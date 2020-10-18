Support road.cc

news
Racing
Mathieu van der Poel wins 2020 Tour of Flanders

Mathieu van der Poel outsprints Wout Van Aert to win Tour of Flanders

Dutch champion takes his first Monument in head-to-head sprint against former cyclo-cross rival
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Oct 18, 2020 15:16
Mathieu van der Poel has claimed the first Monument victory of his career at the Tour of Flanders this afternoon after beating Wout Van Aert to the line as the pair, who between them have won the past six editions of the men's cyclo-cross world championships, went head-to-head on the road on their own for the first time.

The pair had escaped on the climb of the Taienberg with world champion Julian Alaphilippe, who would crash out shortly afterwards when he hit a motorbike ridden by a member of the race jury.

> Julian Alaphilippe out of Tour of Flanders after crashing with race motorbike (+ video)

Coming into the closing 500 metres of the 243.3km race, Alpecin-Fenix rider van der Poel, the Dutch national champion, was in the unenviable position of having Jumbo-Visma's Van Aert on his wheel, slowing down and eyeing his rival over his shoulder.

With the chasing group closing in fast, he could not delay making his move for too long, and launched his sprint with just under 200 metres to go to the line in Oudenaarde.

Van Aert, who had won his first Monument at Milan-San Remo in August, tried to come round van der Poel, but the Dutchman beat him to the line by a matter of centimetres, 34 years after his father Adrie won the Belgian Monument.

Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates, winner of the race in 2015, won the sprint for third place to complete the podium.

Reaction to follow.

 

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

