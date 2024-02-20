MP opposes plan to improve cyclist safety at "one of the most dangerous junctions" — because "main beneficiaries" will be non-local cyclists "looking to cycle in a straight line"

An ambitious proposal to transform a London roundabout described as "one of the most dangerous junctions on the road network" and the scene of 56 collisions in the last three years has been criticised by a Conservative MP who claims it will "lead to increased traffic congestion, increased pollution and rat-running", and "the main cycling beneficiaries will be those out of borough looking to cycle in a straight line".

Kensington MP Felicity Buchan was reacting to Transport for London's (TfL) proposals for Holland Park roundabout, a junction where six people have been seriously injured in collisions in the three years to last May, the Evening Standard reports, with 59 people, including 14 cyclists and pedestrians, injured in total during the same time period.

Consequently, TfL wants to build more protected cycleways at the junction and install separate traffic lights for cyclists to help create a safe environment for riders to cross. And despite the government body's modelling predicting the scheme would not have "significant impacts" on motorists or buses, Buchan has expressed her opposition to the proposals and claims it will increase congestion, worsen air pollution and increase the number of drivers rat-running on residential streets elsewhere.

"While I am supportive of cycling and improving cycling safety, this scheme is ill-thought through. It will lead to increased traffic congestion, increased pollution and rat-running," she claimed.

"Cycling infrastructure already exists so the main cycling beneficiaries will be those out of borough looking to cycle in a straight line. I therefore oppose the scheme."

Buchan says her views reflect those of Kensington and Chelsea council and London Assembly member Tony Devenish, the political figures previously outspoken in their opposition to the Kensington High Street cycle lanes that were abruptly ripped out in November 2020 as the Tory-controlled council claimed the scheme was "not working".

TfL's proposal, which can be seen in full in the video below, shows how the planned improvements would connect to earlier Cycleway 34 works, while at Holland Park roundabout a new 45-metre section of bus lane would be built, along with new signal-controlled cycle crossings, new protected two-way cycleways, and a new signal-controlled cycle crossing to Holland Road and C39.

TfL says at one section of the roundabout the outside traffic lane could be removed to "make space for a new protected two-way cycle lane". The junction is one of the 73 most dangerous that TfL is hoping to upgrade, London's walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman saying it is "one of the most dangerous junctions on the TfL road network, and has seen 56 collisions in the last three years".

"This scheme will make it safer for people walking and cycling and will help improve journey times for bus users without any significant impacts on general traffic, building a better, safer city for all Londoners," he added.

And addressing Buchan's congestion concerns, TfL has said its modelling had suggested there would be no "significant impacts" on motorists or buses, with journey times in fact expected to be cut during peak morning and evening times "due to traffic reassignment away from Shepherd's Bush Green, West Cross Route and Holland Park Roundabout".