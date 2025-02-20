“It’s going to take a fatality for something to finally happen”: Cyclists call for “complete rethink” of “very dangerous junction”, after father and child hit by driver on bike lane in shocking collision

Locals, cyclists and campaigners have together to call for a reduction of the 50mph speed limit besides a “complete rethink” of a junction where a father cycling on the bike path with his child sitting in the back was hit by a driver, suffering minor injuries.

A video of the shocking collision which took place on Wednesday morning was captured on a camera set up by a resident concerned by the number of crashes at the location. The footage, shared by the BBC, shows the father and child cross the A40 junction at the Barton Park pelican crossing in Headington, Oxford.

As they make their way towards Barton Park Fields Road via the bike lane, the lights for the second carriageway turn green, and a motorist driving on the A40 comes speeding at them. The cyclist had to be taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital following the collision.

Dr Arian Beqiri, a Barton resident, told the BBC: “It’s just very dangerous. We’ve been trying to get this fixed for quite a long time now. Cars are going by, often above the speed limit. Really often they run the red, they can’t stop in time, or they just go for it which obviously adds to the danger.”

He called for more enforcement and a reduction of speed limits, adding: “I am worried that it is going to take a fatality for something to finally happen. It’s very upsetting, it’s very stressful. It’s frustrating nothing happens. It must be very expensive, many of them have destroyed parts of the crossing.

“You constantly feel threatened. You cross that road and your heart’s pumping immediately as you approach it.”

“I really hope it won’t take something more serious. The timing of the light needs to change so that anyone can make it across in one go. And then after that, we really need to get the speed limit reduced. I think 50 is unacceptable for what is now a residential area with more and more people living here.”

Danny Yee, who is from Cyclox and leads Oxfordshire Liveable Streets, called for a “complete rethink” of how the junction works “before someone is killed, but also to stop the ring road severing Barton Park from the rest of Oxford”.

Following the calls, the Oxfordshire County Council has finally agreed to conduct a review of the junction layout as well as the 50mph speed limits as part of a countywide review of speed limits. It is also investigating options to reduce the number of drivers carrying out illegal U-turns at this location.

Andrew Gant, the county council's cabinet member for transport management, said his thoughts were with those affected by this collision, and added the council would assist the police with their investigation.

He added: “We are aware of safety concerns in this area and are working with the police and other partners to address them.

“As part of our Vision Zero road safety programme, we have already committed to providing the funding for red light safety cameras at this junction. We are currently in discussions with the police over this, as they will own the equipment.”

Just last month, following an inquest into a cyclist’s death after he was hit by an overtaking minibus driver, Newcastle City Council was urged by a coroner to lower the speed limit of a residential road, deeming the 40mph limit as “unsafe” and as having the potential to cause further fatalities.

Positive results have also been noted after the widespread introduction of 20mph speed limits in Wales in 2023, with provisional collision data suggesting that fewer people have been killed and injured on the country’s roads. The Welsh government called the initial collision statistics “encouraging” and said they suggest things “are moving in the right direction”.

Meanwhile, in December, the Oxfordshire County Council was slammed for raiding its active travel funds to build an “unnecessary, damaging” new road in a small town, with local campaigners and politicians saying it “beggars belief” that the authority would spend the bulk of its active travel funding on new roads, instead of “investing properly in walking and cycling”.