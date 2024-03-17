Government continues “angry rhetoric” against low traffic neighbourhoods despite its own report showing more people support LTNs than oppose them

Weeks after it was reported that the official enquiry into low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) was subject to a cover-up attempt by the UK Government, the report has now been made public and it reveals that there are more people in favour of the traffic calming measure than in opposition, while they also prove to be generally effective in reducing motor traffic volume and result in behaviour change.

However, London’s Cycling and Walking Commissioner Will Norman has attacked the government for continuing with its “load of angry rhetoric against LTNs, 20mph & even bus lane cameras”, despite its own research proving the benefits.

The said rhetoric came in the form of a new guidance from Department of Transport (DfT) under the government’s ‘Plan for Drivers’, titled ‘Crackdown on anti-driver road schemes and blanket 20mph limits to put local consent first’.

The guidance says that councils will only be able to implement LTNs if they have the support from locals. Failure to do so could see future funding withdrawn and the government could take control of an authority's roads.

> Government tried to bury report which found that Low Traffic Neighbourhoods are effective and popular

“Motorists are set to benefit from smoother journeys and reduced congestion, with local people getting a stronger voice on road schemes that affect them, thanks to a crackdown on anti-driver road schemes, over-zealous traffic enforcement, and strengthened guidance for councils on 20mph limits. These are among the latest raft of measures to be announced from the government’s Plan for Drivers,” DfT said in its press release.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper, meanwhile continued with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s “pro-car” stance by claiming that the government was “on the side of the motorists”.

Speaking on BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Harper said: “I think there are places where councils haven't taken people with them. There are examples during the pandemic when there was no consultation. Things were driven through for ideological reasons.

“I think what we're proposing is very sensible and if councils listen to our guidance that will be fine. If they don't we'll have to think about other measures about funding and things like that in the future.

“We want local people to have their voices heard, and any traffic schemes to have the consent of those they impact.”

Worth noting that the efforts on LTNs also cover pushed against bus lanes and 20mph zones. The latter should only be outside schools apparently - good luck if you want to cycle with a kid *to* school rather than just drop them outside it in a car safely. 4/ pic.twitter.com/E6dk8MzIfy — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) March 17, 2024

Louise Haigh MP, Labour’s shadow transport secretary, said the publication of the guidance was “a blatant and desperate attempt to distract people from a government that has run out of road”.

> Rishi Sunak accused of seeking to exploit division over LTNs as he orders review of schemes

“Support for existing LTN schemes exceeds opposition”

The survey, conducted by French research and consulting firm Ipsos, focused on four LTN areas: Lozells Places for People in Birmingham, Arlington Road Camden in London, Worsley Mesnes in Wigan, and Navigation Road in York.

The survey had a very low response rate, with only an average of 14 per cent of the people living in the LTNs responding to the questions. However, one major takeaway from the survey was that most people — almost 60 per cent — weren’t even aware that they were living within an LTN.

When asked if they were in support or opposition of the measure, 45 per cent of the respondents said that they were in favour of it, with only 21 per cent claiming to be against it.

“Support for the existing LTN scheme in their area exceeded opposition to a similar degree among all age groups, among men and women, and those with and without a disability or health condition,” the report said.

> “Entitled motorists will stop at virtually nothing to drive where they want”: My week as a human bollard in one of Britain’s most controversial LTNs

Notably, it also mentioned that cyclists were more likely than car drivers to change their travel habits. Almost a third said they had been encouraged to cycle more and 19 per cent said that they now travel by car less.

A quarter of cyclists said that the scheme encouraged them to shop locally more often. Frequent cyclists with children were also far more likely to agree that the schemes would encourage their children to use active travel for (non-school) journeys than average.

Two key graphs from the now-published Government LTN review. After posting a survey invite to every household inside + outside the LTNs (as per new Gov’t consultation guidance): - More people support LTNs than oppose them. - Most people weren’t even aware they lived in one. pic.twitter.com/WX3lmVkBGb — Adam Tranter (@adamtranter) March 17, 2024

However, those with a disability or health condition were significantly more negative about the impact of LTNs on traffic congestion; with 49 per cent thinking that it had made a negative difference compared to 38 per cent.

The report also reviewed existing evidence indicating that LTNs are effective in significantly reducing traffic volumes within internal roads. However, it noted that results for boundary roads were mixed, with some areas experiencing no impacts while a few experienced an increase in congestion.