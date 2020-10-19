Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
Racing
Sunweb Cervelo R5 2020

Jumbo-Visma, GreenEdge and Sunweb swap bike suppliers for 2021

Bike brands Cervélo, Bianchi and Scott all move to new WorldTour homes
by Mat Brett
Mon, Oct 19, 2020 15:28
2

Cervélo will provide the bikes for Team Jumbo-Visma from next year as Bianchi – which currently supplies the Dutch outfit – moves on to partner Australia’s GreenEDGE Cycling.

Cervélo currently supples Germany’s Team Sunweb while GreenEdge Cycling – which is racing under the Mitchelton-Scott name at the moment – uses bikes from Scott until the end of this year.

So who is going to supply the bikes for Team Sunweb in 2021? That’ll be Scott (so, yes, the pic up top of Marc Hirschi will soon be out of date).

Does all that make sense? It’s a merry-go-round.

In short:

  • Cervelo moves from Sunweb to Jumbo-Visma…
  • Bianchi moves from Jumbo-Visma to GreenEdge…
  • Scott moves from GreenEdge to Sunweb…

…and so the circle is complete!

Jumbo-Visma currently has a stellar lineup that includes the likes of Primoz Roglic, Wout van Aert and Tom Dumoulin.

“However, we’re proud to announce that Cervélo is also collaborating on the development of a new women's programme for the team that already has among others Marianne Vos signed up for next season,” says Cervélo.

The riders will choose between the R5 Disc, S5, P5 and Caledonia bikes. Reserve carbon wheels, co-designed by Cervélo, will equip the women's and development teams.

Read our review of the Cervélo R5 Disc.

2020 Jumbo Visma Bianchi Oltre XR4 - 3.jpg

Jumbo-Visma riders currently race on Bianchi bikes, but they'll switch to Cervélo for 2021

Bianchi moves on from Jumbo-Visma after seven years to provide the bikes for both the men’s and women’s GreenEDGE squads. The bikes in question will be the lightweight Specialissima – there’s an updated model on the way – the Aquila time trial bike, and the Oltre. Bianchi doesn’t mention that the Oltre is the current top-level XR4, so maybe there’s a new version of that bike coming soon too. We have no inside knowledge but the Oltre XR4 has been around for over four years now.

Read our review of the Bianchi Oltre XR4 Disc Ultegra Di2 

Scott will provide the bikes for Team Sunweb men's, women's and development programmes.

Scott Foil 2021 - 1

“In its pursuit of success in Grand Tours, classics and sprints, the team will race next year Scott’s Addict RC for climbing and lumpier races, Scott’s Foil for sprint races and the Scott’s Plasma for time trails, all equipped with Syncros components.”

Check out the recently updated Scott Foil road bike.

Cervelo
WorldTour
Sunweb
Jumbo-Visma
mitchelton-scott
GreenEdge
Scott
Bianchi
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments