“A bitter end to their day?”: Beer bike seized by Police Scotland citing “safety concerns”; Fastest Milan-San Remo just an “easy spin with friends” for Tadej Pogačar as not one, but TWO riders sport white shorts; Weekend roundup + more on the live blog

Excitement always runs sky-high for the first monument of the season, but even before the race started, there was a different complexion to all of it already.

Maybe because the race was starting for the first-time from Pavia, instead of the traditional starting point of Duomo, before passing the classic Milan castle.

Or maybe, it was because not one, but two, I repeat, TWO riders decided to show up wearing white shorts! The world’s going mad…

Not long after we, along with other fans bestowed our stamp of acceptance (and maybe some appreciation) on Luke Plapp riding the Paris-Nice by pairing the yellow jersey with white shorts — which he somehow managed to pull off — the young Australian rider brought the not-so-fashionable kit choice to Italy on a sunny morning.

> “The UCI will probably make it illegal by overnight”: Luke Plapp somehow pulls off white bib shorts with bravado and makes it work… or does he?

His partner in crime was none other than the world champion Matthieu van der Poel, although I wasn’t too shocked given that the rainbow jersey and white shorts has been somewhat of a rite of passage for most champions. But what I wasn’t expecting was to see the flying Dutchman, who most fans are so often used to see in crew cuts, sport a mullet out of nowhere.

Or maybe it was because Bahrain Victorious came into the race after suffering a major bike theft scare, only to be saved by its former rider Sonny Colbrelli...

> “Thieves 0 - Team 1”: Bahrain Victorious hit with bike theft attempt on Milan-San Remo’s eve, but Sonny Colbrelli came to the rescue

But for all the jokes and camraderie, even before the race started, Pogačar has made his intention clear to attack on the Poggio. After the five-time monument winner’s attempt failed on the final iconic climb last year, he looked determined to win the race and even further cement his status as a do-it-all classics and Grand Tour superstar — a true successor to the living legend Eddy Merckx.

I mean, who would doubt his credibility anyway, with the Slovenian just off the back of one of the greatest performances in men’s cycling history, with a 80km solo ride at the Strade Bianche.

> “I’ve never seen something like this”: Is Tadej Pogačar’s “bonkers” 81km solo Strade Bianche victory modern cycling’s greatest ride?

But it wasn’t to be his year again, as despite Team UAE Emirates’ well-timed attack, Pogačar was unsuccessful in shaking off van der Poel, and it looked like the Dutchman could be on for a back-to-back win at the monument his grandfather Raymond Poulidor once won, as they made their way down to the descend.

But instead, it all turned out to be a part of a bigger plan, as van der Poel dragged a select few from the peloton along with him, including sprinter extraordinaire Jasper Philipsen. The lead of the race changed hands a few times — 2022’s victor Matej Mohorič once got in the front, then it looked like Tom Pidcock had done enough to make it to the finish line on his own, and then suddenly even Italian Matteo Sobrero became the unlikely leader for a few moments.

2024 Milan-San Remo (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

It was all in vain, as the race ultimately ended in a sprint finish. And in a bunch with Jasper Philipsen in it, you shouldn't worry about placing your bets on anyone but him.

Australian Michael Matthews, who’s come very close to winning the race on two occasions previously, came the closest he’s been to the top stage of the podium this time, finishing second, and left to rue what could’ve been if not for an untimely fall of his glasses from his head.

🤩 The greatest Ultimo Kilometro in cycling once again lives up to its reputation 🇧🇪 @JasperPhilipsen wins ahead of 🇦🇺 @blingmatthews and 🇸🇮 @TamauPogi #MilanoSanremo presented by @CA_Ita pic.twitter.com/VUvomWw2lU — Milano Sanremo (@Milano_Sanremo) March 16, 2024

And Pogačar? He’s not a natural sprinter, but he still managed to find the final podium spot, drawing the curtains on the fastest-ever Milan-San Remo after almost six hours and fifteen minutes, ridden at an average pace of 45.8kmph. But it still ended up being one of the “easiest races ever” for him…

“I tried two times to attack – I had incredible legs – but this year was not hard enough for it to be a climber's race. I think I did everything I could to be in third place. In this situation, I couldn't have done much better, but it was close,” he said after the race.

“I think actually that today was one of the easiest races ever. We rode a really, super-easy tempo the first few hours. But anyway, it was – like I said before the race, everything needs to be perfection. And today not everything was perfect. But yeah, we did really good, and I think the podium was the most we could do.”

Let’s see if the Volta poses any challenges for him then….