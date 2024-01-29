“What kind of disturbed, inhumane individuals do that?”: Double hit-and-run suspects were “laughing” after mowing down Melbourne cyclist

A Melbourne cyclist who was run over by a hit-and-run driver and left with life-changing injuries, leading to Australian pro cycling legend and Tour de France winner Cadel Evans to speak out against "bad attitudes" of drivers towards cyclists in the country, has revealed that he heard "laughing" from inside the car as it swerved to deliberately hit him.

In an incident that has left the cycling community in Melbourne reeling, two cyclists were the victims of two deliberate hit-and-runs last week, with the police suspecting that both of them were committed by the same driver.

51-year-old Glenn Gibson, a father of three, was cycling on Beach Road in Cheltenham, in the south-eastern part of the city last Tuesday at 5:20am, when he was hit by a driver and has been in the hospital for a week.

His wife, Nancy Gibson, was told by the doctors that it's a "miracle" that her husband is alive. While he has been able to start walking with the help of crutches, his spine will "never be the same again".

She told 9News that her husband had been going over what happened with her, saying: "The first few days every time Glenn opened his eyes, he relived the images of the car coming deliberately swerving towards him, and mowing him down, then he heard them laughing.

"They were laughing! After the event! What kind of disturbed, inhumane individuals do that?"

She said it was hard to find words to describe what happened or digest that people could be so "callous and cruel".

Another hit-and-run was also reported just after Mr Gibson was run over in the same area, with a 72-year-old male cyclist taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The police suspect that the group responsible were in a stolen car and deliberately targeted both the cyclists.

Although they fled the scene, a video from inside the car was shared anonymously on social media. In the footage which has now been taken down, the cracked windscreen of the car is visible, and the person who posted it added yawning emojis to the video mockingly.

Victoria Police inspector Scott Dwyer has called the images "disgusting" as the force continues to investigate both reported incidents and the video.

One of Mr Gibson's friends has called for swift justice and dared the perpetrators to confess. "I would hope that justice would be served sooner than later," he said.

"They can't hide forever, if they're going to be stupid enough to put stuff online. Fess up."

The local cycling community also expressed disgust at the incidents. Edward Hore, the Australian Cycling Alliance's president said that the sharing of footage online was "cowardly".

"I was shocked ... it's just really upsetting that people would go out of their way to harm someone like that, someone going about their business," local cyclist Karen Gittins added.

Last week, road.cc reported that one of Australia's most famous cycling sons, 2011 Tour de France winner and 2009 world road race champion, Cadel Evans spoke out about the danger cyclists face on the roads of his home country.

Cadel Evans on the last day of 2011 Tour de France (copyright PhotoSport International)

The retired cyclist suggested that Australian drivers "lack awareness and concentration" and have "bad attitudes" towards cyclists, and that building more cycling infrastructure is just one part of the puzzle with "more education about cyclists' rights to use the roads and longer, more comprehensive driver training" needed.

"I think attitudes and education is actually more important than infrastructure," he said. "Around the world you see varying attitudes towards that and I was kind of hoping that things in Australia were improving, but evidently not... so of course the [Melbourne hit-and-runs] are really disappointing in that regard.