it's clear that they shouldn't have been going straight on at all, that junction is for left and right turns only, the straight on option is clearly marked BUS ONLY; if a bus lane doesn't have signs indicating that it is also permitted for cyclists, it means just that, bus only. It's not a bike lane. The cyclist could have joined the shared path on the left before the junction or taken the left turn and pulled right, either option would've taken him onto the toucan crossing which crosses the junction in two stages. As well as riding across the junction on a bus only lane, the rider clearly either jumps the red or rides through the amber when they could easily have stopped, as the car that is level with them manages to do. Finally, no matter what faults there are with the timings of the lights (which is pretty academic because the cyclist shouldn't have been there at all) the traffic coming from the left has a green light and the most cursory observation should have shown the rider this, instead they have ridden straight out in front of fast-moving traffic. Incredibly lucky not to have been killed as a result of some shocking judgement and really poor riding. I really can't see why campaigners are calling for a complete rethink of the junction when there is a wide toucan crossing to get cyclists across the four lanes of traffic safely and when this incident was only caused by a cyclist disobeying the signage to ride somewhere they shouldn't have been.
Agree. I might have some sympathy with using the bus lane rather than the crossing (though you're right, they shouldn't be using it). Signage could be better in that direction though (e.g. by existing at all), to direct cyclists to join the shared use path. But even if the timings are very tight, it's pretty clear the cyclist must have proceeded on red - when the video starts, the rider is well back from the stop line, the car near them is already braking, and the lights for the traffic on the A40 are already red+amber. They barely had time to get across the first two lanes, let alone the far side. I like to think even if I'd made the bad call to start crossing the junction, I would have stopped in the central refuge and got off onto the crossing.
[Edited to add:] And in the second crash video on the BBC article, the driver of the car appears to have turned right from an "Ahead Only" lane when presumably the right turn lane would have been showing a red light. Change the timings and speeds by all means, but I don't think those two examples are the ones to justify it.
I must admit I'd be quite tempted to use the bus lane myself in many circumstances but yes, at the end of the day if you ride where you're not allowed you've got to accept the blame for the consequences…the one improvement that could be made to this junction I think would be a clear sign on the approach saying "Cyclists no entry, use crossing to left", I would guess that many cyclists – maybe the one in this incident – assume that they are allowed to ride in bus lanes and don't realise that there has to be specific permission in the signage.
Another oddity is that in the opposite direction it appears to be a bus and bike lane. If the timings are tight, I can imagine that crossing being hairy. Of course, nothing to stop you using the crossing that way too, but you do seem to be permitted to use the bus lane in one direction, but not the other.
For all that motorists are the first to claim, often stridently, that reduced speed limits or other measures to reduce the danger motorists bring to the roads are "a restriction on their freedom" and amount to a "war on motorists", it's always worth remembering that such measures are usually reactive and are introduced only because many motorists are incapable of looking out for the rest of us.
Just a reminder that one of the relevant councillors dropped in to the comments of the story linked in the last paragraph to say that it wasn't actually true, which response has been overlooked (again) in writing this story.