Six cyclists hit by driver in major Mallorca collision, three riders seriously injured

A collision in Mallorca has left six cyclists in hospital, three with serious injuries, after an elderly driver reportedly "ran over" a group ride this morning.

Local newspaper Crónica Balear reported seven people were injured in the collision on the Camí de Can Capó in Palma this morning at around 10.20am local time.

The 89-year-old driver involved was reported to have collided with the riders while travelling in the same direction as the group. All of the riders hit were from Germany and aged between 18 and 26 years old, three left with serious injuries, three more taken to hospital and a seventh able to leave the scene.

[Images: IB3]

While six were taken to two hospitals, Rotger Clinic and Palmapanas Hospital, the group's bikes were "completely destroyed by the impact"; images published by the news website and publicly funded TV channel IB3 showing the damage left at the scene as numerous paramedics and emergency service personnel worked around several bikes scattered on the roadside.

Un cotxe atropella un pilot de ciclistes al camí de Can Capó, a Palma. Hi ha 7 ferits, i almanco 2 d'ells en estat greu. El conductor del cotxe ha donat negatiu en la prova d'alcoholèmia. ➡️ Més: https://t.co/TtDELuSvlc pic.twitter.com/PewFxYHgYD — IB3 Notícies (@IB3noticies) January 27, 2025

The Guardia Civil attended along with a number of ambulances, the traffic department now investigating the collision. It has been reported the driver of the vehicle, a white Citroën, was unharmed and tested negative for alcohol.

The president of the Consell de Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés, reacted to a video of the scene, posting on social media: "I wish a speedy recovery to all of them and all the warmth to their families in these difficult times."

Last year a driver who hit nine cyclists in Mallorca, killing one, was jailed for three years. Anais Marco was sentenced for manslaughter having smashed into a group ride of German cyclists back in 2018, killing one and injuring eight.

The latest major collision on Mallorcan roads comes just weeks after new laws were introduced at the start of 2025, requiring drivers in Spain to slow 20km/h below speed limit before overtaking bike riders.

The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) stated this is because "the speed difference between the two is already large, so the protection of the weaker forces the speed to be reduced and not increased". There was no change to the existing requirement for drivers give cyclists at least 1.5m of space when overtaking.

The changes to the law came after 90 cyclist deaths in Spain in 2023, a figure that had increased on 2022's number. The DGT hopes the new measures will improve road safety and better protect cyclists, the authority urging coexistence and mutual respect.