news
Live blog

Jumbo-Visma to ride Cervélo in 2021; Anger over heavy congestion in Richmond Park; New Cycling UK CEO urges UK not to return to "pre-COVID era"; Moto rider who collided with Alaphilippe "feels guilty" + more on the live blog

Welcome to Monday's live blog. Jack Sexty is your blogger-in-chief today, with Simon MacMichael taking over later this evening. ...
Mon, Oct 19, 2020 09:42
12
2021 Cervelo Caledonia action 9
13:57
More pro team bike merry-go-round news: GreenEdge Cycling (currently Mitchelton-Scott) will ride Bianchi, while Sunweb will ride Scott in 2021
2020 Jumbo Visma Bianchi Oltre XR4 - 1.jpg

It's all change, as it's now confirmed that Bianchi have found a new home at GreenEdge cycling (celeste is kind of green, so guess it makes more sense). A statement reads: "Cervélo will provide the bikes for Team Jumbo-Visma from next year while Bianchi – which currently supplies Team Jumbo-Visma – moves on to partner Australia’s GreenEDGE cycling."

Meanwhile, Sunweb will switch from Cervélo to Scott. The statement is here

13:56
Breaking: Team Jumbo-Visma to ride Cervélo bikes from 2021 onwards after multi-year deal announced
2021 Cervelo Caledonia stemandbar_profile.jpg

Hot off the press and the team's second big announcement of the day is that they will be parting with the Bianchi celeste and riding Cervélo bikes from 2021. Here's the statement, more to follow: 

The Dutch-based team is already famed for athletes such as Primoz Roglic, Wout van Aert and Tom Dumoulin. However we’re proud to announce that Cervélo is also collaborating on the development of a new women's programme for the team that already has among others Marianne Vos signed up for next season.

With the R5 disc, S5, P5 and Caledonia the teams riders have the choice to select the most suitable bike for any race making the world’s fastest riders even faster and propelling them towards the biggest titles in cycling. Our composites and aerodynamics engineers will also be developing new products to help reach
the highest of goals as the partnership unfolds.

Reserve carbon wheels, co-designed by Cervélo, will equip the women's and development teams.

Cervélo’s Managing Director Nick McAdams says, ‘We are very proud to partner with Team Jumbo-Visma. We’ve been involved in World Tour racing for a long time and with that comes access to the best athletes and testing for our bikes. As one of the best teams in the world, TJV are made up of world class riders racing at the sport’s highest levels. That knowledge and feedback will help us develop products to
make all riders faster. We are very much looking forward to our cooperation and to seeing the team riding Cervélo from next season.

I also want to use this opportunity to thank Team Sunweb for inviting Cervélo to be part of their program and delivering some exciting moments and great results these past two seasons.

Richard Plugge, managing director of Team Jumbo-Visma: “This is a great step for our team. Cervélo is a fantastic brand and an industry leader by technology. We are very happy that our cycling teams will be riding on Cervélo from next year. I am confident that we can further innovate to build even faster bikes together. Working together and striving for the best is our daily objective.”

The Dutchman is excited about the collaboration. “We look forward with confidence to work with Cervélo. The brand is part of Pon, just like us they are a Dutch global company. It is great that two Dutch brands that make a global impact have found each other.”

13:44
That Wout van Aert/Mathieu van der Poel rivalry... is it really that bitter?

There has been a bit of boxing-style trash talking reported over the past few days, but it seems there's plenty of mutual respect between the prodigal pair really.

13:18
New Cycling UK CEO Sarah Mitchell promises to "keep Britain cycling", and criticises opponents of cycle lanes and LTN schemes
Cyclists in Bristol (licensed CC BY-SA 2.0 by Sam Saunders on Flickr)

Starting as the CEO of the charity today, Mitchell has vowed to help maintain the increased levels of cycling seen in Britain during the pandemic, and has urged councils to resist pressure from a "minority of people" who are against low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs), cycle lanes and wider pavements.

She said: “We’re at a crossroads in the UK. We have to ask ourselves whether we want a return to the bad old ways of congested cities, polluted unsafe streets and parents feeling they have no choice but to drive on the school run, or whether we want something better.

"Funding and guidance released by national governments for local councils to improve cycling has seen a series of measures including cycle lanes, widened pavements, “school streets” and low traffic neighbourhoods employed at a local level to great success.

"These have largely been well received by residents, though Cycling UK is concerned councils are under pressure from a minority of people who are resistant to the positive impact these changes could bring.

“Lockdown showed that the people of the UK want to get out on their bikes but only if conditions are made to feel safer. The vast majority of people support councils’ improvements for cycling. We can’t – and I won’t - let a small minority of people with pressure our councils and governments into going back to a pre-Covid era that put motorists first.

“It is my, and Cycling UK’s, mission to keep Britain cycling, ensuring people have a choice over how they can travel safely.”

12:52
Richmond Park reaction round-up
richmond park fb comments.PNG

We've had quite a response to our earlier coverage of the congested scenes in Richmond Park; although Merv Charles claims that the photo was misleading considering the scenes in the rest of the park, saying that the photo was taken near a car park. He added: "The rat runs of Sawyers & Queens road were pretty much traffic free yesterday."

Do you think Royal Parks should re-introduce the motor vehicle ban that was brought in during lockdown? 

12:16
Vuelta: two team staff members test positive ahead of Spanish Grand Tour
uci logo - via twitter

The UCI have just issued a statement confirming that while no riders tested positive, two team staff members - one from Bahrain-McLaren and the other from Team Sunweb - did. Full story to follow. 

12:51
12:00
For "fast effective relief from stress"... try bikes, not a Mercedes

We understand this photo was taken in the 90's, "when you had paper advertising hoardings that were easily amendable" according to Brenda Puech, the person in the photo. Of course, it's just as relevant today. 

11:12
Tour of Flanders: race motorbike rider who collided with Julian Alaphilippe "feels guilty"

In an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws, the 64-year-old former policeman who was riding the race motorbike that collided with Alaphilippe has defended his actions. Eddy Lissens said: "The lead of the front group was more than 20 seconds.

At that moment I decided, together with Shimano's bike, to take up my post behind the leaders. We let ourselves hang back, the TV crew went on the left side of the road and we chose the right side. 

"Should we have gone on the other side too? Anyone who says such a thing has never ridden a race. I didn't do anything unusual. Such things happen 100 times in a match. This was just an unfortunate moment."

Nevertheless, he also expressed regret over the incident, apologising at the time and saying that he has already spoken to members of the Quick-Step entourage: 

"I've been doing this for 20 years and something like this has never happened to me", said Lissens.

"I feel sorry for Alaphilippe. His injuries are bad, but he also had the chance to win the race and that really hit me hard. 

"...I feel guilty, even though I can't do anything about it."

X-rays confirmed that Alaphilippe broke the metacarpal 2 and 4 bones on his right hand, and he is due to undergo an operation today. 

10:16
"How it started... how it's going" in cycling

If you're not familiar with social media's latest craze, the idea is to provide a visual update on your life, the world or a particular topic. Here are a couple of our favourite cycling-themed posts from the last few days. One positive, one not so much...

09:38
Jumbo-Visma launch women's team

Jumbo-Visma general manager Richard Plugge says the team is now "complete", announcing a full team roster including three-time world champion Marianne Vos and British rider Anna Henderson on the day of the launch. They will be managed by Esra Tromp, the former team manager of the Parkhotel Valkenburg women's team, who says the ambition is to "build the best women’s team in the world". 

The existing Parkhotel Valkenburg team will continue as a development squad to feed into the elite Jumbo-Visma team. Here is the full roster: 

Marianne Vos (NED)
Jip van den Bos (NED) 
Riejanne Markus (NED)
Anouska Koster (NED)
Nancy van der Burg (NED)
Romy Kasper (GER)
Aafke Soet (NED)
Teuntje Beekhuis (NED)
Julie van de Velde (BEL)
Pernille Mathiesen (DEN)
Karlijn Swinkels (NED)
Anna Henderson (GBR)

08:43
"A noisy polluting shambles": Cycling in Richmond Park now back to unpleasant normality

After a temporary ban on driving through the popular London park made cycling in it quite pleasant for a few months, weekend rides now consist of dodging traffic if this scene is anything to go by. 

The Royal Parks' decision to reopen the park to rat-running drivers in August was slammed as "reckless and drastic" by campaigners at the time, and once again hundreds of people have been voicing their displeasure at these scenes since yesterday evening. Some have suggested that Royal Parks should charged for driving in the park, while others have called for a return to the ban on cars that was in force through the early parts of lockdown. 

Richmond Cycling Campaign have urged people to share their thoughts during the upcoming consultation on the Royal Parks' Movement Strategy, which is pencilled to run between November and December. 

Consultation is November - please be ready to share your thoughts then!

08:37
Chris Boardman to appear on Desert Island Discs this Sunday
Chris Boardman in Copenhagen (copyright Britishcycling.org_.uk)

If you weren't aware, Manchester's Walking and Cycling Commissioner will be appearing on the famous Radio 4 show on 25h October. There's already been some speculation on what Boardman's top tunes will be... what do you reckon?

08:32
"I was frustrated after crashing": Sep Vanmarcke apologises for kicking a Team Sunweb car at the Tour of Flanders

The apology from the EF Pro Cycling rider was accepted by Sunweb on social media... maybe he's also put out that he didn't get to wear a super cool duck-themed kit like his teammates at the Giro? 

08:31
Happy Monday

Just five more sleeps till the weekend folks... 

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

