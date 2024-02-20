Cyclists warned to “stay off” busy roads during “annoying” cyclists TV debate, after two riders seriously injured in deliberate hit-and-runs; Britain’s lost cycle tracks; 68-tooth chainring v hipster moustache; Women’s Tour return? + more on the live blog

I think it’s fair to say that Australia isn’t the most bike-friendly place in the world (I know, I know, glass houses, stones, and all that).

Just last month, the country’s only Tour de France winner Cadel Evans spoke out about the dangers of cycling on Australian roads, after two 16-year-olds were arrested as part of an investigation into two horrendous hit-and-run incidents in Melbourne, which saw two cyclists mowed down as one of the car’s passengers filmed the collisions while “laughing”, before uploading them to social media.

The two cyclists were seriously injured in the collisions, with one 51-year-old suffering spinal injuries and expected to need “lifelong” rehabilitation, while a 72-year-old was left with a fractured spine.

> “What kind of disturbed, inhumane individuals do that?”: Double hit-and-run suspects were “laughing” after mowing down Melbourne cyclist

Shortly after the hit-and-runs left the Melbourne cycling community shaken, 2011 Tour winner Evans told a local newspaper that Australian drivers “lack awareness and concentration” and have “bad attitudes” towards cyclists, and that building more cycling infrastructure is just one part of the puzzle with “more education about cyclists’ rights to use the roads and longer, more comprehensive driver training” needed.

> Cadel Evans calls out Australian drivers' "bad attitudes" towards cyclists after two riders seriously injured in deliberate hit-and-runs filmed and uploaded to social media

So, it only makes sense that a recent Sky News Australia segment on road safety would be titled ‘Are Australian cyclists annoying us?’, right?

Responding to a newspaper column deriding cyclists as “entitled tossers” (good to know they have those kinds of columns Down Under, too), the segment helpfully included retired New South Wales police sergeant – and Ironman competitor – Glenn Corick, who (for the most part, anyway) defended the actions of the majority of Australia’s cyclists.

“This kind of opinion has been around forever,” Corick said. “I’ve lost about seven friends over four decades of riding bicycles, I’ve seen it all, I’ve seen both sides of the camp, I’ve been on TV doing arguments about it for a very long time.

“Look, 99 per cent of all people are road users – cars, bus drivers, everybody and cyclists – do the right thing. It is just this small minority that continue to do the wrong thing. But that also doesn’t give people the right to be aggressive to that small minority.

“Because a car versus bike, a bike loses every time – and like I say, I’ve lost seven mates.”

However, Corick’s advice for increase safety for cyclists, rather bafflingly, seemed to purely focus on the actions of cyclists themselves.

“All I can say is education, and cyclists – stay off the roads in the peak hour and use your common sense and find your places to ride, don’t put yourself in harm’s way.”

> Two 16-year-old boys arrested by police in Australia after horrendous hit-and-run incidents saw two cyclists mown down

Oh, dear. And that particular guidance appeared to open the floodgates for some good ol’ anti-cycling bingo live on Sky News.

“You’re absolutely right,” said the station’s host Erin Molan, “And the thing that frustrates me most – and while the safety of everyone has to be paramount – I was in the city yesterday… and we sat in traffic for twenty minutes for one road, one line of cars, and there were two bike lanes empty, not one cyclist in them.

“And that annoys me, that turns me off cyclists, who are really doing a wonderful thing by getting out there,” she added, failing to realise that she might have made her event in time if, you know, she’d travelled by bike.

> Cyclists fear heavy fines for drinking from water bottles if “draconian” careless cycling laws are introduced in Queensland

“I think we’re talking about a couple of bad apples here,” interjected former Australian special forces commando (I’m not making this up) Wes Hennessey – and no, he wasn’t talking about the ‘bad apples’ who are driving around Melbourne, deliberately mowing down cyclists.

“Some cyclists flex the laws, and that’s where they get this bad rap. They’re people out exercising,” he added, seemingly ignorant to the fact that not all cyclists are of the leisure and recreational variety.

“And if they abide by the rules of the road for cyclists, then drivers just need to be a little bit patient. Is it really worth running over someone for the one minute you’re going to gain in time? Aggressive behaviour shouldn’t happen – we’ve all honked them from time to time, but just stay away from them.”

Errr, I think that’s a positive conclusion? Well, it seems like it’s the best we’re going to get from Australia and Sky News, anyway…