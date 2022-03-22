Support road.cc

Live blog

It’s Tuesday, the sun is shining, and Ryan Mallon is here with all the latest news and views on the live blog
Tue, Mar 22, 2022 09:58
9
“We all hate cyclists, but is violence the answer?” Australian Daily Telegraph criticised for inflammatory headline; Design the USA’s new cycling jersey – and get one free kit; Sick of the ‘cycling salsa’?; I’m Mark Cavendish! + more on the live blog
12:11
Would the real Mark Cavendish please stand up?

On the subject of misleading captions, I’m not sure who signed off on this one for eyewear giant Oakley, or what that model told the photographer at the shoot…

In any case, it’s at least treated us to a round of cycling Twitter Spartacus:

Okay, that's enough for now...

The real Cav will be hoping he can continue his sparkling early-season form (which has seen him net prestigious wins at the UAE Tour and Milano-Torino) as he leads the all-powerful Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl sprint train at tomorrow’s Classic Brugge-De Panne.

The Manx Missile is aiming for his fourth win of the season after surprisingly getting the nod over teammate Fabio Jakobsen, who was originally scheduled to ride the windy Belgian one-day race.

Let’s just hope Oakley’s model doesn’t show up instead.

11:49
Speaking of Murdoch-owned media companies…
11:44
“We all hate cyclists, but is violence the answer?” Australian Daily Telegraph criticised for inflammatory headline after cyclist is attacked on the Gold Coast

Now that’s a headline that will grab your attention.

It’s also – predictably – drew the ire of cycling Twitter, who have described the headline as ‘irresponsible’, ‘disgusting’, and ‘hate speech’.

The article appeared yesterday in the Murdoch-owned Sydney Daily Telegraph, after a cyclist was brutally attacked and robbed at a busy junction on Australia’s Gold Coast.  

Cyclist attacked on Gold Coast

Police say the cyclist was hit in the head by an object thrown from a passing vehicle. When the cyclist approached what he believed to be the offending SUV, a passenger jumped out of the car before punching the cyclist and shoving him towards oncoming traffic.

The passenger then allegedly threw the cyclist’s bike at him before stealing his bag. The rider was left with minor injuries.

That shocking incident provided the context for Ann Wason Moore’s column, which was originally published in the Gold Coast Bulletin, also owned by News Corps, under the headline ‘Cyclists deserve safer roads and better protection, not an alleged punch in the head’. 

In the columnist’s defence, the article appears to be a much more nuanced appraisal of the need for safe cycling infrastructure than the inflammatory headline suggests.

Moore starts the article by writing: ‘The cycle of abuse never stops on Gold Coast roads, but our cyclists deserve better protection – not a punch in the head and definitely not to be robbed.’ Hard to argue with that.

However, because both versions of the column appear behind a paywall – and even if you want to subscribe, you must have an Australian postcode (believe me, we’ve tried) – the divisive and misleading headline is unfortunately all that many cyclists and motorists will read.   

11:19
Sick of the ‘cycling salsa’? Campaign encourages cyclists to share the awkward places they store their bikes
Clean Cities Campaign - awkward bike storage

The Clean Cities Campaign has launched a new initiative encouraging cyclists to share the weird and wacky places they store their bikes, in a bid to highlight the lack of secure bike hangars in London.

According to a Freedom of Information request, there are currently 60,715 people on a waiting list to hire a bike hangar across London’s 32 boroughs, a figure that has risen by 28 percent in the last six months.

With only 22,592 spaces available, you get the picture.

According to Transport for London’s analysis, more than half of Londoners view the lack of secure bike parking as a key deterrent to cycling in the city.

To highlight this lack of bike parking space the Clean Cities Campaign, a European coalition of organisations aiming to encourage cities to transition to zero-emission mobility, is encouraging cyclists to share images of their creative bike storage facilities on social media with the hashtag #ThisIsAwkward.

So far they’ve received images of bikes stored extremely close to beds (for extra comfort I assume?), precariously hung over a balcony, and even crammed next to a toilet.

The UK’s Head of the Clean Cities Campaign, Oliver Lord, said: “More than 60,000 Londoners are waiting for a bike hangar space - and that is just the people lucky to have the time and energy to put their name forward.

“If councillors want to help Londoners jump on a bike and use their car less then they have to make it as easy as possible. Forcing people to do the ‘cycle salsa’ at home isn’t just an inconvenience, it's utterly unfair given the abundance of space set aside for cars on our streets.

“By not delivering the secure bike parking we need, London’s councillors are failing residents who want to do the right thing and neglecting their duties to reduce air pollution, tackle the climate crisis and help prevent the 400 bike thefts that occur every week.”

So, who stores their bike in the most awkward – or more to the point, funny – place? Let us know in the comments!

10:09
Some promising news about Sonny Colbrelli after his collapse at the Volta a Catalunya yesterday…
09:51
Design the USA’s new cycling jersey – and receive one free kit for your trouble

As far as botched social media campaigns go, this is right up there.

Last night USA Cycling announced that it was giving ambitious bike-loving creatives the opportunity to design the country’s new member kit for 2022.

Sounds pretty cool, right? That’s until you see USA Cycling’s proposed compensation for the time, effort and skills of the successful designer – one, yes one, free kit. The kit that they designed… They get one of those. Yep.

Understandably, social media was not happy with this, and told USA Cycling so:

 Let’s just say, the ratios weren’t great (that’s how the kids speak nowadays, isn’t it?).

Faced with the first stirrings of a public backlash, USA Cycling swiftly prevented anyone else from replying to the tweet, while an Instagram post was also quickly deleted.

That hasn’t stopped people from criticising the governing body in the quote tweets, creatively using the kit design template to condemn USA Cycling’s apparently lax attitude towards labour rights:

Some took the opportunity to criticise the body’s reaction to anti-trans activists protesting at the national cyclocross championships in December: 

 While others just had a bit of fun with it:

I reckon Dave Zabriskie might be up for wearing that one… 

Ryan Mallon

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

