Near Miss of the Day 483: Audi driver makes close pass while beeping horn

If you follow our Near Miss of the Day feature, you're probably familiar with Rule 163 of the Highway Code, which tells motorists to "overtake only when it is safe and legal to do so," and that they "should give motorcyclists, cyclists and horse riders at least as much room as you would when overtaking a car.

There's scant trace of either of those in today's video, in which the driver of an Audi car being overtaken by another motorist does not slow down and barely deviates from their course to overtake the cyclist in front of them - and any doubt that this was a deliberate close pass is dispelled by sounding the horn at the rider during the overtake.

It happened on the A34 between Stafford and Stone, with road.cc reader Mike, who filmed the footage, telling us: "The Audi is keeping up with other traffic so likely to be travelling close to the permitted speed limit of 60mph.

"The driver of the Audi had a clear line of sight to me but didn't alter their speed or course on approach and then aggressively sounded the horn when performing the close pass.

"Unfortunately I almost expect to get a close pass every time I go out, however if a vehicle is also going to sound the horn aggressively it comes across as a punishment pass and a spot of education is therefore needed.

"I submitted an online report with the Staffordshire Police, who then contacted me to send the recording and although I am not permitted to know the outcome they did speak positively that action would be taken against the driver," he added.

Finally, is it just us, or does iut strike anyone else as a bit of a coincidence too that there are two cars there, from the same marque if not the same model, both in the same unusual colour?

