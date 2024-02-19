“He loves an excuse”: Remco Evenepoel slammed by fans for blaming defeat on being forced to ride savage final climb in big ring; A Brompton bike vs the National Cycle Network; Sportswashing and sprinters at the UAE Tour + more on the live blog

With his debut Tour de France on the horizon this July, and expectations high for a heavyweight GC battle with Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar, it’s fair to say that Remco Evenepoel’s start to 2024 couldn’t have gone much better.

After a trademark 55km solo victory Figueira Champions Classic, the world time trial champion demonstrated why he’s currently the best in the world against the clock, blowing away the likes of Magnus Sheffield, Stefan Küng, Filippo Ganna, and a rather sluggish Wout van Aert to dominate the ultimately decisive 22km time trial at the Volta ao Algarve on Saturday.

Despite two defeats to a rapid Dani Martínez on the Volta’s two summit finishes (the second of which we’ll get on to in a minute), and a flurry of attacks on yesterday’s final stage, that heavy TT win – courtesy of a monster 62-tooth front ring – proved enough for Evenepoel to secure his third overall victory of his career at the Portuguese stage race.

But, as ever, the always entertainingly divisive 24-year-old has attracted some controversy on social media – not for his domineering performances on the bike, but for his comments in front of a microphone off it, after the Belgian blamed his second successive summit defeat to Martínez on being forced to ride the notoriously steep slopes of the Alto do Malhão in the big ring following a late mechanical.

“I had to do it in my 54 chainring. I had a mechanical problem and couldn’t shift into my small gear anymore,” Evenepoel said after finishing second on yesterday’s iconic Volta ao Algarve stage.

“That was a pity because doing a climb that goes close to 20 per cent was pretty difficult. It killed my legs a bit.

“In my head, I stayed quite calm. I said it to the car ‘my gears weren’t working anymore’. It’s a shame because I’m a guy who likes to ride on a high cadence. In the first part, it really killed my legs and it was just a bit less in the end because of a lot of loss of power, due to the gear mechanical. That’s life. There are worse things.”

Now, we’ve all been there. For instance, I’ve lost track of the number of times I blamed an subpar performance on a shipped chain, a slow puncture, a bee sting, a weird tree distracting me when the decisive move went up the road… I could go on.

And while those (mostly) fabricated excuses always elicited a raised eyebrow and a smirk from my teammates, this is Remco, after all, so the reaction is a touch more severe online.

“God bless him!” wrote popular cycling account Mihai Simion after hearing of Remco’s mechanical troubles on the Alto do Malhão.

“He loves an excuse,” said Tony.

“I knew he was gonna give an excuse. Sometimes you have to give kudos the winner,” added Sharif, while Joe wrote: “He has an excuse every time he gets beaten. Tired of that.”

“Need to add that one to the book of excuses,” wrote Christopher.

He has a lot on file! 🤣

“2024 and same old Mr Excuse,” added another Twitter user (you can see where this is going).

Rigo couldn’t [change gear] too back om stage nine of the 2017 Tour de France and was still able to win the stage,” pointed out Lalo, presumably a massive Rigoberto Urán fan.

“Come on Remco, you don’t need that bro,” said Cobrax.

“Definitely could’ve won if it was ITT,” wrote Mooiplas. “He must learn to give credit to his opponents.”

Remco Evenepoel: "I think I could have won La Vuelta 2023 if I hadn't lost 27 minutes in the first mountain stage."

Others, meanwhile, leapt to Remco’s defence quicker than a Mikel Landa turn on the front.

“Strange reactions here. Try climbing on the big ring yourself and see how good you do,” said AmBiorix.

“Valid ‘excuse’ in my opinion. He’s just respectfully stating what happened. Gave Kudos to Martinez and WVA in his interview for Sporza too, so what do you want?”

“I don’t know if he would have won, but I think he’s telling the truth. He was pulling a big gear on the last climb and on the images I’ve seen again, he’s on the large chainring in the difficult parts,” argued Yume.

“People immediately talking about excuses, but whether he would have won without it or not, it did look like he was stuck in the big ring, and that would indeed have had a measurable impact,” added Michael.

Meanwhile, Miyamoto wrote: “I’m team Remco on this, simply stating a fact, suspect it’s often barely contained chaos behind the scenes, he made the best of a bad situation, I like that he reveals what’s going on behind the scenes...”

“I love that even though the haters get mad every time he opens his mouth, Remco still says what he thinks,” says Flower Flower.

And Janis concluded: “Never change Remco, keep those haters hating for just speaking your mind.”

Well, I’ll tell you one thing for sure, Remco’s never not interesting, is he?