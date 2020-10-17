Support road.cc

Art and design
Banksy claims new artwork next to broken bike, and takes pop at Government 'reskilling' poster

The graffiti artist has confirmed that a Nottingham mural of a hula-hooping girl is his... and in reference to the broken bike in front of it, says his next job "could be in bicycle repair"...
by Jack Sexty
Sat, Oct 17, 2020 13:18
A mural depicting a hula-hooping girl that appeared outside a Nottingham beauty salon earlier this week has been claimed by Banksy. Taking to Instagram today to confirm the rumours, the world-famous graffiti artist says his next job "could be in bicycle repair", noting the bike with its back wheel missing in front of the artwork. 

The artwork, outside Avi Hair & Beauty Salon in Rothesday Avenue, Nottingham, is thought to have gone up on Tuesday. The caption on Bansky's Instagram post above references the widely ridiculed 'Rethink. Reskill. Reboot'  Government poster featuring a ballerina named Fatima, suggesting she could retrain in 'cyber'. The campaign was the subject of countless memes and spoofs online, and was described as "crass" by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, who claims it didn't come from his department.  

The battered hybrid bike is a crucial element of the mural behind it, as the girl appears to be using its missing tyre as a hula-hoop. Some have suggested the bike needs to be protected too as part of the artwork; which might need to be done sooner rather than later, as the saddle has already been stolen. 

In an ironic twist, a screen put over the mural to protect it was also covered with graffiti just hours later. 

news
banksy
graffiti art
Nottingham
Government
Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

