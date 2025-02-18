Locals furious after bizarre car-shaped bike rack replaces disabled parking bay, demanding "give us back our parking spaces"

An under-fire council has promised "angry" residents an extra disabled parking bay will soon be added to a car park, the furious backlash following the installation of a car-shaped cycle rack in one of the spaces.
The parking row erupted in the Suffolk market town of Beccles, "concerned" residents sharing pictures of the Hungate car park's latest addition, a car-shaped bike rack (believed to be one of Cyclehoop's designs as seen in a similar story below) that has replaced one of the parking site's five disabled spaces.
> "Cartoon-car" bike rack removed from Lincolnshire town as locals miss the point
East Suffolk Council told the Beccles Journal that the rack was installed as part of efforts to "promote environmental sustainability by encouraging cycling", and that the car park "still retains the number of disabled parking bays recommended by the British Parking Association". The local authority did, however, add that a fifth disabled parking bay would be reinstated elsewhere "in due course".
Locals took to social media with their pictures and comments about the bike rack, one person asking "what is this all about?" and another telling the local council: "Give us back our parking spaces."
One resident said they were "concerned and angry" and suggested there is "no need" for the bike parking.
Even a few local cyclists joined the negativity online, with comments questioning the design of the rack and whether bikes would "get scratched to bits" getting them in and out. Another rider suggested a non-disabled bay would have been a better location. Others tried to get their heads around the car-shaped design and messaging of the space still displaying a painted wheelchair.
"That looks awful, what is it supposed to be? A bike or trolley park? If that's where it's staying it's pure laziness on planning and fitting not to cover or remove the markings underneath. That being said why is it needed instead of the parking bay? If it's for bikes why not renew the bar that ran down the side of QD which has worked for many years? Probably just so someone can say look I've done a thing and spend some money I would be interested in who authorised this and what did it cost."
Another local commented: "What I think is ironic is that if it's a bike rack why does it look like a car?"
"One car space = ten bicycles"
The answer to the confused questions appears to be that this is one of Cyclehoop's cycle racks that we covered on road.cc about five years ago when a similar "cartoon car" cycle rack was installed in a Lincolnshire town, only to be removed within 24 hours of being installed after traders complained that taking away one car parking space could affect their takings.
The point locals there, and potentially now in Suffolk, missed was that the design is meant to demonstrate how many bikes can be parked in the space ordinarily taken up by a single car. It's a design that has also been spotted in London, for example in this photo with a certain former prime minister and displaying the message: '1 car space = ten bicycles'.
Back in Suffolk, responding to the backlash, the council said: "The bike rack was installed at Hungate car park as part of efforts to promote environmental sustainability by encouraging cycling.
"Its specific location was selected due to the space being suitably lit, secure and visible. With this installation, the car park still retains the number of disabled parking bays recommended by the British Parking Association, based on requirements for the Disabled Parking Accreditation award. However, we plan to reinstate a fifth disabled parking bay at Hungate car park in due course."
It's amazing how, the length and bredth of the land, Councils are run by complete and utter idiots.
Is this council deliberately stirring up anti-cycling hate?
While perhaps we should be grateful that they've bothered with cycle parking at all, putting in a disabled bay isn't exactly the best look.
...and yet I often see able bodied folks jump from their cars stopped in the disabled/family bays at Sainsbury's and the like. No rage shown there or online vitriolic campaigns, decent working folks in a hurry, init!
I'm sure that the huge number of people I see parking in disabled bays just have hidden disabilities. It is amazing how many of them drive expensive prestige cars from brands like Audi though and seem perfectly capable of walking when they get out of their car.
So... before it kicks off - I guess it could be in the best place, and the rack could be OK *. But ... that's a question (for locals).
However the "hasty install" (e.g. not even bothering to remove the previous markings) certainly suggests that may not be the case.
If not then it's a wow - this would appear to be a literal illustration of "let them fight over scraps". e.g. who is it most important to consider when allocating limited space? a) People with disabilities b) People choosing active travel (who maybe can't drive - but at any rate aren't taking up much space...) or c) Able-bodied people who choose to drive (and possibly "choose to buy a bigger vehicle")?
* I've seen these "car" design racks in person - and they can be OK as a rack. But the car part, unless it's providing extra protection (e.g. against cars driving into the rack) is superfluous and might even get in the way when parking. Really what we need is more good enough infra e.g. cheap, standard, boring Sheffield stands (ideally with that extra bar though). Ditch the fancy stuff, spend the money saved on extra bike stands, or a roof over the parking!
It does seem to me that the council might have been better off removing a 'normal' parking space to replace with bike parking, rather than being seen to be 'picking on the disabled'…
although, a standard parking space wil be further from the store enterance (and may have car parking bays on either side). While providing spaces for active travel is important, it;s critical that cyclists should be confident their bike will stil be there when they get back to it. That generally means front and centre, as close to the store enterance as possible to maximise passing pedestrians/witnesses, and that is usually where you'll find the disabled bays.
Well, yes ... except that:
a) If it's this one it isn't really a store... just a town car park *.
b) Of course in the UK ATM it's moot - I'm not sure the extent of deliberate misuse of disabled parking spaces but where "but I can't park anywhere" or where people are "justing" ("Just popping in for a minute...") you'll see people ignore their own safety, any signs and markings or even the distinction between road and footway. Certainly when "pressed" (pressure of course usually self-generated) people rapidly discount the interests of others.
Because we "have to drive" (see here just how strong that feeling can be... and people's attachment to their car / drive - but really a lot of this is "because we can").
* In fact having cyclists "parking" in a a car park isn't really great for cyclists anyway. You need to be aware of the cars. Plus cyclists would ideally be accommodated actually on the shopping street, outside the shops - where there are lots of people coming and going for maximum social safety. Or - if you've got "problems of success" and thousands of cyclists (which the UK will likely never have in my lifetime) then in a dedicated cycle parking garage with staff which is really convenient for the shops [1].
I think Chrisonabike has hit the nail on the head. It's easier, even if not consciously thought through, to take from one weak, inconsequential group of spongers to give to another weak, inconsequential group of spongers, than to take from a strong, impactful group who pay parking fees.
Looking at this town - they could put the cycle parking just off the main shopping/pedestrian (sort of) area - oh, wait, they filled it with cars also ...
(Just a parking grumble - not a "paying fees" scenario) - here was one of this lunchtime's helpful drivers. Removals (?) guy parked right across a separate cycle path (it runs left-right here marked in red). Albeit the authorities haven't helped by making it continuous over this street (access only - to parking behind flats. You can - appropriately - see a guy sat waiting parked in a dumb place on the double-yellows in Streetview).
Not that this would matter. There is parking literally 5 metres further on - it's well used but I have always seen spaces (this starts where the two cars are in picture).
What you can't see in this picture is that there are a couple of builders vans which have driven up the cycle path (to left) and are parked outside the flats - half-on the footway.
Do they have a key for the bollards? Did they just drive round them?
In one sense those guys are fine - there is still space to get round on either side, and no doubt it is more convenient for them if they have to move heavy or bulky stuff. Pragmatism and all. But... there is access to get in anything short of a grand piano from the parking spaces at the back of the flats!
I guess in the UK this would need some kind of (enforced) time slot booking, else (shock horror) people who needed to be there might have to walk up to 50 metres (there is some parking on the main road).