Cyclists furious at “easy, non-car disruptive” decision to “do up the one bike path we already have”, forcing riders onto busy road… instead of building new cycle lanes; Bus OK after cyclist crash, police say; Pidcock wins on debut + more on the live blog

Someone, quick, get the champagne!

Because Belfast – the antithesis of a cycling city if you’ve ever seen one, the anti-Amsterdam if you will – is set for a £580,000 investment in active travel infrastructure, Northern Ireland’s infrastructure minister John O’Dowd announced this week.

Brilliant news, I hear you cry, especially considering Belfast currently boasts just 2km of protected cycle lanes, with whole swathes of the city, particularly in the north and west, cut off from anything approaching safe – or even rudimentary – active travel infrastructure, thanks to years of underinvestment and governmental apathy.

> "I get more abuse on my bike than in my work": Cyclist death sparks MP to highlight "dire situation of underinvestment" in cycling, urges some drivers to change "irrational attitudes"

Oh wait, hold on a second…

According to O’Dowd, that half a million plus won’t actually be invested in growing Belfast’s cycling network – a project which has juddered to a halt four years since it was first announced – and will instead, bizarrely, go towards upgrading an existing 1.2km protected cycle path in the south of the city.

“This substantial investment includes reconstruction and improvement of the existing segregated cycle track and footway along the Stranmillis Embankment, between Ormeau Road and Governors Bridge,” the Sinn Féin minister said in a statement announcing the £580,000 upgrades.

“The cycle track will be one of the first schemes to benefit from new intuitive red surfacing and splayed kerbs to increase safety and usable width for cycling, while the footway reconstruction will significantly improve the pavement surface for pedestrians along the route.

“I am committed to ensuring that active travel is an attractive option for those who want to walk, wheel and cycle for many of the shorter everyday journeys. Part of this commitment includes maintaining the existing assets that we have to ensure that they remain attractive to users.”

> Allowing taxis in bus lanes over Christmas a “huge step backwards” that will “put cyclists at risk”, say cycling campaigners

However, it’s fair to say that cyclists in Belfast – where taxi drivers are being allowed to use bus lanes as part of trial scheme aiming to “ease congestion” – aren’t too pleased with the refusal to build cycle lanes elsewhere in the city, in favour of touching up a bike path already in place.

Cue the memes…

And of course the classic Star Wars one:

“There are just two miles of protected cycle lanes in all of Belfast,” the Northern Ireland branch of Sustrans posted on social media in the wake of O’Dowd’s announcement.

“Why spend more than half a million pounds in ‘improving’ this well-used foot and cycle path, when there is nothing of this standard in North and West Belfast?

“If you want to improve connection to Queen’s University and Botanic, why not build a cycle path from Dublin Rd through Botanic Gardens? What is the diversion given this will be closed until May? Why disrupt this route again after it was closed for so long while flood wall was built?”

In response to Sustrans’ questions, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said that the works were “necessary to maintain the existing Belfast Cycling Network …the footway has deteriorated due to the mature tree roots and as part of the work to improve this, kerbs will need replaced and consequently the cycle track resurfaced.”

And Sustrans’ reply? “Please build the network!”

Meanwhile, describing the announcement as “shocking”, the Belfast Cycle Campaign said: “When the pace of constructing active travel infrastructure has been GLACIAL for the past 20 years – why is the DfI improving one of the best existing cycle lanes? We are all for cycle lane improvement... but this is ridiculous!”

“The DfI is a joke,” added Queen’s lecturer Dom Bryan. “You can’t make this stuff up. They are simply doing up the one bit of protected cycle lane we already have. Someone needs to investigate how that department runs.”

“Pioneering Industrialists DFI issue a limited edition of their seminal 1992 debut album ‘Stranmillis Cycle Lane’ featuring new cover art, liner notes by JO’Dowd, bonus tracks, and crossings,” wrote campaign group CYCUL, brilliantly.

“DFI have suffered severe create block since the debut but hope this keeps the fans happy.”

Come on lads, when’s the new album?!

> “If they can’t build cycle lanes, devolve bloody powers to us and we’ll do it”: Belfast Council slams Northern Ireland government’s “joke” delivery of cycling infrastructure – as just 2.8km of bike lanes installed in two years

“They’re doing the easy thing, repairing an existing route rather than investing in new routes and expanding the infrastructure. Useless Department,” said Brian.

“It’s an easy and non-car disruptive thing to do. Gives the impression of investment in sustainable infrastructure without being in any way effective,” agreed Phil.

And while the need for the upgrades has been widely called into question, other local cyclists have noted that the diversion put in place while the works take place leaves a lot to be desired, with Matthew describing the alternative route as “meticulously planned”:

“Predictably, DfI’s diversion amounts to a sign stating ‘cyclists dismount and use footway’. Said footway being on the other side of the busy road,” noted Gary.

“Why couldn’t they suspend on-street parking on the Lyric Theatre side and create a temporary cycle lane for the duration of the work?”

Yes, but that wouldn’t be non-car disruptive, would it, Gary?