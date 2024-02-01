Two 16-year-old boys arrested by police in Australia after horrendous hit-and-run incidents saw two cyclists mown down

- News
I'd like to see something like this in Eryri, particulary roads around Yr Wyddfa. Sounds like a great idea.
Looks like any other gravel frame ever made, dull as green dishwater. And it's not lugged, I wish they'd stop saying that. These are lugs, and this...
Hookless meh. Running Reserve 52/63 hooked 34 wide weighing 1440gr with cx ray spokes. Using 28mm Pirelli's with tpu tubes the system weight is at...
But if the people opposing active travel lose their seats, that can't be bad.
Easy. Dismount, walk across the line. Assess the situation and decide whether to progress as a pedestrian or remount and cycle. That is legal. If...
You mean they throw the book at you (the Beano)?...
This is in my neck of the woods and I welcome it but it does seem to have made the road quite narrow but fine for buses/lorries to pass each other...
Looks good value but Micro USB and a bolt on mount seem very old fashioned compared to the Lezyne
If you re-read Cycloid's post, I think that's exactly the point they were making - KSI risks on any given ride versus long term health benefits.
Responsive customer service too IME. Good for "I've got one of these to mount on one of those" type enquiries.