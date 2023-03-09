Support road.cc

Live blog

‘Kid needs to hold his line better – that’s a clear DQ’: Fans point out “outrageous” sprint deviation at Paris-Nice… from Romain Bardet’s child; Filippo Ganna vs Echelons + more on the live blog

It’s Thursday, the Côte d'Azur- I mean the weekend is in sight, and Ryan Mallon’s back for more cycling-based shenanigans on the live blog ...
Thu, Mar 09, 2023 09:45
09:49
“Most insane cycling thing you will see today”: Filippo Ganna vs Echelons

I think it’s safe to say that, with two world time trial championships, Olympic gold, and an Hour Record already under his belt, Filippo Ganna didn’t really need to prove how ridiculously strong he is on a bike.

But then the 26-year-old Italian goes and does this as crosswinds hit the end of yesterday’s Tirreno-Adriatico stage into Foligno:

To be fair, it was only Wout van Aert and the rest of Jumbo-Visma piling on the pressure when Ganna decided to scythe through three-quarters of the peloton on his own.

Easy then…

09:09
Sprinting with the Bardets at Paris-Nice (credit - Daniel McMahon)
‘Kid needs to hold his line better – that’s a clear DQ’: Fans point out “outrageous” sprint deviation at Paris-Nice… from Romain Bardet’s child

I thought I’d kick off this wintery edition of the live blog with one of the more heart-warming moments so far from this year’s Race to the Sun:

Some serious cycling fans on Twitter, however, noted that young Angus Bardet – who astutely closed the door on his old man in the sprint for the team bus – may be following more closely in the chaotic wheel tracks of a certain anarchic French sprint line deviator, Nacer Bouhanni, than his polite Tour de France podium placer dad…

That shockingly dangerous post-stage manoeuvre from three-year-old Angus (who allegedly raced against Arnaud De Lie and Juan Ayuso in the U4 category last year) also prompted several calls for the Paris-Nice organisers to throw the book at the upstart:

Though I reckon kicking two generations of Bardets off the race in the space of six years might be pushing it, even for ASO.

> Stickiest of 'sticky bottles' gets Romain Bardet kicked out of Paris-Nice

It’s a good job that Primož Roglič is over in Italy at Tirreno, otherwise we all know who would be getting the blame:

It just goes to show, Peter Sagan was right: all these youngsters flooding into the pro ranks these days before they’ve properly served their apprenticeships, putting the old timers in danger with their sketchy bike-handling and youthful swagger.

There’s no respect in the peloton anymore these days, I tell ya!

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

