Kyiv cyclist spotted training "surrounded by tanks"; Monster Tour du Rwanda crowds; Van Vleuten and Van Aert steal Opening Weekend; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

It's the start of a new week on the live blog, Dan Alexander is here for all your Monday news, reaction and (hopefully) entertainment...
Mon, Feb 28, 2022 09:00
16
11:41
11:29
Weekend racing round-up: Classics, crowds and cobbles

HUGE crowds in Rwanda once again for the country's cycling tour. Get the 2025 UCI Road Cycling World Championships in your diary...it's heading to the African country, the first time in the event's history it will have been hosted on the continent...

A bit closer to home it was all about Opening Weekend — the double-header of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussells-Kuurne. Annemiek van Vleuten did what Annemiek van Vleuten does, and Wout van Aert did what Wout van Aert does, both winning Omloop crowns in stunning fashion. Can anyone beat them?

There was only a men's edition of Kuurne, won by Fabio Jakobsen, who broke the escapees' hearts, powering past Christophe Laporte, Taco van der Hoorn and Jhonatan Narváez in th final metres.

Caleb Ewan was second, and sent a warning message to his Milan-San Remo rivals, saying he felt "really comfortable on all the climbs".

Dutch sprinter Jakobsen gave his sympathy to the people of Ukraine following his win: "My mind and my prayers are with the people in Ukraine and the east of Europe. 

"Here, it's 25-year-old guys fighting on a bike for a win and there, it's the 25-year-old guys like me fighting for freedom and their life. It's not a nice time over there and here we enjoy this, but my mind is over there and that puts things in perspective."

Ukranian rider Mark Padun took a popular win on the time trial stage of Gran Camiño, a race eventually won by Alejandro Valverde.

In the virtual world, Jay Vine and Loes Adegeest were crowned eSports world champions, winning their digital rainbow jerseys on Zwift.

Aaaand breathe...

10:16
Weekend round-up: Angle grinder thieves; Matteo Trentin says cars — not TT bikes — are the real danger; NMotD; Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc Wheelset gets a rave road.cc review; e-bikes banned from Parliament
Leith Walk attempted bike theft (screenshot via Marion Bell, Twitter)

Aside from the marathon bike racing schedule this weekend (which we'll pick out some reaction from in a bit) there was plenty of other stuff on the site these past two days...

The angle grinder thief videos are back...this one ended well though as a gang of thieves attempting to steal a bike were thwarted by passing locals on a busy Edinburgh street...

Meanwhile, UAE Team Emirates pro Matteo Trentin addressed the TT bike debate during an interview in Belgium. Trentin said the big danger for cyclists is cars (and their drivers), not time trial bikes...

> Near Miss of the Day 723: Driver overtakes family of cyclists and almost collides with car pulling out of junction

On the tech side of things, Hunt's 54 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc Wheelset got rave reviews from our tester Stu, find out why...

On our sister site eBikeTips, we brought you the news that e-bikes have been banned from the Houses of Parliament due to fire risk, with one Labour peer saying he believes the decision is based on a misinterpretation of advice from Transport for London.

08:42
Kyiv cyclist spotted training "surrounded by tanks"

Here's a screenshot of an incredible piece of news footage shot by CNN Portugal in Kyiv over the weekend. A cyclist, unfazed by the military vehicles blocking their path, continues training as normal...

> Ineos Grenadiers’ Russian pro Pavel Sivakov denounces invasion of Ukraine

The snap was shared in the aptly-named 'interesting as f***' subreddit with plenty of admiration for the rider's resolve. Others shared anecdotes of other examples of the Ukranian people's endless spirit in the face of such danger.

One comment said: "Silly people with their silly politics. Nobody stops me from my 40km routine." Another, comparing the situation to...

This Fine GIFfrom This GIFs

CNN's video comes four days after shocking CCTV footage from Uman, just over 100 miles south of the capital Kyiv, appeared to show a person being thrown from their bike by an explosive orange flash of light, crawling away from the wreckage, before lying still. Various media outlets have since claimed the rider was hit by a missile.

