Check out "the lightest angle grinder-resistant lock" infused with diamond, plus £4,300 Mavic wheels + more tech news from Giro, Topeak, SDG + CamelBak

Check out a bunch of the latest cycling products that we saw at the UK bike industry’s COREbike trade show yesterday, including unreleased shoes from Giro, Topeak’s LED torque wrench, and cool new stuff from Camelbak, Mavic, and SDG.

OnGuard’s RockSolid is “the lightest angle grinder-resistant lock”

OnGuard is introducing a new RockSolid lock which, it claims, is the lightest angle grinder-resistant option out there.

It comes with a 14mm shackle that’s locked into the barrel on both sides (as opposed to one side being locked and the other just being hooked in) using OnGuard’s X4P Quattro bolt mechanism.

The secret to the RockSolid’s strength is apparently in the patented coating which contains diamond. That drives the price up, but at £199.99 it’s still less expensive than other angle grinder-resistant bike locks out there. It weighs less than other locks of this kind too: 1.4kg.

> Hiplok reveals ‘world’s first truly portable bike lock to resist angle-grinder attacks’

OnGuard describes the RockSolid as “an impenetrable fortress against even the most determined thieves armed with angle grinders”. Well, that’s giving it the big I am, isn’t it?

It says the keys can’t be copied so you get five with the lock. If you manage to lose them all, a barcode allows you to contact the manufacturer for more.

The OnGuard RockSolid has a Sold Secure Diamond rating and stock will be available mid-March.

Find out more here

Roarrr! SDG offers limited edition animal print saddles

SDG will offer its Bel Air 3.0 saddle with limited edition animal-print uppers in the next couple of months.

The brand has done animal print before and it has done very well. It’s not for everyone, obvs.

Prices have yet to be set but you’re likely looking at £99.99 for a saddle with Lux-Alloy rails.

Find out more here

Sneak peek: Giro to introduce Gritter gravel shoes

Giro has some new Gritter shoes coming in the summer. They have a one-piece Syncwire upper (Synchwire is “an advanced composite of thermo-bonded film that provides overall durability, a non-woven internal sheet for distributing the force from the BOA Fit System to the upper for direct power transfer, and mono-filament mesh for ventilation”, according to Giro).

Closure is handled by two Boa Li2 aluminium dials and a stainless steel lace.

You get a carbon composite outsole and more pronounced arch support than on previous shoes, says Giro.

These will be priced at £359.99.

Find out more here

Another sneak peek: Giro to release Empire SRC shoes

Giro will also release an Empire SRC lace-up shoe to replace the existing Empire VR90.

> Read our review of the Giro Empire VR90 shoes

It features a one-piece microfibre upper with TPU protection at the toe and heel. The option above is a 1980s-inspired finish but other versions will be available.

The Empire SRC will be priced at £274.99 from July.

Find out more here

Topeak debuts LED-indicator torque wrench

We really like the look of this new Topeak E-Torqbar torque wrench. Rather than pre-setting the torque you’re aiming for, you get LEDs that light up to indicate the level of force you’re applying.

The E-Torqbar handles torque from 1Nm to 10Nm, comes with the most commonly used heads, and is priced at £134.99.

We reckon this one is going to be a birthday present hit. We’ll request one for review.

Find out more here

Topeak adds tools to seatbag range

Sticking with Topeak, the brand has added to its Elementa seatbag range with the introduction of the Elementa Gearbag which contains a ratchet and some of the most commonly needed heads (hex, torx, screwdriver).

You don’t get the CO 2 canisters pictured, although it’s easy enough to add them.

> Read our review of the Topeak Elementa Seatbag M

Price? You’re looking at £46.99.

Find out more here

CamelBak introduces insulated stainless steel bottles in Podium range

CamelBak has added a stainless steel model to its long-standing Podium range, complete with double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your drink at the right temperature for longer.

The valve is lockable and the bottle is available in 530ml (£35) and 650ml (£40) options. The pic below is a cutaway showing the double-walled structure.

CamelBak is introducing a titanium version too, although this is considerably more expensive at £100.

Find out more here

Check out Mavic’s Cosmic Ultimate 45 Disc wheels – just £4,300!

We told you about Mavic’s Cosmic Ultimate 45 Disc wheels last year, but this was the first time that we’ve seen them for ourselves. Priced at £4,300, it’s fair to say that these are at the luxury end of the market.

> Mavic launches the Cosmic Ultimate as “lightest wheelset in its category”

Mavic says that this is the lightest wheelset in its category (45mm deep) with a total weight of 1,255g. Each Cosmic Ultimate 45 takes eight hours of work at the production line, and you get a label that says who signed off each part.

The hubs are laced to the rims with 10 one-piece, elliptical R2R no-stretch carbon spokes. Each spoke runs from one side of the rim to another, so it looks like 20 spokes both front and rear (R2R is technology that Mavic already uses). CNC and heat-treated aluminium inserts are used to connect the spokes to the rim.

The downside? If you ever damage these, you can’t just nip down to your local bike shop for a spare spoke; these have to go back to Mavic for repair.

Find out more here