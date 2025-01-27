Anti-cycling bingo bonanza: Drivers call for cycling to be banned to make it safer in bizarre social media exchange

Ah, the local newspaper social media engagement question. Engineered to generate engagement and discussion – not always of the civil variety – they can usually be taken with a pinch of salt.

But one recent post by a paper in Oxford, where cyclists have long complained about fatally dangerous junctions, the lack of protected infrastructure, police apathy, and horrible road surfaces, caught our eye by asking how cycling can be made safe in the city.

It’s a question that has certainly generated plenty of discussion in Oxford in recent years.

In the wake of the deaths of two cyclists, Dr Ling Felce and Ellen Moilanen, who were both fatally struck by lorry drivers, in the space of three weeks in February 2022, a sign branding Oxford “a cycling city” was defaced with red tape bearing the message: “One month, two dead cyclists”.

The chair of local cycling campaign group Cyclox, Dr Alison Hill, said at the time that she believes one of the main reasons people don’t cycle “is because they are fearful about the state of our roads”, while calling for more segregated cycle lanes to better protect people using bicycles to travel around the city.

And later that year, another cyclist was injured after being hit by a taxi driver on The Plain roundabout, the notorious junction where Dr Felce was killed by an uninsured and unlicensed HGV driver the previous year, and where there have been 17 recorded incidents involving cyclists being killed or seriously injured over the past decade.

Dr Hill – who was left with a serious leg injury herself in a collision with a coach driver elsewhere in the city centre just days before – warned that the Plain roundabout had “the reputation of being the most dangerous junction in the UK outside London”, with visits from 12,000 bike riders each day, despite the city council’s attempts to make it safer by introducing cameras, new road markings, traffic signs, and light cycling segregation, and banning peak-hour deliveries.

Along with calling for safer cycling infrastructure, cyclists in Oxfordshire have also spoken out about the perilous state of the county’s pothole-laden roads, while criticising police inaction when it comes to dangerous driving.

Last October, one Oxfordshire cyclist told road.cc that he believes Thames Valley Police requires a “real change in culture” around road safety, the police force having failed to take action on multiple clips of “hugely dangerous” driving that the cyclist caught on camera during his rides.

The road.cc reader, Paul, reported that a friend had stopped cycling outside after being “hit off her bike last year” and said he feared he will “at some point join the ghost bikes around Oxfordshire” (marking the sites where cyclists have been killed), as “unless there is real change in the culture of Thames Valley Police for cycling safety, we will keep being hit, injured, and assaulted for riding a bike”.

So, taking all that into account, the Oxford Mail’s recent Facebook question to its readers – “How can cycling in Oxford be made safer?” – is a fair one.

However, it’s the resulting comments – 858 at the time of writing – which shed a stark and worrying light on the attitudes of motorists towards cyclists and their safety in Oxford.

Of those hundreds of comments, almost all of them exclusively engage in victim-blaming, anti-cycling rhetoric, ranging from calls for cycling licences and tax, as well as measures designed to “force” people on bikes to always use cycle lanes, to claims about red lights, bright clothing, helmets, and headphones.

But, according to one Mail reader, Pat Rice (presumably not the former Arsenal and Northern Ireland footballer and coach), the answer to the paper’s question is apparently very simple: “Ban cycling”.

That comment, depressingly, was the most ‘liked’ reply on the Mail’s post, attracting 149 likes at the time of writing and attracting responses such as “Absolutely right”.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, Pat wasn’t the only commenter calling for cycling to be outlawed.

“Ban cycling,” agreed Sadie Storey. “The roads in Oxford are not fit for cyclists, they made lanes for cyclists within a road. This cyclist road system doesn’t work, it’s dangerous, nobody seems to know who has right of way.

“Stop charging for people parking in car parks, just ridiculous costs at the moment, so less people wouldn’t park on the roads. Stop closing roads. Work smarter on the roadworks. They take way too long. Just a few ideas.”

I think Sadie may have got slightly sidetracked at the end there, but we’ll not dwell on that…

While Pat and Sadie are firmly of the belief that prohibiting cycling completely is the way to go, others were also happy to pin the onus for ensuring the safety of cyclists solely on the cyclists themselves. Anti-cycling bingo enthusiasts, you’re in for a treat.

“If the cyclists followed the Highway Code they would be a lot safer,” wrote Andrew Clarke.

“Create a cycling licence,” added Paul. “Make money and stop some of them behaving like anarchists. Not rocket science really.”

“They should pay road tax, also slow down and respect other people when crossing a road and zebra crossings,” suggested Claire Franklin. “I’ve had an encounter when crossing a zebra crossing, they just don’t stop, they also go through red lights, and get away with it. Make these people get a licence!”

“Make them have lights, force them to use cycle lanes that have been put there for them using taxpayers’ money, instead of using the roads next to said cycle lanes, and fine them for going through red lights,” said Neil Painter.

Aaron Marsh chipped in: “Teach cyclists the rules of the road. Explain that pointing at the floor is not a clear indication of their intended path (unless they are planning to crash). Teach them that lights are not optional, regardless of weather conditions. Bright clothing helps them be seen. They need to learn to ride defensively. I say this as a cyclist and a motorcyclist.”

Meanwhile, Tetsuo’s recommendations were: “Specific routes that are only cycling. Tax the cyclists, make sure they have a number plate, ban them from using mobile phones while cycling, including using headphones so they can’t hear traffic around them. Make them pass a test where they can actually know what to do at red lights, instead of cycling through and causing accidents.”

“Cyclists should have a basic knowledge of the Highway Code and be made responsible for their mistakes,” added Donna. “As a cyclist myself I see fair too many skipping red lights, pulling out in front of vehicles, and not wearing helmets.”

And Alan said: “Extend the driving test to cover cycling and require cyclists to have personal and public liability insurance.”

“Victim blaming isn’t a good look”

Thankfully, the comments weren’t universally of the anti-cycling sort, as several cyclists rushed to condemn the “victim blaming” answers on display.

“Wow, such a lot of people telling on themselves,” wrote Ed Rolison. “But to contribute something useful: End to end cycle routes that aren’t shared with pedestrians and are kept clear of wet leaves and ice and overhanging branches. They do get used when they are fit for purpose. A lot of the ones around Oxford are not.

“Drivers to respect their fellow road users and accept that the only person capable of killing cyclists are the ones in motor vehicles.

“If you cannot safely see and negotiate an unlit person sized object in the road, you are driving without due care and attention. Which isn’t to say cyclists shouldn’t take mitigative steps, like wearing high vis and lights.

“Just that victim blaming isn’t a good look.”

Meanwhile, Hazel Dawe suggested that one significant safety improvement would be to “make the cycle network truly joined up. Extend all cycle provision across junctions and crossroads and transform key roundabouts into proper Dutch roundabouts.”

“By building actual bike paths, rather than just painting white lines on a shared carriageway too narrow for that and full of potholes?” said another user.

Responding to Mr Rice’s call for cycling to be banned, Elsie Poot said: “That way cyclists can use their cars instead, adding to the ever-increasing traffic. Great plan!”

And finally, Peter Haken’s suggestions were: “1. Make all of these people that have made stupid ridiculous comments cycle for a day around the city of oxford. Most accidents are down to poor drivers who don’t look for or give cyclists enough room. 2. Sort potholes. 3. Eynsham to Botley cycle path.”

The apparently extremely divisive question posed by the Oxford Mail appears to have been inspired by an interview the newspaper conducted with the co-founder of an ultra-low emissions cargo bike courier company in the city.

In the interview, which took place in October, Velocity Cycle Couriers’ director Jake Swinhoe claimed that safety on Oxford’s roads – which he says are currently contested between “warring factions” of cyclists and drivers – could be at least partly improved by people on bikes endeavouring “to be visible, and not fly through red lights, and be courteous to motorists”.

“There will come a day when motorists and cyclists amble along together, happily sharing the roadways with a friendly smile and a wave to acknowledge each other as fellow travellers with equal rights,” Swinhoe told the newspaper.

“Sadly the streets of Oxford paint a far more divided picture with warring factions shaking angry fists and hurling expletives at each other.

“For every car that cuts in to a cycle path there is a bicycle sailing through a red light. For every truck that pulls out without thinking once, thinking twice, then thinking bike, there is a cyclist with no lights at night and no helmet.

“Cargo bikes are becoming more and more common on our streets and the debate goes on about unlicensed, uninsured, and irresponsible riders who don’t pay road tax and think they own the roads, but is this the case from the point of view of a professional commercial cycle courier company?”

Velocity Cycle Couriers, Oxford

Velocity Cycle Couriers was established in 2022 – the same year Dr Felce was killed at The Plain roundabout by an unlicensed, uninsured driver of a 32-tonne tipper truck, who was under the influence of cocaine at the time – and currently works with 80 local businesses with the aim of cutting emissions and air pollution in the city.

“Our riders will be out in all weather – rain, snow, frost and high winds – but are trained to obey the rules of the road and always consider other road users,” Swinhoe continued, arguing that there are “good and bad road users”.

“I personally am a bike rider and a motorist – I am conscious that a car or van does a lot more damage to a bike rider than a bike to a car so try to give cyclists a safe distance and a stress-free ride when I am on four wheels,” he said.

“Though equally when on a bike I endeavour to be visible, and not fly through red lights, and be courteous to motorists.”

No Reply: These people making daft anti cycling comments don't seem to realise that the greatest danger on our roads come from the motorists, there are so many incidents of bad driving on a daily basis that many motorists simply don't notice them, so commonplace are they. The people killed and seriously injured on our roads prove that the real danger comes from the highly trained, skilled and tested road users. Cyclists use the roads by right: Motorists use the roads by permission, which can be revoked should the standard fall below that expected.

Offences such as speeding, mobile phone use behind the wheel, driving too fast for the conditions, driving without due care, running red lights blatently, parking on pavements, obstruction, parking on double yellow lines, driving whilst under the influence, not using indicators. The list goes on, we have all witnessed more than one of these transgressions every day on the roads, but drivers seem oblivious to them.

I seem to remember reading somewhere that if road pricing was introduced, based on kerb weight figures, if a typical cyclist paid £10 a year, the average motorist would pay £5,250.

Using the same comparison, if a driver paid £180 a year, a cyclist would pay 34p.

brooksby replied to No Reply: They don't realise it /can't see it because driving is so utterly normalised that the associated deaths are just one of those things, like the weather.

ktache replied to brooksby: I think most would be shocked by the death toll is at least four a day.

chrisonabike replied to ktache: Surprised - yes. Shocked? Not sure. I'm sure more people would hope it was less...

Don't think most people have considered that - how many would you expect? The UK in fact has some of the best stats in the world on this.

I *really* doubt there's any notion that we've made (or could make) a "choice" here. At most people would probably drift towards ... "share the roads" and "look out for each other". And perhaps something on "policing" / arrest the bad drivers (never me or my friends). Maybe even some ideas about a bit of traffic calming.

Have to ask - what would people do with that knowledge if they didn't know? Stop driving? Stop *walking* (perhaps it's safer in a car)? Write to their MP? Asking for what?

I think there's a big void in "how it could be different". I've rarely heard any discussion of possible futures here. Basically electric cars and that's it. Beyond that a few mentions of self-driving cars / robotaxis. FWIW given the monies put in that will happen to some extent but I don't think it leads to a brighter future of "nicer places, livable streets".

IanGlasgow: 40 pedestrians a year are killed by drivers on pavements in the UK. The solution is simple - remove all the pavements!

Hirsute: More bleating about having a level playing field on insurance - as though a 10kg bike has the same damaging potential as a 2500 kg motor vehicle.

I think there maybe a thread on that.

cmedred: Actually, licensing is not a bad idea if, and this is giant if, all road users were required to be licensed as both cyclists and motorists after the completion of road tests for both after learner permit periods demonstrating X hours of experience in both forms of travel.

Forcing motorists onto bicycles for even a limited amount of time might be one of the most effective things that could be done to make roads safer. Many motorists today don't have a clue as to what constitutes a danger to vulnerable road users and or scares the hell out of them.

chrisonabike replied to cmedred: As the Spartans said, "if".

Forcing motorists onto bicycles for even a limited amount of time is probably pointless if not counterproductive. The problem is "forcing" - that's not a good way to encourage "empathy" or understanding. And unless you catch them very young likely to reinforce stereotypes - recall the responses to complaints about lack of safety or convenience of form "as an avid cyclist myself, I can't see any problem..."

Also, it's been some decades now, but I have a hazy memory of a prolonged period of practicing driving with a more experienced person in the car pointing out any incorrect or dangerous habits I had driving. Including dealing with vulnerable road users. Followed by some kind of ... test? Was it?

Do you think all those other not terribly careful or considerate drivers might have done one too? They couldn't have just forgotten or immediately unlearned those lessons, could they?

chrisonabike replied to cmedred: The only way the "see it from their perspective" thing really helps * - and this could, I believe - is if it's a) more voluntary than not and b) regularly repeated (throughout life).

And probably c) "skin in the game" - empathy enhanced when back in the car because your relatives, friends, employers etc. are out there cycling and d) driving correctly around cyclists becomes something you don't "have to think about" because you have to do so at a couple of points every day.

Of course, all that requires rather more than "encouraging cycling" - it needs "mass cycling(link is external)". And that needs multiple things but primarily a great cycling environment and some strong pressures to make driving a bit less convenient and a lot safer and slower where mixing with cyclists.

And that is just where it already exists - to maintain it. In the UK we've got the task of not just growing this, but re-establishing it from scratch in most places. (Can be done but it's not easy!)

* For more than say a week, before old habits return. The same environment which trains everyone in "how we actually drive, not how you pass the test".

biking59boomer: Never mind. Petrol is on the way up again; up 4p to 139.9 at our local service station, and it's likely to go higher. Given the knock on effect it'll have on prices generally it should make some of the cyclist haters rethink their atitude.

chrisonabike replied to biking59boomer: I think it'll make it worse! Because "we have to drive"...

So it'll be "bloody cyclists, getting in the way, costing me even more money - and they're even grinning when I pass". And of course "don't pay road tax, don't pay fuel tax, don't have insurance or licences, shouldn't be on the roads".

wtjs replied to biking59boomer: Petrol is on the way up again

It has a long way to go before the price catches up to where it should be- if the fawning pusillanimous politicians hadn't abolished the fuel price escalator

Simon E replied to wtjs:



wtjs wrote: Petrol is on the way up again It has a long way to go before the price catches up to where it should be- if the fawning pusillanimous politicians hadn't abolished the fuel price escalator

Not forgetting the 5p 'temporary' cut in 2022, resulting in an estimated £3 billion of lost revenue each year.

I'd be happy to pay a form of 'Road Tax' for my bike if it's proportionate to the current system. And I will expect a corresponding discount off the VED I pay on my car, since while I'm cycling to work or into town it sits on my driveway and doesn't cause pollution, congestion and doesn't present a danger to other road users. Thinking about it, I think that's worth a significant rebate.

mdavidford:



Quote:

However, it’s the resulting comments – 858 at the time of writing – which shed a stark and worrying light on the attitudes of motorists Oxford Mail readers towards cyclists and their safety in Oxford.

For the Oxford Mail, it's somewhat surprising that the headline wasn't "How can we get rid of cyclists?" in the first place.

Pub bike: Road space rationing, common in Latin America, is a possible solution. This would force motorists to find alternatives to driving on the days they were banned from using their cars. Who knows...maybe some might even cycle?

eburtthebike: Gonna need a bigger cycling bingo card.

ktache: Visited Oxford late last year, better half had a week off, I took a day off and suggested a day in Oxford, she was very happy and excited. (Rode there while back, up the 5 from Reading, train back). Noticed something, now it was proper winter, few small piles of snow about and chilly, lots of parked bikes, but very few riders, lots of cars. Come 5 and being thrown out of the Ashmolean, loads of cyclists. Strangely been to Cambridge a lot more, job interviews, they retain a microbiology department, and cycling was the predominant transport mode throughout the day. Just something I observed.

Clem Fandango: Seen an air crash? Worried about aviation safety? Simple - ban passengers on aeroplanes. Problem solved, motor normative style.

chrisonabike: Velocity Cycle Couriers’ director wrote: There will come a day when motorists and cyclists amble along together, happily sharing the roadways with a friendly smile and a wave to acknowledge each other as fellow travellers with equal rights

Only within LTNs or where the motor vehicle has been tamed with infra, lower speed limits, removing incentives to "nip through" - and after a couple of generations of training and policing this. So ... NL, basically.

Anywhere that motorists have the slightest encouragement to move with pace, or there are lots of them? Very quickly there will be enough folks not "playing nice" with the vulnerable road users to reduce numbers cycling.

The clue is in the "amble along". Very few cars are designed or advertised for that purpose...

don simon fbpe: Why am I not surprised? The M40 has to be the fastest motorway in england, there might be competition from others that are trying to escape Llundain. It's a shit area to drive in and I can only imagine even worse for cycling.