“The UCI will probably make it illegal by overnight”: Can Luke Plapp make white bib shorts work?; 130 riders abandon Spanish race after news of doping test at finish line; “I can’t catch a break”: Chris Froome fractures wrist + more on the live blog

Gather round, it's the return of the white shorts in the peloton. Only the brave and the bold will survive, and Luke Plapp surely has that chutzpah in spades.

The Aussie, riding in yellow at the Paris-Nice (best race on the planet, some will say) and in control of proceedings, after an incredible showing on the summit finish of the fourth stage that left not just Remco Evenepoel, but Plapp, also shocked.

So a surprise lead in the general classification, what do you do the next day? Well of course, go full noughties, conjure the spirit of Cadel Evans, and turn up to defend your yellow jersey with white shorts!

Now, we all know how cycling fans feel about white shorts. Some will welcome it wholeheartedly, others might try to dispel it with the fervour and urgency of Father Merrin in the Exorcist. But is Plappy the chosen one, who’ll negotiate peace between the two factions and make them a believer, in the auspiciousness of white shorts?

Ah, sadly no. We did get quite close though, because the general consensus seems that the 23-year-old Australian who’s lit up the cycling scene, winning the National Championships three times in a row, has more or less managed to make the dreaded white shorts work.

Plapp asked Filippo Ganna in the Instagram comments if he’d succeeded in making the white shorts classy, and he gave him a big thumbs up, although he also shared his own rules for jersey and bib shorts combo, which goes something like: “black shorts with leader jersey, white shorts with national or worlds jersey”. Well, now that’s a logical take!

So did Adam Blythe, the former GreenEDGE rider commenting: “100% yes! YES YES YES!!”

Quite a handful seemed to agree with Ganna and Blythe in giving Plapp their online mark of approval. “Baller - UCI probably make it illegal by midnight,” wrote one fan. Another person said: “In most cases I’d say no. But it looks alright in this case,” and a third added: “Not everyone can pull that look off… but he's nailed it! Well done!”

But as usual, where there’s approval, there’s also condemnation, and some weren’t holding back on expressing it: “Where is the UCI when we need them?”, wrote one person, while another added: “White shorts are a crime”.

Hey, if it works! As one commenter wrote: “The only reason to hate white shorts is beacuse only a few are the chosen ones to pull them off nicely.” Maybe Luke Plapp is one of the chosen ones…