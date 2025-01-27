Will these new Look Keo-compatible pedals deliver pro-level performance for under £100? Plus cool things from Merida, Santini, Northwave + Madison

Our latest round-up of cool products features all things cycling clothing, accessories and bikes, including Merida's £1,650 aluminium gravel bike, a Look Keo-compatible pedal system from HT Components, Northwave shoes with added width, and clothing from Santini and Madison to keep you warm and dry.

We’re previewing these new products with full reviews coming your way in the next few weeks. You can also explore the thousands of reviews we've already published here, and check out road.cc Recommends for our top-rated products.

Here are some sneak previews...

HT PK02 Carbon Pedals (£99.99)

HT Components might be a brand that’s more familiar to mountain bikers, but its HT PK02 Carbon Pedals is a Look Keo-compatible pedal system for road riders. According to the brand, these pedals are designed with professional riders in mind.

The pedal body is made from injected carbon, with a total weight of 228g for the pair. In terms of price and weight, they are comparable to the Look Keo 2 Max Carbon pedals but come out ahead in terms of weight and price. Is there a performance compromise for the discount? Our review is due to be published soon.

Northwave Revolution Wide Shoes (£202.49)

One of the most common bike fit mistakes is poorly fitted shoes, with riders often sizing up to gain extra width.

Northwave aims to solve this problem with its Revolution Wide shoes. They've been "developed to ensure comfort and performance for cyclists who need more volume in the fit".

They aren't the lightest, coming in at 572g on the road.cc Scales of Truth, but they do feature a carbon sole and dual X-Dial SLW3 closure system.

Merida Silex 400 bike (£1,650)

The Merida Silex 400 features an aluminium frame paired with a carbon fork, and offers tyre clearance of up to 45mm, making it suitable for gravel riding, rough commutes or winter bike duties.

It closely mirrors the build of the carbon Silex 4000, sharing components such as the Merida Expert SL II wheels, handlebar, saddle, tyres, and Shimano GRX600 2x groupset. The main differences are the Silex 400’s alloy seatpost instead of carbon fibre and a 180/160mm rotor setup.

Stu is putting this bike through its paces, so check back in a few weeks to see how the Silex 400 performs.

Santini Alpha Under Gloves (£43)

If you struggle with cold hands during winter rides, these reassuringly woolly Santini Alpha Under Gloves may be an option to consider. They’re designed to be worn under winter gloves for extra insulation and are made from Polartec Alpha fabric, originally developed for the US Special Forces to balance warmth and breathability during activity.

The under-gloves are intended for use in temperatures between -5°C and +5°C and are available in three sizes: XS/S, M/L, and XL/XXL.

Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket (£59.99)

Made from DWR-coated windproof and waterproof fabric with fully taped seams, the Freewheel gets a waterproof performance rating of 10,000mm (10k), and a breathability rating of 10,000g/m2/24hrs (10k).

This packable jacket features a relaxed fit and reflective details on the tail and arms for visibility. Mike Stenning is testing the black version, but it’s also available in Hi-Viz yellow and Ultramarine blue.

