Rapha + Palace EF Pro Cycling kit on sale from Friday

Jerseys, bibshorts and helmets plus off-bike collection available in strictly limited quantities with priority given to Rapha Cycling Club members
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Oct 05, 2020 11:00
It’s the kit that – love it or hate it – has had everyone talking since the moment the EF Pro Cycling team stepped onto the stage at the Giro d’Italia presentation on Thursday evening, and from Friday the striking Rapha + Palace jerseys and bibshorts will be available to buy, as well as a custom POC helmet and an extensive off-bike collection.

AEW01XX_WHT_H2-20_Rapha + Palace POC Ventral Spin_4.jpg

The full range, which is available in extremely limited quantities, will be released this Friday 9 October, with priority access given to people who joined Rapha Cycling Club on or before yesterday, ie Sunday 4 October, or who have renewed a lapsed membership since then.

Copy of AAZ01XX_MUL_H2-20_EF Education First Pro Team Aero Jersey - Change Out_Multicolour_2.jpg

Besides men’s and women’s versions of the Pro Team Aero Jersey currently being worn by EF Pro Cycling’s riders at the Giro d’Italia, there’s also a Pro Team Training Jersey version that dispenses with the team’s sponsors’ logos as well as the Palace duck that features on it.

Copy of ABF01XX_MUL_H2-20_Pro Team Training Jersey - Change Out_Multicolour_2.jpg

The off-bike collection features team edition casual wear that the riders are wearing at the Giro d’Italia, including T-shirts, Long Sleeve T-shirts, Caps, Hoodies and a Palace GORE-TEX Jacket, as well as a musette.

ADN01XX_WHT_H2-20_EF Education First GORE-TEX Jacket - Change Out - UK_White_1.jpg

Pricing details will be released on Friday when the collection goes live at rapha.cc – although suffice to say that judging by Rapha’s usual prices and those of Palace Skateboards, plus the limited edition aspect, it’s not going to be bargain basement prices.

Copy of ADQ01XX_WHT_H2-20_EF Education First Long Sleeve T-Shirt - Change Out - UK_White_1.jpg

Check out the gallery below for the full range.

 

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

