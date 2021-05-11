Chris Boardman makes the case for cycle commuting to re-elected mayor Andy Burnham; Cyclist claims Jesus of Nazareth actor's cockapoo bit him in London park; Giro reaction; The Flying Dutchman + more on the live blog

@Chris_Boardman Good video, but 1hr 15 for 8 miles? I don't know the city, is there a cycle route for this trip? — Ian Hancock 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇫🇷🇪🇺💙NHS (@hancock_i) May 11, 2021

Re-elected Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham expressed his desire to improve public transport options for Mancunians during this video following him on an eight-mile journey from Middleton to Media City. Showing us "the reality of public transport in Greater Manchester", Burnham's trip takes an hour and a quarter on the bus and tram, costing £5.30.

Seeing the video, Chris Boardman made the case for cycling...he tweeted: "If that trip was done 3 days a week by bike - realistic, leisurely 43mins each way - you’d save £1500 a year & 6 FULL DAYS of your life not commuting. Not to mention time/money saved not having to go to a gym. A FULL family holiday a year just be doing some commutes by bike..."

You don't need to convince us, Chris. I am sold, and it seems plenty of other people are too...

Basically any journey in Manchester that isn’t going into the city and out again is far quicker by bike, everything outside that is so poorly served by public transport and your bus will definitely get stuck in horrendous traffic — Hannah 🚲 (@theeyecollector) May 11, 2021

I did this this 2019. I live in a rural area but saved over £650 in a year swapping car/bus for a bike. I was fortunate though that both my offices had relatively safe routes with lots of cycle paths.https://t.co/oyXtsOEw96 — helen (@choink) May 11, 2021