Jumbo-Visma to ride Cervélo in 2021; Anger over heavy congestion in Richmond Park; New Cycling UK CEO urges UK not to return to "pre-COVID era"; Moto rider who collided with Alaphilippe "feels guilty" + more on the live blog

Hot off the press and the team's second big announcement of the day is that they will be parting with the Bianchi celeste and riding Cervélo bikes from 2021. Here's the statement, more to follow:

The Dutch-based team is already famed for athletes such as Primoz Roglic, Wout van Aert and Tom Dumoulin. However we’re proud to announce that Cervélo is also collaborating on the development of a new women's programme for the team that already has among others Marianne Vos signed up for next season.

With the R5 disc, S5, P5 and Caledonia the teams riders have the choice to select the most suitable bike for any race making the world’s fastest riders even faster and propelling them towards the biggest titles in cycling. Our composites and aerodynamics engineers will also be developing new products to help reach

the highest of goals as the partnership unfolds.

Reserve carbon wheels, co-designed by Cervélo, will equip the women's and development teams.

Cervélo’s Managing Director Nick McAdams says, ‘We are very proud to partner with Team Jumbo-Visma. We’ve been involved in World Tour racing for a long time and with that comes access to the best athletes and testing for our bikes. As one of the best teams in the world, TJV are made up of world class riders racing at the sport’s highest levels. That knowledge and feedback will help us develop products to

make all riders faster. We are very much looking forward to our cooperation and to seeing the team riding Cervélo from next season.

I also want to use this opportunity to thank Team Sunweb for inviting Cervélo to be part of their program and delivering some exciting moments and great results these past two seasons.

Richard Plugge, managing director of Team Jumbo-Visma: “This is a great step for our team. Cervélo is a fantastic brand and an industry leader by technology. We are very happy that our cycling teams will be riding on Cervélo from next year. I am confident that we can further innovate to build even faster bikes together. Working together and striving for the best is our daily objective.”

The Dutchman is excited about the collaboration. “We look forward with confidence to work with Cervélo. The brand is part of Pon, just like us they are a Dutch global company. It is great that two Dutch brands that make a global impact have found each other.”