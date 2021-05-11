Chris Boardman makes the case for cycle commuting to re-elected mayor Andy Burnham; Cyclist claims Jesus of Nazareth actor's cockapoo bit him in London park; Giro reaction; The Flying Dutchman + more on the live blog

A London cyclist was surprised to discover that the cockapoo he claims bit him is owned by Jesus of Nazareth and Holby City actor Robert Powell. Karzan Wali posted the photo below on local neighbourhood app Nextdoor and received numerous replies of, "Jesus Christ"...
The cyclist says he was riding across Hampstead Heath when the actor's dog ran towards him and bit him on the leg, leaving a wound that needed hospital treatment and a tetanus jab. Powell denies his cockapoo bit the cyclist and insists all it did was bark at him.
"My dog has never bitten anybody in her life," Powell told the Mail on Sunday. "I saw his leg and there is not a mark on it. The dog did not bite him. I even made a joke while the dog was yapping and said, 'See, even the dog knows you can’t ride a bike here'.
"He was riding an off-road bicycle which is illegal and I told him, 'You’re not allowed to ride a bike here'. He skidded to a halt and all my dog did was yap at him."
While cycling is not allowed on some of the park's paths, Wali says that at the time of the incident he was riding on one that permitted cycling.
"The dog owner was very inconsiderate and rude, didn’t apologise and also didn’t believe me that the dog bit me," Wali explained. "I can assure you, I got bitten and had to get a tetanus jab and am now on antibiotics as the bite marks are red and sore. Be aware of this owner and the dogs, especially cyclists."
Metropolitan Police confirmed they are investigating an allegation of a person allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control in Hampstead Heath Park, but no arrest has been made.
