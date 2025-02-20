They could be handy in the workshop too, but the Lezyne Multi Chain Pliers answer a number of common (and not-so-common) trail and roadside maintenance needs. Being lightweight, compact and nicely made, with the ability to store two sets of quick links, they are a good choice for larger tool packs or bikepacking bags. Just don't drop them (easily done).

There was a period during the late 90s when it was almost impossible to purchase a cycling tool without it having the ability to open a beer bottle. Living in the Highlands, my trailside bevvy of choice is almost certainly going to be a dram (Kilchoman Sanaig, in case you're wondering) and in 30 years of cycling across many continents I can't remember needing a beer bottle opener. Maybe because I prefer to take cans (Wasted Degrees Ancient Amber, 9.9%), as they are far lighter per unit of alcohol conveyed, and scrunch down to (and weigh) almost nothing once empty. For completeness, non-alcoholic trailside beverages are available, just as tasty and less likely to lead to further mechanical requirements.

Anyway, should you prefer to schlep glass-enclosed bevvies about, Lezyne has included a bottle opener as one of the six functions built into its new Multi Chain Pliers.

Machined into the removable arm that works as the handle for the chain tool (more on that later) is a rotor truing tool and a valve core tool. Both are essential modern trailside tools in my view, as nothing will ruin a ride faster than an out-of-true rotor noisily scrape-scrape-scraping your pads down, or being stuck with a flat tyre and no means of inflating it because of a blocked valve core you can't remove to clean dried sealant out of.

The opener, truing slot and valve core notch are all 'negative space' tools, which make plenty of sense to include as they don't take up any room and reduce the weight of the tool. Which brings us to the two main tools the Multi Chain Pliers feature – the quick link pliers and the chain breaker.

The pliers both open and close quick links, but as they aren't reversible, when you are needing to snap a link closed you need to be pulling the (somewhat short) arms apart – mind fingers on the bottle opener hook. This isn't that much of an issue if your link is super-stiff, as closing even the toughest of new links can be done by putting it at the top of the chain run, holding the back brake and pressing down on the pedal. This can be a bit of a faff to arrange, especially on an e-bike with a chainring that's attached to a motor. Some tools include a 'chain hook' to hold the two ends of an open chain in place, while you faff with the loose ends. Lezyne hasn't included one here. Easily-fashioned from a bit of bent wire, though.

Opening a link is simple, with the arms long enough to make even stubborn links release with relative ease. The position of the T45 nut at the other end of the chain tool pin means this is more comfortable with gloves on to protect the palm of your hand. The machined plier tips fit links well and there's little play in the fit that could see a link be damaged by going askew.

You can store two sets of spare quick links, either for different brands or speeds of chain – say, Shimano 10 and SRAM 12, or two of the same if you're really paranoid about breakage. Handy if you're swapping your tool roll between different-drivetrain bikes, or you regularly ride with a partner or friend on a different spec.

A note about 8-speed links: they are considerably fatter than newer, higher-speed chains, so they don't fit the holders completely flush.

Another key point is that the links insert and are held in place by wee magnets from the outside of the lever. If you drop the tool it's almost certain that links will fly in different directions (ask me how I know). If Lezyne had designed the tool to fit links on the inside face, it would have minimised the chance of loss.

Should you need to shorten a chain or remove a bent link, the chain breaker is one of the most compact I've used. Given it's machined instead of forged, I have no concerns about the strength of the thinner parts like the plates. As this is a basic get-you-home tool there are no flashy features like adjustable plates, peening pins or the like. Lezyne doesn't even say what chains it's designed for – I tried a bunch of brands and speeds from the workshop metal recycling box and it made short-ish work of them all.

In order to provide a handle to drive the pin through the chain, you split the tool in half by undoing the knurled pivot head. The screw is retained by a washer so you can't lose it. Then you fit the removed half of the tool over the protruding T45 head and twist. The fit of the handle over the head is loose, therefore it's easy to drop the handle while adjusting your grip to make another turn. It would be nice for Lezyne to build in some sort of rubber-washer-friction fit feature here. Maybe for the Mk II model, along with internal-facing link storage.

There's no such thing as the perfect multi-function tool, as needs are in the eye of the beholder – even more so if you own more than one bike. Unlike a hex or Torx tool more often used for tweaks and tightening, the Lezyne Multi Chain Pliers should really only come out during a proper trailside emergency – broken chain, bent rotor, stuck valve or – horror! – unopenable beverage. In a perfect cycling life, you'd carry it but never get it out.

Value

It's almost impossible to directly compare plier-type tools, as every manufacturer has a different take on functionality. One option for consideration is the excellent Topeak Power Lever Pro. Costing £12 less (£29.99), it includes a set of tyre levers and a chain hook, and can be flipped around to apply gripping force to close a link. Being made of plastic it doesn't include the cutout tools, so you need separate rotor and valve core tools.

Wolftooth's Pack Pliers are also £12 less (£30) and one arm acts as a tyre lever – but you don't get a chain or rotor tool.

Conclusion

Overall, the Lezyne Multi Chain Pliers are an effective and well-made tool, compact and relatively light for the functionality offered. The lack of a tyre lever isn't a deal breaker for me – I'd prefer to take a proper set to manage tight beads. If you're careful in use – ie don't drop it – the functionality is perfectly adequate.

Verdict

Good trail and roadside emergency tool, covering most major malfunctions likely to occur to a modern bike