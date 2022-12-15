“At least this one stopped at a red light, but only to use her phone”: Driver’s anti-cycling ‘gotcha’ moment backfires; Motorists blast Camden’s road safety plans; Astana want Cav; “It’s a cycle lane, not a car park”; Sagan on WVA + more on the live blog

Alright, hands up – who had Astana in the ‘where will Cav end up next?’ sweepstake?

While at this point it seems that every team under the sun, from Ineos to Human Powered Health to the local Sunday bun run, has been linked with a move for the now-unattached sprinter, Mark Cavendish’s next destination, following his departure from Quick-Step and the long, drawn-out implosion of the B&B Hôtels team, remains one of pro cycling’s biggest unsolved mysteries.

> “This time it’s over”: Mark Cavendish’s B&B Hôtels team to close its doors after search for sponsors falls through

On Tuesday, you may recall, we reported that a source close to the ill-fated B&B set-up told the Placeholder Podcast that the former world champion may even be on the brink of retirement – a reason perhaps vainly proffered by the French team’s management to explain the collapse of their much-vaunted sponsorship deals.

However, Cavendish’s fellow Manxman Pete Kennaugh has also informed listeners of the Never Strays Far podcast that the two-time Tour de France green jersey winner “has definitely signed a contract” for 2023.

Hmmm…

A.S.O./Pauline Ballet

Of course, you imagine that most cycling teams would jump at the chance to snap up Cavendish as he aims to make history at the Tour next summer with a record-breaking 35th stage win.

But at this stage of the winter, budget concerns and squad size caps – a factor that appears to have ruled the Ineos Grenadiers, deemed to be the most fitting destination for the British champion, out of the running – have limited the number of teams capable of accommodating the veteran sprinter, while also giving him the chance to go for that elusive record.

For instance, Pro Conti team Human Powered Health are reportedly interested in Cavendish’s signature, but are extremely unlikely to secure a wild card spot at the Tour, even with the race’s greatest sprinter on board.

Vino at the 2012 Tour

So which team has the space, available funds, and guaranteed place at the Tour? Well, up steps Alexander Vinokourov and Astana.

The Kazakh team – who now have a significant hole in their squad following this week’s sacking of Miguel Ángel López due to the Colombian’s alleged links to a suspected doping ring – are reportedly interested in Cavendish, though any negotiations have yet to begin.

Vinokourov has told Cyclingnews this week that when he heard that B&B Hôtels were on the brink of collapsing, “I thought about Mark right away.”

“I gave him a phone call saying if he was free then we could talk. It’s true, he’s what, 35 or 36? [he’s actually 37] but what really matters is if he’s motivated. I won the Olympic Games when I was nearing 40,” the controversial Astana boss said.

“We’d have to reach a full agreement. For the moment, nothing is decided,” he added.

Cavendish would surely add some much-need firepower to the stuttering boys in blue, who only managed five victories this year, something which is certainly not lost on Vino.

“Astana have never had a really big sprinter,” he said. “We’ve always focussed on the stage races, not so much at that.”

Vino secures a, ahem, ‘popular’ win on the Mall in 2012 [Credit: Britishcycling.org.uk]

Vinokourov, who won the 2012 Olympic road race in London, a race which Cavendish had entered as the overwhelming favourite, joked that “maybe it was me who stopped him from getting his title of ‘Sir’.

“But now there’s the chance of breaking the record in the number of Tour wins… It’s up to his people to take a step forward. I hope so.”

I for one am looking forward to the Cav4Ever t-shirts when he breaks that Tour record next summer…