"A bitter end to their day?": Beer bike seized by Police Scotland citing "safety concerns"; Fastest Milan-San Remo just an "easy spin with friends" for Tadej Pogačar as not one, but TWO riders sport white shorts; Weekend roundup + more on the live blog

Off from San-Remo, on to Catalunya for some good ol’ stage racing, Adwitiya is starting this week on a grand chainring to get the watts in
Mon, Mar 18, 2024 09:49
Beer bike seized in Edinburgh (Police Scotland)
15:19
Matthieu van der Poel at Canyon HQ... Is there a new bike on the way? 🚲🤔
09:14
“A bitter end to their day?”: Beer bike seized by Police Scotland citing “safety concerns” and “road traffic offences”

Beer bikes have come to Edinburgh and Police Scotland aren’t very happy about it…

After making their way into Northern Ireland and England, there was only one place for these party-on-the-road contraptions that serve you beer (none of that craft stuff I’m assuming, unless you get on one in Bristol) as you pedal your way across the city streets, drawing more than a few glances across your way, for around £450 an hour.

On other days, it might have drawn the attention of about-to-be married blokes searching for inspiration for a supposedly oh-so not-debonair stag-do, but this time it attracted attention from officers on Leith Walk in Edinburgh. Alright, maybe there could be some overlap between the two…

Pictures taken from passers-by show a police car having pulled over the bike and several officers inspecting the tyres on Saturday afternoon. A short while later, the bike was seen on the back of a recovery vehicle.

Well, they might get the bike back, but they surely aren’t getting any of the beer…

> Bristol gets its first ‘beer bike’ – and our only question is: ‘Why?’

The police cited “safety and ongoing community concerns”, as well as “road traffic offences”, adding that an enquiry was going on the matter.

A month ago, the beer bike also made its debut in Bristol, suggesting: “We can turn any occasion into a party. Why not do something unique and unconventional, while having a great time with their friends or co-workers?”

Beer bike (CC licensed by arielleps via Flickr).jpg

People on the internet seemed to be divided on the matter, with many calling for an end to the beer bikes, while others labelling the police as “killjoys” and demanding “free the beer now!”.

One person said: “That's hilarious... Can't have fun anymore can we,” while a second commented: “No fun please, this is Edinburgh”.

I wonder if there was a chase to get the thing to stop, or maybe the people on it already so drunk (it was 11:20am, mind you) that they couldn't get the bloody thing to move. If it was the former, I would like to see footage of that...

Another person commented on Facebook: “Ah, Dutch folks bringing a bit of cultural diversity to Edinburgh -what not to like! I saw a few of these in Amsterdam.” Funnily enough, stag-do infested-cities like Amsterdam and Prague already banned beer bikes as far back in 2017, after continued complaints from locals.

Meanwhile, one person on Twitter raised an interesting point: “I'd like to see which 'offences' they allege have been committed. Road Traffic act only applies to motor vehicles. This has no motor, so is exempt.”

What do you make of it? Is this simply more anti-cycling clampdown from Police Scotland or do beer bikes deserve no place on the roads? Let us know in the comments.

15:17
14:30
Paris cycling numbers double in one year thanks to massive investment... but Telegraph writer claims city now “hell on earth”

Dodgy anti-cycling Telegraph opinion pieces are back, hallelujah!

"Cyclists have turned Paris into hell on earth", Telegraph comment piece (screenshot)

After headlines like “We all hate cyclists, but is violence the answer?”, using divisive rhetoric in “death trap” floating bus stops article, and then drawing a back-to-school damning analysis and criticism of one of its anti-cycling lane articles from BBC and Channel 5 presenter Jeremy Vine, The Telegraph has moved on to labelling as Paris as “hell on earth”.

I mean if you mean the litter, the rats, the stinky sewers and the bedbugs, sure. But no, that’s not what’s on the columnist’s mind. Instead, it’s the good ol’ pesky cyclists wreaking havoc on the city of romance.

For all the follies of the Parisian government, there has been a stunning rise of cycling culture in the city, thanks to a massive investment of €150 million aimed at doubling the the number of cycling lanes and make Paris the “best cycling city in the world”, in the words of mayor Anne Hidalgo.

> "2014 just rang, asking for their comment piece back": Telegraph columnist completes anti-cycling bingo with "nonsense" piece "whipping up hatred"

The city’s well on its way too. Earlier this month, Paris was named the best cycling city in the world, with French newspaper Le Monde reporting that cyclists outnumbered drivers on the main boulevards of the city during September and October.

Paris cyclists on Rue Saint-Antoine (picture credit Simon MacMichael).PNG

Paris cyclists on Rue Saint-Antoine (picture credit Simon MacMichael)

These actions of Paris’ left-wing municipal authority hasn’t gone down well with people who fetishise sitting for hours in the traffic, as is the norm in Paris, infamous for its motor congestion. And Anne-Elisabeth Moutet, the Telegraph author, who takes shots at the mayor and the coalition government between the Socialist Party and The Ecologists, currently in power.

Moutet writes: “The Paris policy of driving cars out of the city has produced, besides some 2,000 km of performative bicycle lanes costed at €120,000 a kilometre – many potholed and bordered by concrete railings, some zigzagging terrifyingly between buses and ordinary traffic, others replacing entire boulevards and avenues – traffic congestion, pollution, a great deal of frustration, as well as what may be the nastiest cycling culture this side of Hô Chi Minh-Ville.”

After what some might paint as controversially Orientalist views, she then delves into the crux of her article, the age-old bread and butter of anti-cycling bingo, that’s comes of as a bit uninspired at this stage: “The city may not have delivered a fit-for-purpose cycling plan, but it has given rise to a sense of smug entitlement among Parisian cyclists, or “vélotaffeurs”, as they call themselves.

“Convinced that they are worthier than anyone else, they run red lights, cycle against traffic up one way streets (all too often on electric bikes), scream at motorists and kick their cars, shout at pedestrians and jostle them, screech at lorries and risk being run over, and in general make Parisian street life hellish.”

She also blames cyclists for “ringing the death knell of many Parisian businesses”. “It’s Mad Max out there: survival of the fittest, on their bikes, heady with their empty victory over everyone else,” she concludes.

Now don’t go dragging Mad Max into your anti-cycling tales, Telegraph!

The funny thing is, it’s not even been that long since the newspaper did one of these! Just a month ago, Rowan Pelling published another opinion piece in the Telegraph titled: “Cyclists are the rudest, most entitled people in the UK today”. It basically completed the cycling bingo — with censures so dated and passé that some on social media joked: “2014 just rang, asking for their comment piece back”

13:19
The kids are alright... Meet Marc Soler's cute little soigneur

Marc Soler has a new assistant to prepare him for Volta a Catalunya... his son!

Soler's son joins Romain Bardet's son in accompanying their dads to the races. The latter's three-year-old is already taking tips from Jasper Philipsen and stealing the show on Puy de Dôme, let's wait to see what Soler's kid can do in a few years.

12:01
2024 Milan-San Remo finish with Pogacar's Strava (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Fastest Milan-San Remo ever just an “easy spin with some friends” for Tadej Pogačar as not one, but TWO riders sport white shorts

Excitement always runs sky-high for the first monument of the season, but even before the race started, there was a different complexion to all of it already.

Maybe because the race was starting for the first-time from Pavia, instead of the traditional starting point of Duomo, before passing the classic Milan castle.

Or maybe, it was because not one, but two, I repeat, TWO riders decided to show up wearing white shorts! The world’s going mad…

Not long after we, along with other fans bestowed our stamp of acceptance (and maybe some appreciation) on Luke Plapp riding the Paris-Nice by pairing the yellow jersey with white shorts — which he somehow managed to pull off — the young Australian rider brought the not-so-fashionable kit choice to Italy on a sunny morning.

> “The UCI will probably make it illegal by overnight”: Luke Plapp somehow pulls off white bib shorts with bravado and makes it work… or does he?

His partner in crime was none other than the world champion Matthieu van der Poel, although I wasn’t too shocked given that the rainbow jersey and white shorts has been somewhat of a rite of passage for most champions. But what I wasn’t expecting was to see the flying Dutchman, who most fans are so often used to see in crew cuts, sport a mullet out of nowhere.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Or maybe it was because Bahrain Victorious came into the race after suffering a major bike theft scare, only to be saved by its former rider Sonny Colbrelli...

> “Thieves 0 - Team 1”: Bahrain Victorious hit with bike theft attempt on Milan-San Remo’s eve, but Sonny Colbrelli came to the rescue

But for all the jokes and camraderie, even before the race started, Pogačar has made his intention clear to attack on the Poggio. After the five-time monument winner’s attempt failed on the final iconic climb last year, he looked determined to win the race and even further cement his status as a do-it-all classics and Grand Tour superstar — a true successor to the living legend Eddy Merckx.

I mean, who would doubt his credibility anyway, with the Slovenian just off the back of one of the greatest performances in men’s cycling history, with a 80km solo ride at the Strade Bianche.

> “I’ve never seen something like this”: Is Tadej Pogačar’s “bonkers” 81km solo Strade Bianche victory modern cycling’s greatest ride?

But it wasn’t to be his year again, as despite Team UAE Emirates’ well-timed attack, Pogačar was unsuccessful in shaking off van der Poel, and it looked like the Dutchman could be on for a back-to-back win at the monument his grandfather Raymond Poulidor once won, as they made their way down to the descend.

But instead, it all turned out to be a part of a bigger plan, as van der Poel dragged a select few from the peloton along with him, including sprinter extraordinaire Jasper Philipsen. The lead of the race changed hands a few times — 2022’s victor Matej Mohorič once got in the front, then it looked like Tom Pidcock had done enough to make it to the finish line on his own, and then suddenly even Italian Matteo Sobrero became the unlikely leader for a few moments.

2024 Milan-San Remo (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

2024 Milan-San Remo (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

It was all in vain, as the race ultimately ended in a sprint finish. And in a bunch with Jasper Philipsen in it, you shouldn't worry about placing your bets on anyone but him.

Australian Michael Matthews, who’s come very close to winning the race on two occasions previously, came the closest he’s been to the top stage of the podium this time, finishing second, and left to rue what could’ve been if not for an untimely fall of his glasses from his head.

And Pogačar? He’s not a natural sprinter, but he still managed to find the final podium spot, drawing the curtains on the fastest-ever Milan-San Remo after almost six hours and fifteen minutes, ridden at an average pace of 45.8kmph. But it still ended up being one of the “easiest races ever” for him…

 

“I tried two times to attack – I had incredible legs – but this year was not hard enough for it to be a climber's race. I think I did everything I could to be in third place. In this situation, I couldn't have done much better, but it was close,” he said after the race.

“I think actually that today was one of the easiest races ever. We rode a really, super-easy tempo the first few hours. But anyway, it was – like I said before the race, everything needs to be perfection. And today not everything was perfect. But yeah, we did really good, and I think the podium was the most we could do.”

Let’s see if the Volta poses any challenges for him then….

12:46
"It's more about culture wars than what we want for the city": Council changes controversial cycling ban that campaigners branded "psychological barrier" to people using bicycles
Worcester city centre (Google Maps)

With the Public Space Protection Order expiring this month the council has voted not to extend it, with councillors now saying they were "never convinced dangerous cyclists were the big issue" and the ban felt like "political theatre"...

> "It's more about culture wars than what we want for the city": Council changes controversial cycling ban that campaigners branded "psychological barrier" to people using bicycles

10:41
peter sagan - via wikimedia commons.PNG
Peter Sagan to undergo heart surgery for a second time

Peter Sagan has said that he's scheduled to undergo a heart surgery for a second time in a month, after suffering another instance of cardiac arrhythmia.

The three-time former world champion has decided to return to his mountain biking roots after retiring from the road discipline following the end of a 15-year-long career with a gilded palmares, while also rewarding fans with some unforgettable moments.

He shared the news on his Instagram account writing: "Hi there! While I was training on the rocky trails in Marseille, my heart hit a few bumps. Nothing to worry about, you could say that my heart needs a pit stop. I will undergo surgery next week and thanks to my friend, sports cardiologist Dr. Roberto Corsetti, I am sure I will be back in the saddle very soon."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On 23 February, it was reported that Sagan experienced unusually high heart rate at the Chelva mountain bike race near Valencia, with his heart rate exceeded 200bpm during an abnormal tachycardic episode.

The recent news will land another blow to the Slovakian cyclist's Paris Olympic goals. His chances of competing in summer were already looking slim, considering the amount points he need to acquire for Slovakia over the next few month, but another surgery putting him out of action for a while might unfortunately spell the end of his MTB Olympic dreams.

10:10
Track cycling great Laura Kenny announces retirement
Laura Kenny (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

With five Olympic golds Dame Laura Kenny retires as Britain's most successful female Olympian and also won seven World Championship titles during her distinguished career...

> Track cycling great Laura Kenny announces retirement

09:53
Weekend roundup: Stu's new steel bike, Sonny Colbrelli saves Bahrain Victorious' bikes, Government's "angry rhetoric" on LTNs continues... and more!

While everyone else at road.cc was away enjoying some terribly sought after time on the bike in the sunshine, your little golem (who's also your live blog host for the day) was away chomping at the bits from his candle-lit stone cave to bring you all the cycling news on the weekend. So in case you missed out on anything... well don't! This is me trying to make sure that!

2024 Fairlight Secan 2.5 Stu staff bike lead

First up, Stu's lovely steel bike with a mechanical groupset (to scare all the carbon/electronic fanatics away)

> Staff Bikes: Why the heck has our senior reviewer just bought a steel bike and is it really better than anything carbon or titanium?

> “Fining is one of the few options left”: Council proposes charging cyclists £100 for riding on High Street

Bahrain Victorious bikes after theft attempt in hotel room (Sonny Colbrelli via Instagram/Team Bahrain Victorious)

Some truly bizarre stuff on the Milan-San Remo eve (we'll talk about the race in a minute), with former Paris-Roubaix winner Sonny Colbrelli coming to his old team's rescue as he chased down the bike thieves who tried to steal the team's bikes.

> “Thieves 0 - Team 1”: Bahrain Victorious hit with bike theft attempt on Milan-San Remo’s eve, but Sonny Colbrelli came to the rescue

> Government continues “angry rhetoric” against low traffic neighbourhoods despite its own report showing more people support LTNs than oppose them

Dereham Road and Grapes Hill junction, Norwich (Google Maps)

Councils being naughty as always, as a cyclist asked: “There are schools and shops on this section of the road. Should people not cycle to these?”

> Cycling is being made “more dangerous by design”, claim campaigners after cyclists refused infrastructure and told to avoid busy junction by council

> Belgian cyclist, teammates with Remco Evenepoel at amateur level, dies after being hit by truck driver

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Tom_77 | 30 min ago
“It’s Mad Max out there: survival of the fittest, on their bikes, heady with their empty victory over everyone else,”

It's been a while since I watched Mad Max, I don't recall it having any bicycles in it. I guess my memory isn't what it used to be.

brooksby replied to Tom_77 | 27 min ago
Tom_77 wrote:

It's been a while since I watched Mad Max, I don't recall it having any bicycles in it. I guess my memory isn't what it used to be.

Which given that it's about the oil running out, you'd think more people would have been on bikes.

But then, it was set in Australia, wasn't it…?

EK Spinner | 2 hours ago
Beer bike in Edinburgh, drinking outdoors in public is mostly banned in Scotland anyway, surely that would be enough to put a stop to this, as well as licensing regulations 

Avatar
0 likes

Public drinking; yes.
License issue; maybe, maybe not:
https://youtu.be/ZLF7yife8YE

Avatar
0 likes

Beerbike: who in their right mind thought that they were a good idea?

While not as outraged as someone from Royal Tunbridge Wells would be, and still lightyears from A Daily Mail reader, whoever thought .. "alcohol ... on a pedal powered moving vehicle that might fall outside of drink drive laws ... sign me the feck up" is a grade A pillock.

HLaB replied to Oldfatgit | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Lol, I think it's a good idea but only if you cap it at 3 4

wycombewheeler replied to Oldfatgit | 2 hours ago
4 likes

Oldfatgit wrote:

Beerbike: who in their right mind thought that they were a good idea? While not as outraged as someone from Royal Tunbridge Wells would be, and still lightyears from A Daily Mail reader, whoever thought .. "alcohol ... on a pedal powered moving vehicle that might fall outside of drink drive laws ... sign me the feck up" is a grade A pillock.

pretty sure the driver is not drinking, the rest may be pedalling, but have no control. Should be considered the same as a party limo. The driver is sober and in control, and everyone in the back is having a party and drinking.

Matthew Acton-Varian replied to wycombewheeler | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Even so, the concept alone is something of a novelty and in principle not the worst idea out there, but how easy is such an idea open to abuse from the average moronic joe bloggs? That's the oversight of reality that has ultimately led to this incident. It was too easy for something to go wrong - how many bricks-and-mortar booze establishments have a daily fear of troublemakers under the influence of alcohol? Most of them. Even if they don't have any major incidents ever, there are always the odd occasion you have to deal with someone who has had too much, or caused a minor scuffle. Sticking that environment on to an open moving vehicle? it's a recipe for trouble.

Rendel Harris replied to wycombewheeler | 37 min ago
1 like

wycombewheeler wrote:

pretty sure the driver is not drinking, the rest may be pedalling, but have no control. Should be considered the same as a party limo. The driver is sober and in control, and everyone in the back is having a party and drinking.

A fair point in principle, but people in a party limo are confined and with judicious use of central locking can be prevented from falling out of the vehicle; I've seen enough drunks fall backwards off barstools to question the common sense of carting a load of open barstools with drinkers atop them through traffic.

NotNigel | 2 hours ago
1 like

Totally unrelated to anything on the blog but had this happen to me twice in less than a week after never having it happen before - biking along a clear road and a motorist pulling up to the junction of a side road on my right and looking like they want to go the same direction as me..make full on eye contact with them, for them to pull out and drive along side me before driving off.  Scared the shit out of me both times even though it was clear they were aware of me and never came that close. 

Avatar
5 likes

Beer Bike, what a load of b*ll*cks. They should be done under the trades description act.

Firstly: it's got 4 wheels so it's a quadricycle, or a pedal car.

Secondly: it's not beer its "usually 3 types of lager " i.e. cheap carbonated alcoholic piss out of can. It's unlikely that it's all you can drink as it's only for an hour, and there's a resonable chance that the sort of people who would be attracted to this would have been in 'Spoons earlier getting a fry-up and a couple of pints of Stella earler. There's also going to be a limit to how many cans they can store, it's pretty unlikley that you'll drink more than 3 (500ml) cans.  If you want something that tastes of something, IPA for instance, that's an extra £100. There's a host of other add-ons, just like flying Easyjet or Ryanair, including crisps for £25.

The cheapest, Birmingham, is £420 for up to 12 people for an hour, that's a mimimum of £35.50 for an hours drinking. £450/37.50 everywhere else.

If anyone suggested it for me I'd tell them to f**k off, go and see a shrink and disown them. It's a crap concept for stupid people with no imagination and no taste. I'd rather give my £35.50 to the Cat's Protection League and get on my cycle or walk round the host of decent pubs in most city centres, maybe pop into one of the record or cycle shops as well.

OldRidgeback replied to hutchdaddy | 1 hour ago
1 like

Edinburgh has plenty of really good pubs. The Cafe Royal is one of my favourites.

Patrick9-32 replied to hutchdaddy | 1 hour ago
1 like

That is the most angry about someone else having fun I have seen someone be in a good few weeks...

hutchdaddy replied to Patrick9-32 | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Not angry, just disgusted. It sounds like purgatory to me.

This is more like it.

hutchdaddy replied to hutchdaddy | 1 hour ago
1 like

...or this...

brooksby | 3 hours ago
17 likes

I didn't realise Police Scotland actually enforced traffic offences.  You learn something every day… 

OnYerBike | 4 hours ago
7 likes

Quote:

Meanwhile, one person on Twitter raised an interesting point: “I'd like to see which 'offences' they allege have been committed. Road Traffic act only applies to motor vehicles. This has no motor, so is exempt.”

Whilst I would also be interested to know specifically which offences are alleged, to claim that the Road Traffic Act only applies to motor vehicles is simply wrong. Whilst a substantial amount of the RTA only applies to motor vehicles, there are also provisions that apply specifically to cycles e.g. https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1988/52/section/29

And, politely, maybe it would behove journalists to do that sort of basic fact checking before they quote random stuff from twitter.

gazza_d | 5 hours ago
0 likes

The beer bike looks like fun, and slightly different so we can't be having that can we.

I would love to know what offences plod find. I can guess at none. it's just police BS

I don;t think there are any regs preventing something like that other than on Motorways. If it's pedal powered then it's a pedal cycle.

ROOTminus1 replied to gazza_d | 4 hours ago
1 like

Who is legally 'in charge' of the vehicle? Obviously the person in control of steering, but do folks providing power also count? If everyone of too hammered to pedal, doesn't matter if the steerer is sober, the vehicle is a danger on the road, therefore those under the influence could easily be done for drunk in charge

Jogle replied to ROOTminus1 | 3 hours ago
2 likes
ROOTminus1 wrote:

Who is legally 'in charge' of the vehicle? Obviously the person in control of steering, but do folks providing power also count? If everyone of too hammered to pedal, doesn't matter if the steerer is sober, the vehicle is a danger on the road, therefore those under the influence could easily be done for drunk in charge

If the power source can be classed as "in charge", does that mean that we can't have ethanol powered cars?

NickSprink | 6 hours ago
6 likes

Leith Walk in Edinburgh - isn't that the cycle lane with the wiggles and chicanes?  Perhaps the police thought whoever was steering was also partaking of the products, not just the guests?

chrisonabike replied to NickSprink | 5 hours ago
1 like

That is correct, however it's far from "the" cycle path* with wiggles and chicanes.

There is rarely a large acreage of space where Edinburgh council have been tasked to build suitable facilities for those cycling where their rulers work (or at least - follow Euclidian geometry).  Picture shows the start of the not-yet-opened link along Marine Drive (of ... questionable priority) looking towards Pennywell Roundabout.

No, I've no idea why either - unless it's to "slow down the dangerously fast cyclists"?

* Pedantry - it's (correctly) separated from the main carriageway so not a "lane".

