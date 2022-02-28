Kyiv cyclist spotted training "surrounded by tanks"; Monster Tour du Rwanda crowds; Van Vleuten and Van Aert steal Opening Weekend; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

This is what cycling 🚴‍♂️ means to my country. Upgrade @tour_du_Rwanda to world tour 🤓#TdRwanda22 pic.twitter.com/pZ2sNRLxur — Athan Tashobya (@AthanTashobya) February 26, 2022

HUGE crowds in Rwanda once again for the country's cycling tour. Get the 2025 UCI Road Cycling World Championships in your diary...it's heading to the African country, the first time in the event's history it will have been hosted on the continent...

A bit closer to home it was all about Opening Weekend — the double-header of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussells-Kuurne. Annemiek van Vleuten did what Annemiek van Vleuten does, and Wout van Aert did what Wout van Aert does, both winning Omloop crowns in stunning fashion. Can anyone beat them?

There was only a men's edition of Kuurne, won by Fabio Jakobsen, who broke the escapees' hearts, powering past Christophe Laporte, Taco van der Hoorn and Jhonatan Narváez in th final metres.

Caleb Ewan was second, and sent a warning message to his Milan-San Remo rivals, saying he felt "really comfortable on all the climbs".

Dutch sprinter Jakobsen gave his sympathy to the people of Ukraine following his win: "My mind and my prayers are with the people in Ukraine and the east of Europe.

"Here, it's 25-year-old guys fighting on a bike for a win and there, it's the 25-year-old guys like me fighting for freedom and their life. It's not a nice time over there and here we enjoy this, but my mind is over there and that puts things in perspective."

Ukranian rider Mark Padun took a popular win on the time trial stage of Gran Camiño, a race eventually won by Alejandro Valverde.

In the virtual world, Jay Vine and Loes Adegeest were crowned eSports world champions, winning their digital rainbow jerseys on Zwift.

Aaaand breathe...