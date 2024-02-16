He's behind you! Pro cyclist in disbelief after thinking he'd won... only for chasing rider to snatch victory on the line; Telegraph anti-cycling bingo; 5km stage race even we could finish; Stairway to heaven? Nope, just a cycleway + more on the live blog

Anti-cycling bingo is finished. Rowan Pelling from the Telegraph newspaper has completed it. There is nowhere left to go...
Yes. On the day after the Office for National Statistics announced that the UK was in recession, the Telegraph's columnists tackled the big issues of our time — "idle Britons are taking hard-working taxpayers for fools", "the EU is in an even worse state than Britain, but Rejoiners couldn't care less", and of course cyclists apparently being "the rudest, most entitled people in the UK today". What a spread...
Anyway, time to focus on the one we're most interested, you can take in the rest on your lunch break...
Anti-cycling bingo refers to the game that can be played while reading online comments about cyclists, or in this case a column published in one of the UK's biggest newspapers. The aim? To cross off all the tired, often heard, boring things that people who don't like cyclists tend to say about cyclists. For example, if it were a points-based game, red-light jumping, riding on pavements and not using cycle lanes would be the low-scoring bankers.
Why do I say all this? Well, Rowan Pelling might just have completed it...
"Lycra-clad boors give off an almost palpable air of smug self-satisfaction even as they make life miserable for fellow road users," she begins, and what a start that is. No dilly-dallying, no prefacing the topic with context or an anecdote or two. Nope, just straight on in with the bashing.
Thankfully, we get that anecdote or two in the intro, as Pelling ticks off the obligatory 'keen cyclist' qualifier, justifying all future anti-cycling bingoing, in the form of explaining how 30 years ago she used to use a bike to get around in Cambridge.
What follows is a whistle-stop tour through: that video on our live blog yesterday of a cyclist and lorry driver in a countryside stand-off, "mightily virtuous" cyclists, "obnoxious road etiquette", "Lycra-clad road hogs" riding two-abreast "while a queue of motor traffic forms behind them", "shooting red lights", "ignoring one-way systems" and, SAY THE LINE... "nipping onto pavements"...
We're not done there, I'm afraid...
On to the "wholesome mummies on their big cargo bikes" apparently "hurtling down a footpath", the "push-bike Puritans" who "believe they're a form of citizen police", the "GoPro brigade who live for recording motorists' tiniest infractions", "snitching on drivers for minor infractions".
Pelling concludes: "It all reminds me of the curtain twitchers who reported neighbours to the police over lockdown because granny came visiting – a sort of jealous appeal to authority to stop people having fun. It’s the absolute worst of modern Britain, and nowhere is it better embodied than in our miserable, obnoxious, moralising cyclists."
BINGO!!!
Peter Walker, the Guardian's deputy political editor did a breakdown of the piece on his social media, with the amusing statement...
"Seriously, who still writes or commissions this sort of stuff? The article itself actually manages to cram in even more cliches than the astonishingly banal headline suggests, which is an achievement of sorts," he said.
Stuart Johnson, the Chair of the Colchester Cycling Campaign added: "Great job by the Telegraph. Whipping up hatred for cyclists yet again with more nonsense."
And breathe. Think I might head back to bed for a lie down in a dark room...
telegraph is a joke these days
Get them up chimneys instead !
I'll also mention that I discovered whilst listening to radio4 that offering to take your shoes off when visting a private dwelling is 'woke'.
I never offer to, I just do it. I'm always a bit bemused when someone says "oh, don't worry, you can keep them on". Thanks, but... I don't want to. Maybe I'm missing a social cue about the smell...
Currently, and for some time now, it's been clear that the Telegraph, rather than the Mail or others, has an anti-cycling policy which is not merely incidental but a centrally-driven directive of some importance (to them). For non-cycling related reasons I have to check the DT website front page daily. The frequency of cycling-related headlines is astonishing - recently there's been one every two or three days. It's beginning to appear obsessional, almost as if there's a required quota. Somebody with the power to dictate editorial policy must be behind this: I've no idea who.
Unfortunately, it seems to be fairly common across mainstream media. I'd say that you just need to look at their biggest advertisers - they're usually car brands.
But lots of motorists are cyclists and vice versa. You'd have to be suffering from a severe case of Putinesque zero-sum-game idiocy to think you have to criticise the one group to appeal to the other.
These folk earn money pandering to the preconceptions of others. They are not independently supported to seek out objective truths.
Complains about cyclists using helmet cameras to report dangerous driving?
Would she complain about people using other camera sources to report criminal behaviour? No...
And where is the report that shows that less than half of video evidenced reports to police are from cyclists, with a bigger proportion (more than half?) from OTHER DRIVERS?
Dangerous driving is a criminal offence.
I love the way cyclists are portrayed. Like they see someone forget to indicate and suddenly they rush home to upload it and get some poor downtrodden driver banned. Life ruined. Oh the horror. Oh the shame.
Considering the police ignore half the super dangerous driving they see on dash cam footage, I don't think they are punishing every minor infraction.
The thing is most Telegraph readers already agree with opinion pieces like Rowan Pellings, istr it's not the first she's written on the subject either, she's just preaching to the choir, people already hate cyclists for all the tickbox items she covers, they won't suddenly convert to the idea.
Kind of daft to pretend it's any different.
Talking about GoPro users "recording motorists' tiniest infractions" which I assume she means using mobile phones, or in simpler terms, breaking the law. To then go on and compare it to "a sort of jealous appeal to authority to stop people having fun" seemed very strange.
Her idea of fun is close passing cyclists maybe?
Let me have fun in a way that offers me no benefit or enjoyment whatsoever and puts the lives of others at risk you lycra clad weirdos!!
I posted this on the 'paying attention' news item, and it's not about cycling, but still
Make sure you're paying attention, riiight…
https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/you...
It's time we were given some legal protection from this type of hatred. If she spouted of like this about Muslims or Gays she'd rightly be in prison before the end of the day. But it's OK to generate animosity even hate in people driving a few tons of metal that we have to share the roads with.
Yeah, I have never understood the acceptance of it. If people down the pub said "I fucking hate muslims" people would think "what a racist POS" but say that about cyclists and you get mumours of agreement.
I can't think of any other group that people are as free to hate.
