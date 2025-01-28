Cycling group accuses council of forcing cyclists onto "dangerous, traffic-choked" road, as "anti-social behaviour" and "security" fears see plan for cycle route link scrapped

A cycling campaign has questioned a council's decision to U-turn on plans for a 75-metre-long path linking a cycle route to quiet streets nearby, the scrapping of the cut-through link meaning that riders will be forced to make a longer journey on a "dangerous, traffic-choked" alternative instead.

The controversy surrounds Norfolk County Council's £1.9m project to boost cycling and walking on the A140 Holt Road. A new path will be extended out towards Hellesdon, with the initial plan including a 75m path, allowing users to cut through from the busy main road into the quiet streets of Hellesdon.

However, the path has since been removed from the plans, meaning cyclists will have to make a longer route along busier roads, as demonstrated by the Norwich Cycling Campaign's illustration below.

In an in-depth blog post, the campaign's chairman, Peter Silburn, said the removal of the linking route would force cyclists to use the "dangerous, traffic-choked Middletons Lane" via a "long detour".

The cut-through "made a lot of sense", he added. Mr Silburn also explained how he submitted a Freedom of Information request and was told that, of the respondents to the council's consultation, 45 had expressed support versus just 14 in opposition.

The cycling campaign's chairman also suggested that Conservative councillor Shelagh Gurney had "dramatically" changed her mind and "supported the scheme" previously.

"This raises serious questions about accountability and democracy," Mr Silburn continued. "Councillor Gurney is supposed to be representing the wishes of her constituents, yet has taken action that goes against those wishes."

However, speaking to the Norwich Evening News, Cllr Gurney has disputed the claim she had supported the cut-through and said there are fears it could lead to anti-social behaviour and pose a security threat for locals.

"I have not 'inexplicably' changed my mind," she told the local newspaper. "I remain fully supportive of the yellow pedalway extension except for the Bush Road link, which after a meeting with highways officers has been deleted and common sense has prevailed.

"It was proposed to cut through allotments which did not receive a welcome reception from a considerable number of residents living in this vicinity. Not everyone was in a position to respond to the consultation and directed their concerns and comments to me directly where there were also issues about anti-social behaviour, security and parking."

Mr Silburn is less sure of the claim that Cllr Gurney heard the voices of her constituents and said it was "disappointing" that she had not "respected the outcome of the consultation" and took action "that goes against her constituent's wishes".

The Norwich Cycling Campaign regularly speaks out about issues facing cyclists in the Norfolk city, most recently back in October when NHS workers joined cyclists in criticising "last-minute changes" to a roadworks plan which would sever a popular cycling route at a busy roundabout, instead adding more lanes to encourage "more and faster" motor traffic.

The campaign also recently called out the council for allowing traffic in a popular bus lane that had halved collision numbers and reduced journey times.