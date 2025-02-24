The Muc-Off Hey Dipstick! is a premium product designed for checking your sealant levels without breaking your tyre beads, but it can be hard to read and there are much cheaper or free options available, so it's really one for Muc-Off fans only.
My favourite tubeless checkup is to weigh wheels before and after adding sealant. A £10 set of digital kitchen scales and a roll of duct tape is all you need.
If you want the comfort of actually eyeballing sealant, you need to either suck it all out using a Milkit or similar system, or use a dipstick. Enter the Hey Dipstick!.
It's made from aircraft grade aluminium and stainless steel. Overkill? It's not like you're taking a core sample from a neutron star or the densest material in the known universe – dried Weetabix leftovers.
The tip is stainless steel, the last 20mm scored at 1mm intervals that show you how full or empty your tyre is. The problem is that it's stainless steel. When dipped into light-coloured sealant – that'll be most of them – it's hard to tell how far up the dipstick sealant has come. Also, slippery stainless steel allows sealant to run off easier than plastic.
Attempts to assess wheelsets filled with Orange Seal or Silca Ultimate proved inconclusive. The best I could tell was there's sealant present. Was it one ounce or four? Dunno.
I didn't test against all sealants, but the idea of sealant is that it's nicely fluid. Were it to be so congealed as to stick well to stainless steel, it would possibly not be that good at sealing.
The £10 Hey Dipstick! is also infinitely more expensive than the black plastic dipsticks that come free with Orange Seal. If you can't snaffle one from a friend, you can buy packs of five Orange Seal dipsticks from your local bike shop for about £5.
Price aside, the Orange Seal ones work far better than the Hey Dipstick! – the black plastic is serrated, and shows sealant levels much clearer than shiny steel. Also, you can drill a hole in the tab to hang it on a nail or hook.
The Hey Dipstick! sets out to be a premium product made from high-class materials, but in doing so it actually goes backwards in terms of desired functionality.
Right to reply
We put Mike's findings to Muc-Off, to give the company the right to reply:
When designing Hey Dipstick!, our goal was to create a durable, long-lasting alternative to disposable plastic dipsticks. Stainless steel was chosen not only for its robustness but also for its eco-friendliness, aligning with our commitment to reducing plastic usage.
We appreciate the feedback on readability. The dipstick has been designed to give an indicative reading across most sealants, but it's optimised for use as part of our Tubeless Sealant and Big Bore Valve system, which features a valve with no core, simplifying the measurement process (among many other benefits). A simple way of improving visibility is to mark the sealant level with a marker pen after the first fill – this is stated within our directions for use and makes checking levels over time quick and easy.
On the question of value, Hey Dipstick! is a premium, reusable tool built to last, unlike disposable plastic alternatives. It's designed for riders who want a reliable way to monitor sealant levels without contributing to plastic waste. Additionally, our customers have shown great satisfaction with the product, as evidenced by our 4.8 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot and positive reviews from consumers we meet at events around the world.
We always welcome constructive feedback and will continue working on enhancing our products based on real-world rider experience.
Verdict
Made from premium materials, but unfortunately it's hard to read and relatively expensive
Make and model: Muc-Off Hey Dipstick!
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
It's for people wanting to check their sealant levels without breaking the tyre bead.
Muc-Off says: "Running tubeless tyres with free-flowing sealant is crucial for preventing flats and maintaining riding performance. With the 'Hey Dipstick!' the job just got a tonne easier, so you can focus more on enjoying your ride and less on maintenance.
Easily check your sealant level and optimise your tubeless performance with the precision machined 'Hey Dipstick!'
Engineered to glide seamlessly inside the stem of the valve, this latest innovation from the Muc-Off Dev Lab allows you to easily check the health of your sealant inside the tyre, without needing to break the bead or remove the tyre!
Make the 'Hey Dipstick!' part to your workshop toolkit - Stay ahead of pesky punctures and ride uninterrupted."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Muc-Off lists these features:
Aircraft grade CNC machined 6063 aluminium
Knurled handle gripper
Durable 304 Stainless Steel dipstick with machined sealant level indicator grooves
Rate the product for quality:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
3/10
Rate the product for value:
3/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Not very well at all. Too hard to read.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The finish is nice.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The difficulty reading the scale.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Very expensive compared to the Orange Seal equivalent.
Did you enjoy using the product? No
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
The only positives of the Muc-Off Hey Dipstick! are the premium materials, and if you like the knob design. Functionally, it's a disappointment, and it's expensive.
Age: 47 Height: 183cm Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Sonder Camino Gravelaxe My best bike is: Nah bro that's it
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, general fitness riding, mtb, G-R-A-V-E-L
Add new comment
3 comments
Dear Mike Stead,
Before bandying about the term, "Aircraft grade Aluminium," it would be wise to know what the fark you are talking about. There are many aircraft grade Aluminium alloys, from Hiduminium to Duralumin and Alclad.
A product of this type needs nothing more exotic than 6063 Aluminium, which is what it is actually made from, according to MucOff themselves.
6063 grade Aluminium alloy is not an aircraft grade at all, and is primarily used: "for architectural fabrication, window and door frames, pipe and tubing, and aluminium furniture." (that's a quote straight out of the Alcoa Aluminum [sic] manufacturer's catalogue datasheet.) Absolutely cack all to do with aircraft whatsoever. Sheer advertising waffle, and you fell for it, hook, line and sinker.
As a time-served aircraft engineering technician, it really grinds my gears (that's putting it politely) to hear the term aircraft grade bandied about like this (also liberally and misleadingly used to describe Ti). It's like showing off a Timex watch and claiming it's made from Rolex materials, you know? like metal and stuff.
Hang your head in shame, sir.
Good on the reviewer for confronting the manufacturer about this fairly pointless item.
Why spend £10 on the Muc off dipstick when a small zip tie and a ruler can do the same job!