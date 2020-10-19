Jumbo-Visma, GreenEdge and Sunweb swap bike suppliers for 2021

Cervélo will provide the bikes for Team Jumbo-Visma from next year as Bianchi – which currently supplies the Dutch outfit – moves on to partner Australia’s GreenEDGE Cycling.
Cervélo currently supples Germany’s Team Sunweb while GreenEdge Cycling – which is racing under the Mitchelton-Scott name at the moment – uses bikes from Scott until the end of this year.
So who is going to supply the bikes for Team Sunweb in 2021? That’ll be Scott (so, yes, the pic up top of Marc Hirschi will soon be out of date).
Does all that make sense? It’s a merry-go-round.
In short:
- Cervelo moves from Sunweb to Jumbo-Visma…
- Bianchi moves from Jumbo-Visma to GreenEdge…
- Scott moves from GreenEdge to Sunweb…
…and so the circle is complete!
Jumbo-Visma currently has a stellar lineup that includes the likes of Primoz Roglic, Wout van Aert and Tom Dumoulin.
“However, we’re proud to announce that Cervélo is also collaborating on the development of a new women's programme for the team that already has among others Marianne Vos signed up for next season,” says Cervélo.
The riders will choose between the R5 Disc, S5, P5 and Caledonia bikes. Reserve carbon wheels, co-designed by Cervélo, will equip the women's and development teams.
Read our review of the Cervélo R5 Disc.
Jumbo-Visma riders currently race on Bianchi bikes, but they'll switch to Cervélo for 2021
Bianchi moves on from Jumbo-Visma after seven years to provide the bikes for both the men’s and women’s GreenEDGE squads. The bikes in question will be the lightweight Specialissima – there’s an updated model on the way – the Aquila time trial bike, and the Oltre. Bianchi doesn’t mention that the Oltre is the current top-level XR4, so maybe there’s a new version of that bike coming soon too. We have no inside knowledge but the Oltre XR4 has been around for over four years now.
Read our review of the Bianchi Oltre XR4 Disc Ultegra Di2
Scott will provide the bikes for Team Sunweb men's, women's and development programmes.
“In its pursuit of success in Grand Tours, classics and sprints, the team will race next year Scott’s Addict RC for climbing and lumpier races, Scott’s Foil for sprint races and the Scott’s Plasma for time trails, all equipped with Syncros components.”
Check out the recently updated Scott Foil road bike.
