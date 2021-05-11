Support road.cc

Chris Boardman makes the case for cycle commuting to re-elected mayor Andy Burnham; Cyclist claims Jesus of Nazareth actor's cockapoo bit him in London park; Giro reaction; The Flying Dutchman + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday and Dan Alexander will be taking you through the day on the live blog...
Tue, May 11, 2021 09:01
Andy Burnham.PNG
10:15
Chris Boardman makes the case for cycle commuting to re-elected Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham

Re-elected Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham expressed his desire to improve public transport options for Mancunians during this video following him on an eight-mile journey from Middleton to Media City. Showing us "the reality of public transport in Greater Manchester", Burnham's trip takes an hour and a quarter on the bus and tram, costing £5.30.

Seeing the video, Chris Boardman made the case for cycling...he tweeted: "If that trip was done 3 days a week by bike - realistic, leisurely 43mins each way - you’d save £1500 a year & 6 FULL DAYS of your life not commuting. Not to mention time/money saved not having to go to a gym. A FULL family holiday a year just be doing some commutes by bike..."

You don't need to convince us, Chris. I am sold, and it seems plenty of other people are too... 

09:50
Islabikes launches new 14" wheeled balance bike
Islabikes 14" balance bike

Islabikes has added a new 14" wheeled balance bike to their range, aimed at children around 3-years-old. The narrow stance is designed to help children learn the riding position ready for a bike with pedals. It shares the design of Islabikes' smaller Rothan 12 but is suited for kids with an inside leg of 36cm upwards and at 3.4kg it is easily carried. 

Director Dave Bowater explained the thinking behind the new bike: "the balance bike is the gateway to cycling for so many children and speaking as a parent of two, one of my proudest moments was watching them scoot off into the distance for the first time. By adding this larger size, we are now offering taller children the opportunity to get the very best introduction to cycling."

08:54
Arjen Robben spotted riding home from FC Groningen match

The Flying Dutchman has become The Cycling Dutchman... 

08:16
"Ah f**k, I'm going to make it, what the f**k": All the best reaction to Taco van der Hoorn's surprise stage three breakaway win

That is the calibre of stat I enjoy...Taco van der Hoorn was understandably shocked to have won the second road stage of the Giro d'Italia. The 500-1 shot could not contain his excitement speaking to the media: "I can't believe it. With 1km to go I was looking behind to see...'ah f**k, I'm going to make it, what the f**k.' Those last metres were really unbelievable.

"I wanted to be in the breakaway because I want to ride aggressively the entire Giro. But I know it is difficult to make it to the finish with a leading group. But every chance, no matter how small, is one. Actually, I didn't believe we could make it when the gap at 25 kilometres was one minute."

Check out the passion in the Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert team car...

07:42
Cyclist claims Jesus of Nazareth actor's cockapoo bit him in London park
Jesus of Nazareth actor Robert Powell

A London cyclist was surprised to discover that the cockapoo he claims bit him is owned by Jesus of Nazareth and Holby City actor Robert Powell. Karzan Wali posted the photo below on local neighbourhood app Nextdoor and received numerous replies of, "Jesus Christ"...

Jesus of Nazareth actor Robert Powell

The cyclist says he was riding across Hampstead Heath when the actor's dog ran towards him and bit him on the leg, leaving a wound that needed hospital treatment and a tetanus jab. Powell denies his cockapoo bit the cyclist and insists all it did was bark at him.

"My dog has never bitten anybody in her life," Powell told the Mail on Sunday. "I saw his leg and there is not a mark on it. The dog did not bite him. I even made a joke while the dog was yapping and said, 'See, even the dog knows you can’t ride a bike here'.

"He was riding an off-road bicycle which is illegal and I told him, 'You’re not allowed to ride a bike here'. He skidded to a halt and all my dog did was yap at him."

While cycling is not allowed on some of the park's paths, Wali says that at the time of the incident he was riding on one that permitted cycling.

"The dog owner was very inconsiderate and rude, didn’t apologise and also didn’t believe me that the dog bit me," Wali explained. "I can assure you, I got bitten and had to get a tetanus jab and am now on antibiotics as the bite marks are red and sore. Be aware of this owner and the dogs, especially cyclists."

Metropolitan Police confirmed they are investigating an allegation of a person allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control in Hampstead Heath Park, but no arrest has been made.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

