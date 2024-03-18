UCI allows Visma-Lease a Bike to use controversial time trial helmet

Visma-Lease a Bike's attention-grabbing, bulbous time trial helmet that debuted at Tirreno-Adriatico can be used throughout the 2024 season, the UCI has decided following an investigation.

Wout van Aert, Jonas Vingegaard, Sepp Kuss and the rest of the team's riders have been given the green light to continue to use the Giro helmet, the eye-catching shape and size causing frenzied reaction online and across the cycling world when it was first used earlier this month.

And while the UCI had approved the helmet during the winter and seemingly had no issues with it then, a statement quickly followed its use at Tirreno-Adriatico and Paris-Nice, the sport's governing body saying it would be carrying out an "in-depth analysis of the regulations governing the design and use of time trial helmets" amid "ever more radical designs".

Admitting that the helmet, as well as the unreleased aero Rudy Project lid that has been used by Bahrain Victorious riders this year, were both legal under the current regulations, the UCI said the situation had raised questions about designs that focus "more on performance than the primary function of a helmet, namely to ensure the safety of the wearer in the event of a fall".

Now, following investigation the UCI has again come to the conclusion that Visma-Lease a Bike's helmet is legal and can be used in races this season, Belgian outlet Sporza reporting that it has been approved until 17 January 2025 and that, as per the governing body's rules, after that point "the prototype must be available for sale to everyone in accordance with the applicable conditions".

The announcement will be a relief for the team whose performance manager Mathieu Heijboer had hit out at the UCI's reaction "driven by emotion" and social media reaction.

"If the UCI has a problem with the design, they should have indicated this when the helmet was submitted for approval," he said, pointing out that the rules were drawn up a year ago and the team had worked alongside Giro "within those frameworks".

An official communication from the team added: "First and foremost, the Giro Aerohead ll is a safe helmet, meeting all safety regulations.

"Safety for our riders is paramount for both Giro and the team. For example, this helmet has a larger visor that allows riders to have better visibility. And MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System) provides even better protection. Giro Sport Design developed the Aerohead II to meet all impact test requirements and safety certifications, which applies to all helmets ridden in competition."

At the same time the UCI said it would look into the "ever more radical design" of TT helmets, the governing body banned the head sock used alongside Specialized's TT5 helmet by the riders of Soudal Quick-Step and Bora-Hansgrohe.

One such user, Remco Evenepoel, who used it during his World Championship time trial-winning ride in Scotland last August hit out at the "laughable" decision.

"Two years ago, they authorised our helmet, and now they're taking it out. I kind of feel like they want to play with our balls," he said. "It's not very friendly what they're doing. There are other teams that are almost riding with a time trial helmet in the peloton. I'm thinking of EF Education-EasyPost. They [the UCI] are dragging cycling into the ridiculous and they're making all the riders turn against the UCI."

Likewise, Specialized said it was "disappointed" by the decision that "greatly impacts our riders and teams that have spent a significant amount of time preparing with the equipment that was UCI approved".