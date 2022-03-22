“We all hate cyclists, but is violence the answer?” Australian Daily Telegraph criticised for inflammatory headline; Design the USA’s new cycling jersey – and get one free kit; Sick of the ‘cycling salsa’?; I’m Mark Cavendish! + more on the live blog

The Clean Cities Campaign has launched a new initiative encouraging cyclists to share the weird and wacky places they store their bikes, in a bid to highlight the lack of secure bike hangars in London.

According to a Freedom of Information request, there are currently 60,715 people on a waiting list to hire a bike hangar across London’s 32 boroughs, a figure that has risen by 28 percent in the last six months.

With only 22,592 spaces available, you get the picture.

According to Transport for London’s analysis, more than half of Londoners view the lack of secure bike parking as a key deterrent to cycling in the city.

To highlight this lack of bike parking space the Clean Cities Campaign, a European coalition of organisations aiming to encourage cities to transition to zero-emission mobility, is encouraging cyclists to share images of their creative bike storage facilities on social media with the hashtag #ThisIsAwkward.

So far they’ve received images of bikes stored extremely close to beds (for extra comfort I assume?), precariously hung over a balcony, and even crammed next to a toilet.

Nice campaign from @cities_clean #Londoners! Sick of doing the ‘cycle salsa’ to pass bikes in your home? Join the #ThisIsAwkward campaign. Post a pic of where you're forced to keep your wheels. We’re calling for bike storage across the city! Send to https://t.co/BhWPfQOq0i pic.twitter.com/Z9ojJ0D4sn — Love Your Bike (@gmloveyourbike) March 21, 2022

The UK’s Head of the Clean Cities Campaign, Oliver Lord, said: “More than 60,000 Londoners are waiting for a bike hangar space - and that is just the people lucky to have the time and energy to put their name forward.

“If councillors want to help Londoners jump on a bike and use their car less then they have to make it as easy as possible. Forcing people to do the ‘cycle salsa’ at home isn’t just an inconvenience, it's utterly unfair given the abundance of space set aside for cars on our streets.

“By not delivering the secure bike parking we need, London’s councillors are failing residents who want to do the right thing and neglecting their duties to reduce air pollution, tackle the climate crisis and help prevent the 400 bike thefts that occur every week.”

So, who stores their bike in the most awkward – or more to the point, funny – place? Let us know in the comments!