Romain Bardet’s three-year-old son steals the show (again) on the Puy de Dôme + more on the live blog

After 35 long years in the Tour de France wilderness, yesterday’s much-anticipated return of the historic, mythical, iconic, bloody hard Puy de Dôme didn’t disappoint, did it?

On the brutally steep – and eerily silent – ramps of the Massif Central lava dome, Michael Woods (who holds a PhD in short, sharp climbs) delivered a masterclass in pacing and patience, breaking the heart of lone escapee Matteo Jorgenson, and the hearts of most viewers at home I bet, to secure a maiden Tour stage win for the 36-year-old Canadian.

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Behind, the GC battle also lived up to its lofty billing, as Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard showcased their best Anquetil and Poulidor impression with a gripping, ferocious battle on the final kilometres of the Puy’s reverse helter skelter slopes.

But, unlike that famous tussle in 1964, Vingegaard’s grim and relatively successful fight to stay within touching distance of his attacking main rival is far from conclusive when it comes to the GC – the Dane may hold the yellow jersey on the race’s first rest day, but the Tour pendulum appears to be swinging slowly back in the favour of the resurgent Pogačar.

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The return of the Puy de Dôme didn’t, however, usher in a fairy tale ending for the Tour’s home contingent. While Pierre Latour came close to planting the French tricolore on the Puy with a battling ride to second behind Woods, the French riders still in the hunt for GC suffered on the savage slopes, as David Gaudu and local boy Romain Bardet slipped to eight and tenth overall, respectively.

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

It was a good day, nonetheless, for the wider Bardet clan, as Romain’s three-year-old son Angus sampled the raucous atmosphere on the lower slopes of the Puy yesterday, attacking the climb with all the panache of his dad in his pomp:

Yesterday’s attack on the Puy isn’t the first time young Angus has enjoyed riding his bike like a Tour pro. Back in March, the three-year-old future star made his ‘pro’ debut at Paris-Nice, riding with his old man on his way to the team bus after a stage:

Though some fans noted at the time that Bardet Jnr may well eschew his father’s penchant for the climbs by following the path of the sprinters, judging by his astute decision to close the door on his dad during their ride…

Or maybe he’s taking tips from Jasper Philipsen?