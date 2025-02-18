Locals furious after bizarre car-shaped bike rack replaces disabled parking bay, demanding "give us back our parking spaces"

An under-fire council has promised "angry" residents an extra disabled parking bay will soon be added to a car park, the furious backlash following the installation of a car-shaped cycle rack in one of the spaces.

The parking row erupted in the Suffolk market town of Beccles, "concerned" residents sharing pictures of the Hungate car park's latest addition, a car-shaped bike rack (believed to be one of Cyclehoop's designs as seen in a similar story below) that has replaced one of the parking site's five disabled spaces.

> "Cartoon-car" bike rack removed from Lincolnshire town as locals miss the point

East Suffolk Council told the Beccles Journal that the rack was installed as part of efforts to "promote environmental sustainability by encouraging cycling", and that the car park "still retains the number of disabled parking bays recommended by the British Parking Association". The local authority did, however, add that a fifth disabled parking bay would be reinstated elsewhere "in due course".

Locals took to social media with their pictures and comments about the bike rack, one person asking "what is this all about?" and another telling the local council: "Give us back our parking spaces."

One resident said they were "concerned and angry" and suggested there is "no need" for the bike parking.

Even a few local cyclists joined the negativity online, with comments questioning the design of the rack and whether bikes would "get scratched to bits" getting them in and out. Another rider suggested a non-disabled bay would have been a better location. Others tried to get their heads around the car-shaped design and messaging of the space still displaying a painted wheelchair.

"That looks awful, what is it supposed to be? A bike or trolley park? If that's where it's staying it's pure laziness on planning and fitting not to cover or remove the markings underneath. That being said why is it needed instead of the parking bay? If it's for bikes why not renew the bar that ran down the side of QD which has worked for many years? Probably just so someone can say look I've done a thing and spend some money I would be interested in who authorised this and what did it cost."

Another local commented: "What I think is ironic is that if it's a bike rack why does it look like a car?"

"One car space = ten bicycles"

The answer to the confused questions appears to be that this is one of Cyclehoop's cycle racks that we covered on road.cc about five years ago when a similar "cartoon car" cycle rack was installed in a Lincolnshire town, only to be removed within 24 hours of being installed after traders complained that taking away one car parking space could affect their takings.

The point locals there, and potentially now in Suffolk, missed was that the design is meant to demonstrate how many bikes can be parked in the space ordinarily taken up by a single car. It's a design that has also been spotted in London, for example in this photo with a certain former prime minister and displaying the message: '1 car space = ten bicycles'.

Back in Suffolk, responding to the backlash, the council said: "The bike rack was installed at Hungate car park as part of efforts to promote environmental sustainability by encouraging cycling.

"Its specific location was selected due to the space being suitably lit, secure and visible. With this installation, the car park still retains the number of disabled parking bays recommended by the British Parking Association, based on requirements for the Disabled Parking Accreditation award. However, we plan to reinstate a fifth disabled parking bay at Hungate car park in due course."