‘Kid needs to hold his line better – that’s a clear DQ’: Fans point out “outrageous” sprint deviation at Paris-Nice… from Romain Bardet’s child; Filippo Ganna vs Echelons + more on the live blog

I think it’s safe to say that, with two world time trial championships, Olympic gold, and an Hour Record already under his belt, Filippo Ganna didn’t really need to prove how ridiculously strong he is on a bike.

But then the 26-year-old Italian goes and does this as crosswinds hit the end of yesterday’s Tirreno-Adriatico stage into Foligno:

Føretrøjeiklædte @GannaFilippo havde ikke i sinde at lade en lidt uheldig udgangsposition være skyld i, at han ikke kom med på første vifte, da Jumbo prøvede at køre sidevindsræs i #TirrenoAdriatico i dag 😬😬🏍️🏍️ pic.twitter.com/alceteqtNN — Morten Thomsen (@maatte_T) March 8, 2023

Or tomorrow or pretty much any day soon https://t.co/Z4HxJOzMSB — William Fotheringham (@willfoth) March 9, 2023

To be fair, it was only Wout van Aert and the rest of Jumbo-Visma piling on the pressure when Ganna decided to scythe through three-quarters of the peloton on his own.

Easy then…