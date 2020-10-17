Banksy claims new artwork next to broken bike, and takes pop at Government 'reskilling' poster

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Components
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
Hi Don, did you already sell the Perfetto?
"The rider was all over the road. I had to serve several times before I finally hit him" F*cking scrote.
Ganna 42:40, today's stage winner. Now over to see what the GC guys can do, but that isn't getting beaten
What do pedals like this do to the soles of shoes? Those pins are fierce.
If I have had to use the quick repair, if I have had more than one puncture and the spare tube has already been used, I will remove it when I get...
Do you know how much it costs a BMW driver in wear and tear on his/her brakes, clutch and engine to slow down to the cyclists speed and then...
Wow. Who pays a tenner for 3 cartridges?...
I sort of get it if you have tubeless tyres that are hard to seat - there are already reservoirs on the market that fit in a bottle cage for this...
Brilliant! Thanks for that.
Lappartient is a piece of work isn't he? Any delaying tactic to keep his snout in the trough for a little longer....