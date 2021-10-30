Support road.cc

Brisbane motorist who drove at cyclist charged with attempted murder

Incident happened in early hours of Saturday morning
by Simon_MacMichael
Sat, Oct 30, 2021 11:56
A motorist who deliberately drove at a cyclist in Brisbane has been charged with attempted murder.

The incident happened in the southern suburbs of the Queensland city at around 4.30am on Saturday morning, reports News.com.au.

The cyclist, a 42-year-old male, was riding his bike on Wirraway Parade when the motorist, driving a 4x4, struck his rear wheel.

After the cyclist stopped, the woman is alleged to have driven at him, with the rider having to jump over a fence of a house on Lapwing Street to avoid being hit by the vehicle.

The cyclist sustained leg injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

The woman stopped further along the street and was arrested by police, who said that she and the victim were not known to each other.

She has subsequently been charged with attempted murder, dangerous driving, and five counts of wilful damage, and is due to appear on Monday at Richland Magistrates Court.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

