Strangest anti-cycling campaigner ever? Bike path expansion plans opposed… by 19th-century landowner and MP (kind of); “They wouldn’t have stopped at the Tour de France”: Cyclists refuse to race after 50 riders crash in heavy rain + more on the live blog

Here on the live blog, we’ve compiled a healthy (or unhealthy, as the case may be) list of people whose names have been attached to anti-cycling campaigns over the years, from MPs and councillors to disgruntled local residents, loophole-seeking lawyers, radio presenters, and… err, Sir David Attenborough.

But even this one is new to us.

Because in Lisburn (the Northern Irish city which has become a classic Pointless answer), plans to expand a cycle path have been opposed – due to concerns over whether the land in question is owned by the council and Northern Ireland Housing Executive… or a Victorian aristocrat and MP.

An application to expand the Lagan Towpath cycle route is set to be considered today by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and has been recommended for approval, Belfast Live reports.

The plans for the path, part of the National Cycling Route and the scene of the 2009 Ulster cyclocross championships, raced by your resident live blogger, involve “substantially improving” the riverside cycling and walking zone.

However, one objector has raised concerns over the land’s ownership deeds, arguing that there is a “fundamental flaw” in the “root of title” in the “matter of the estate of Sir Richard Wallace Baronet MP”.

Sir Richard Wallace, 1st Baronet was the MP for Lisburn in the 1870s and his vast estate in the area, the centre of Northern Ireland’s flax and linen industry, extended to over 50,000 acres, making him one of the richest men in the UK at the time. He also owned one of the greatest private art collections in the world, which is still available to view at the Wallace Collection museum in Hertford House in London’s Manchester Square.

Not much is known about his thoughts on cycling, if we’re honest. Though Lisburn’s Wallace Park, bequeathed to the city’s people by Sir Richard, did feature an outdoor velodrome, opened in 1953, for over fifty years before it fell into disrepair, so there’s that.

Move over Attenborough...

In any case, Mr Ian Power isn’t convinced the Victorian art collector would have been too fond of the council using his land for active travel purposes.

“I have no interest in the designated land or what has been proposed,” he said in his objection to the scheme. “I would take the view that LCCC should refuse to entertain this planning application further until the applicant had identified the correct owner and served the correct certificate on the owner.

“The planning application certificate [of ownership] is demonstrably wrong having been issued recklessly by the applicant.”

However, according to the Planning Portal application, the parcel of land is owned by LCCC and the NI Housing Executive, who are both identified as “land owners”.

Meanwhile, the Lagan Valley Regional Park website states that the Cycling and Inland Waterways Unit of the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) owns and maintains the ‘Lagan Navigation’, including the towpath and associated water recreational facilities.

“Full planning permission is sought for the widening of the Lagan Towpath, Lisburn, where the River Lagan runs adjacent to the Laganbank Road. Works will include construction of a new concrete retaining wall. The length affected area is approximately 520 metres,” the LCCC planning committee report states.

“There have been four letters of representation submitted by one objector. The issues raised in these submissions relate to procedural matters linked to land ownership queries.

“It is considered the appropriate checks of the issues raised have been undertaken within the appropriate parameters of the planning application process.”

Take that, rich guy who died 135 years ago…