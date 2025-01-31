Ravemen PR1400 USB Rechargeable DuaLens Front Light with Remote

The Ravemen PR1400 is a powerful and well-made light that offers a load of useful features and can be used off the road and on. There's not a lot to criticise here, although considering its size it would be useful if it could be mounted underneath the handlebar.

As its name suggests, the PR1400 pumps out 1,400 lumens at its peak, which makes it ideal for light trails as well as unlit roads; you could probably get away with using it on the harder stuff, but I would personally be looking at something 2k and above.

I found the beam pattern very good for both scenarios, on and off road, with the light extending a good distance ahead while still giving useful peripheral visibility. It doesn't feel particularly tunnelly when riding, and gives a good sense of what's around you.

It has a decent set of modes too, with both 'mountain biking' and 'road cycling' settings, each with a selection of brightnesses to cycle through. The difference between the two is that in mountain biking mode both LEDs are lit, while in road cycling mode only the left LED is lit, and this has a DuaLens design that directs the beam away from oncoming vehicles.

A short press of the larger power button toggles between the two (as opposed to a longer press, which turns the light on and off), and you then use the smaller menu button to cycle through the modes.

Within the mountain biking setting there are three modes: High at 1,400lm, Medium at 600lm, and Low at 300lm.

Within the road bike setting there are five modes: High at 600lm, Medium at 400lm, Low at 200lm, Eco at 100lm, plus a 100lm Pulse flash.

These offer a good balance between battery life and usage, whether I was on a gravel ride or road ride, during the day or at night.

There is also an 'emergency' Turbo mode – if you hold down the smaller menu button you'll get a blast of 1,400 lumens until you let go of the button, when the light will revert to the mode you were in.

Remote

You also get a wired remote which plugs into the back of the light and acts as the menu button, cycling through the modes within the road or mountain bike settings. The cable is just over 30cm, which is more than enough to be able to attach it to different areas of the handlebar without it overstretching or preventing bar movement.

I used it on and off, and tried it in different areas of the bar; it can be quite useful, but I think it would be even more so if it let you change between the road and mountain bike settings as well, rather than modes only. You can use it for the emergency mode, though.

Run-times & charging

On top of the unit is a display showing battery life and indicators for which setting you're using, road or mountain biking. This tells you almost exactly how long you have left for each mode, but in my opinion it could use simpler indicators rather than specific timings.

As with all lights, battery life is dependent on use. Using it at the full 1,400 lumens will give you a run-time of 1:30hrs, while if you run it in Eco mode it will go for 21 hours. This is on a par with other similarly powerful lights, and I didn't find I needed to charge it particularly frequently, especially when not needing full power for the entire ride.

Another cool element of this light is that you can use it as a powerbank, so if your phone or computer runs out mid-ride you can just plug it into the light. However, you can't run the light while using it as a powerbank, so no dark ride charging.

Charging is via a USB-C port on the rear of the light. I charged it through a variety of sources, from laptops to plug-in USB plugs, and even USB-C to USB-C direct charging. There were clear differences in speed of charging, but at its slowest it could go from 0-100 in under 3 hours.

Other features

One element of lights this powerful is that they need to have good heat dissipation, and despite being an aluminium construction, the PR1400 manages heat well. You can certainly feel that it's been running after just a few minutes, but it never hits the temperatures of many other bike lights I've used.

One omission with this light is that it doesn't offer visibility from the side, so while you can see in front of you, somebody could miss you if they were coming from 90 degrees on.

Mount

The PR1400 comes with a clamp mount that secures around the handlebar with a hex bolt. It holds everything in place well, though it feels a little antiquated for 2024/25 and doesn't really give much in terms of mounting options. Others I have used allow for things like Garmin mounts to be used or even GoPro adapters as standard, letting you fit a light underneath your handlebar.

The reason I think this is important is because this light is a bit of a unit; it weighs 240g and measures 10 x 4.8 x 2.8cm. It takes up a lot of room on the bar, and because of its weight it can jiggle about on rougher surfaces. It also has that remote, which lends itself well to having the light mounted under the bar, giving you some control even when the light is awkward to reach – which makes the limited mounting options even more confusing.

Value

The Ravemen PR1400 has an RRP of £109.99, which is about right for a light this powerful, with good battery life and a few nice features.

There are some better value options – the Sigma Buster 1600 is the same price but you get another 200 lumens there and longer run-times, and Magicshine's Evo 1300 impressed Josh and is just £79.99 – but then the slightly more powerful Zefal Supervision F1500 comes in at £125, and Josh thought it a little unwieldy, and though the Lezyne Lite Drive 1200+ LED Light is £85, it's slightly less powerful and Suvi didn't like the limited beam pattern.

You'll find more options in our guide to the best front bike lights.

Overall

In conclusion, this is a capable and powerful light with some interesting features. The battery life is good, and being able to use it as a powerbank is definitely an added bonus. Having two beam types mimicking a car light is a useful feature that is easy to understand, and the clear indicators make it simple to know what you're currently using.

However, the mount, while fine, isn't as good as others I've used, especially as you can't easily mount this under the bar. It's a big unit, so having it on top of the bar is sub-optimal.

That said, I still think it is a very good light, there are just a couple of tweaks that could make it even better.

Verdict

Impressively powerful light with decent battery life and some innovative features to boot