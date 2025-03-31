Support road.cc

‘Taxpayers to fund bikes for refugees and pensioners’, Telegraph says in rant against “bizarre” bid to tackle active travel inequality – week after claiming Cycle to Work is for “rich cyclists”; Van der Poel vs fans on their phones + more on the live blog

It may only be Monday, but we’re already deep into Cycling Holy Week, spring has officially started, and Ryan Mallon’s determined to keep the classics party going on the Monday live blog
Mon, Mar 31, 2025 09:43
Two female cyclists (Centre for Ageing Better)
08:07
2024 pdq masters cyclist track 2
‘Taxpayers to fund bikes for refugees and pensioners’, Telegraph says in rant against “bizarre” bid to tackle active travel inequality – week after claiming Cycle to Work was scheme for “rich Lycra-clad cyclists” to buy “fancy new toys”

Yes, that’s right – the Telegraph is at it again.

Just over a week ago, the newspaper was accused (once again) of promoting a “nasty, culture wars” agenda against cyclists, after its head of money claimed that “middle-aged men in Lycra earning six figures” were “shamelessly” exploiting the government’s Cycle to Work scheme to buy “fancy new toys”.

And now, the Telegraph’s senior money writer has responded to a campaign by a group of MPs – which seeks to rectify that apparent imbalance at the heart of Cycle to Work by opening it up to more people, tackling lack of access to active travel in the process – by branding it “bizarre” and warning that taxpayers will be made to fund “bikes for refugees and pensioners”.

Riding in the rain 6.jpg

Last week, we reported that the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling and Walking (APPGCW) published a report assessing ‘social justice’ in active travel, including the obstacles, both literal and metaphorical, that prevent people from cycling, walking, and wheeling in the UK.

> MPs call for “urgent reform” of Cycle to Work scheme to tackle active travel inequality

As part of its recommendations to tackle active travel inequality, which also included clamping down on pavement parking and removing discriminatory access barriers on bike paths, the report also urged the government to reform the Cycle to Work scheme and reduce the financial barriers to cycling.

A rebranded ‘Cycle for Health’ initiative, the APPGCW said, would enable access for low-income workers, freelance workers, and pensioners, who are all ineligible for the current initiative.

Among the APPGCW’s other recommendations are the need to provide stable, long-term funding for grassroots organisations to increase participation, better data collection, ensuring UK-wide access to free cycle training, widening its current reach, communicating with diverse community voices when planning projects, and building social justice into performance management in local transport.

But, according to the Telegraph, these recommendations, designed to make cycling as accessible and inclusive as possible, mean just one thing: taxpayers forking out for refugees and pensioners, apparently.

Telegraph Cycle to Work APPGCW headline

“The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling and Walking has called on the government to ‘reduce the financial barrier’ which stop people getting on two wheels,” the paper’s senior money writer Joe Wright wrote.

“The bizarre campaign wants the taxpayer-funded Cycle to Work scheme to be revised so that it caters to ‘those who most need financial assistance’ including retired households, refugees, and those on low incomes.”

Yes, so “bizarre” that it’s the very thing your newspaper was calling for just a week before. Or maybe, just maybe, the Telegraph doesn’t actually care about reforming Cycle to Work, and instead just despises any initiative to increase the number of people riding bikes?

Cyclists in London plus Telegraph Cycle to Work headline

> Telegraph claims “rich, Lycra-clad cyclists tearing through red lights” are riding “hugely expensive” bikes paid for by taxpayer in “nasty” tirade against Cycle to Work scheme

In any case, the Telegraph’s tirades against bikes for rich people, pensioners, and refugees has certainly gone down well with its core audience.

“These MPs are totally insane! We are practically bankrupt and these idiots come up with even more ways to waste taxpayers’ money,” said Ann.

“Most pensioners are not able to ride a bike due to health and age,” noted a rather pessimistic Lynn. “It’s also not fair on taxpayers to fund the cost for refugees too.”

“MPs can fund it out of their own pockets,” suggested David, while Gary simply wrote: “No.”

Alright, who’s going to be next on the list of people the Telegraph don’t believe should benefit from Cycle to Work? Any takers?

13:52
Local cycling group take on ‘Tour de Pothole’ ride to report Cheshire’s broken roads to council

While most cyclists in the UK encounter their fair share of potholes accidentally, at the weekend one Cheshire-based cycling group decided to take on a club ride with a difference – they actually went out looking for them.

The Nantwich Cycle Group set off from the Crown Hotel in Tarporley on Saturday morning with the aim of finding as many examples of broken, dangerous roads as they could, in order to put pressure on Cheshire East Council to fix them.

Urging other locals to attend, the group said the ride could be key to creating the utopia of a “pothole-free cycle route” in the area.

“The more of us that can get involved in reporting the easier it will be to achieve this so please can you give up some of your time to get involved,” the group wrote on social media before the ride.

“I know it’s a pain and we all have better things to do with our time but think of it having our important and quite local cycling roads getting repaired.”

On Saturday night, the group thanked those who turned out to report the damage to their local roads.

“I got 15 reports done, how many did the rest of you get?  Made a start, so hopefully we can improve some of these popular local cycle roads,” the group’s Facebook page said.

I wonder if ‘Pothole Group Rides’ will catch on?

13:25
‘But sure I never see anyone using the cycle lanes’, Dublin edition

I see "nobody" is using the cycle path again along North Strand Road on the Clontarf Route:

[image or embed]

— IrishCycle.com (@irishcycle.com) March 31, 2025 at 8:56 AM

12:24
The most expensive fishing rod in the world? Visma-Lease a Bike fish Nienke Veenhoven’s Cervélo out of the water after race-ending crash at Gent-Wevelgem… using another Cervélo

Teach a man to Cervélo… you get the picture.

While Gent-Wevelgem was pretty much plain sailing for Lorena Wiebes, who powered to her 100th career victory with another textbook sprint, things were a bit choppier behind for Visma-Lease a Bike.

The Dutch squad’s 21-year-old sprinter Nienke Veenhoven, who enjoyed a run of good placings at last week’s one-day races, crashed hard with around 100km to go, breaking her collarbone and forcing her to leave the race by ambulance.

Veenhoven’s bike, meanwhile, didn’t fare much better, plunging over the grass verge and into a ditch – forcing a Visma mechanic (with the help of a few fans and motorbike riders) to attempt to fish it out… using one of the team’s spare Cervélos.

Get me Mortimer and Whitehouse on the phone – there’s an episode of Gone Fishing I’d like to see.

Thankfully, all of the riders involved in the crash remained dry, though that will prove scant consolation for the injured Veenhoven. And she even missed her mechanic’s very expensive, high stakes game of hook-a-duck…

12:43
🤦

Meanwhile, elsewhere at Gent-Wevelgem…

Jordi Meeus causes Gent-Wevelgem crash

> Pro cyclist gets yellow card for “kamikaze” crash at Gent-Wevelgem

11:52
Identity of new Colnago ‘mystery’ bike all but confirmed as YouTuber spots V5Rs logo on UAE Team Emirates’ bikes at Volta a Catalunya

Last week, the internet rumour mill was sent into overdrive after pictures of Tadej Pogačar riding a mystery bike emerged, sparking suspicions that a new Colnago V5Rs may be coming soon.

The typically unclear images of the world champion, who was attending a road safety event in Monaco shortly before announcing he’s taking on Paris-Roubaix next month, prompted rumours that Colnago are set to launch an update to the V4Rs – which everyone assumed would be called the V5Rs.

And those assumptions, shockingly, have proved correct, after YouTuber Carlos Aizpún was able to get up close and personal with UAE Team Emirates’ bikes at the Volta a Catalunya, spotting a tell-tale logo along the top tube in the process:

V5Rs logo spotted on new Colnago

Mystery solved.

11:20
Fabio Jakobsen (Cor Vos)
“My legs simply weren’t working as they should”: Fabio Jakobsen set to take break from cycling for “foreseeable future”, as Tour de France stage winner to undergo surgery due to flow limitation of the iliac arteries

Fabio Jakobsen’s 2025 campaign is currently up in the air, after the sprinter’s Picnic PostNL team revealed this morning that he will step away from pro cycling for the “foreseeable future” due to flow limitation in the iliac artery in both of his legs, the same injury that brought an abrupt end to Marianne Vos’ 2023 season.

The 28-year-old Dutch rider, who was badly injured in a shocking high-speed crash at the 2020 Tour of Poland, joined Picnic PostNL last year, after six seasons with Soudal-Quick Step, where he won five stages of the Vuelta a España, as well as a stage at the 2022 Tour de France, two editions of Scheldeprijs, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, and the 2022 European road race championships.

Fabio Jakobsen 2022 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

However, since joining the Dutch squad, Jakobsen has only managed one victory, the opening stage of last year’s Tour of Turkey. This season, his best results have been fifth and sixth on stages of the UAE Tour, as well as a ninth at Paris-Nice, while he failed to finish last week’s Brugge-De Panne and Bredene Koksijde Classic.

“Determined to hit the ground running in their second season together, Team Picnic PostNL put in strong work in the winter period, building Jakobsen’s shape and base form nicely; ready to tackle 2025 head on,” the team said in a statement today.

“However, in the high intensity moments in those early-season races, Jakobsen found himself unable to push on the pedals as hard as he previously could.

“Conducting further tests with the team’s medical staff, it was revealed that Jakobsen has flow limitation in the iliac artery in both of his legs.”

The former European champion is set to undergo surgery on Wednesday to deal with the issue, an increasingly common one in professional cycling, and will have a period off the bike before beginning his rehabilitation.

“Unfortunately after conducting recent tests, we have discovered that Fabio has flow limitation of the iliac arteries. As the diagnosis is very clear and currently limiting him on the bike, he will undergo surgery to attempt and fix the issue,” Picnic PostNL doctor Camiel Aldershof said in a statement issued by the team.

“Thankfully, he has a more favourable prognosis to return due to the type of limitation; however, this can take some time to come back from.

“The surgery means that Fabio will be off the bike for around six weeks initially, with no other strenuous physical activity allowed. In the meantime, we will monitor his progress and from there, when he is ready, we will gradually have him return to training and slowly build up intensity again.”

Meanwhile, Jakobsen added: “I trained well this winter and came into the season with some confidence. We picked up some top ten results at UAE Tour and Paris-Nice, but when it came to those key moments and high intensity sprint efforts I suffered; my legs simply weren’t working as they should.

“It’s mentally of course a setback, but now that we have found the cause of the issue, I am hopeful that the surgery can then solve it. Sometimes you need to take one step back to be able to make two forward, and I hope that’s what I’m going to do now.”

Picnic PostNL say that the sprinter’s programme for 2025 will now remain open and be dependent on how he recovers from surgery.

10:54
London cyclists (Ayad Hendy via Unsplash)
Labour government confirms third cycling and walking investment strategy will be published “later in the spring”

The Labour government will publish the UK’s third cycling and walking investment strategy later this spring, “setting out its long-term vision for active travel”, the parliamentary under-secretary for transport confirmed on Friday.

In 2017, the then-Conservative government pledged £1.2bn as part of its first cycling and walking strategy, which it said would help “make cycling and walking a natural choice for shorter journeys” and double the number of cycling journeys by 2025.

In 2022, the Department for Transport said it would invest £3.78bn in active travel schemes until 2025 as part of its refreshed strategy, an “ambitious” attempt to ensure that half of all journeys in towns and cities will be walked or cycled by the end of the decade – a bid that was severely undermined the following year by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s decision to slash the budget for active travel schemes.

And now it’s Labour’s turn to set out its stall when it comes to renewing the country’s active travel agenda.

> Government knew it wasn't investing enough in cycling, according to new document

“On 12 February (2025) we announced almost £300 million of funding for walking, wheeling and cycling schemes in 2024 to 2025 and 2025 to 2026,” transport under-secretary Simon Lightwood said in parliament on Friday.

“This will deliver 300 miles of brand-new pavements and cycle routes to enable 30 million more journeys by walking and cycling every year. It will lead to 43,000 less sick days a year to ease pressure on the NHS.

“The second phase of the Spending Review is now underway and the government will set out its spending plans for future years, including funding for walking, wheeling and cycling later in the spring.

“I am today informing Parliament of my intention to publish a third cycling and walking investment strategy (CWIS3) following the conclusion of the Spending Review.

“This will allow us to say more on the long-term funding for active travel, as required by the 2015 Infrastructure Act. The government will consult on CWIS3, with relevant stakeholders, ahead of its publication.”

10:34
“It’s important we build safe cycle routes designed with women in mind”
'My ride. Our right' women's cycling campaign

> Abuse and unsafe infrastructure preventing more women from cycling, Cycling UK report states

10:05
2024 Tour de France peloton
UCI confirms increase in grand tour wildcard invites, as number of teams participating at the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, and Vuelta a España set to rise to 23 this year

With the scramble for grand tour wildcards ongoing, the UCI has this morning confirmed that the number of team participating in this year’s three-week races is set to rise from 22 to 23, giving organisers the opportunity to invite a third second-tier squad.

Last week, we reported that the Professional Cycling Council (PCC) had submitted a request to cycling’s governing body calling for the number of grand tour wildcard invites to be extended, a decision approved by the UCI’s management committee today.

Previously, the number of teams permitted to take part in the three men’s grand tours, the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, and Vuelta a España, was limited to 22 – the 18 WorldTour teams, the two highest ranked UCI ProTeams from the previous season, and two other UCI ProTeams picked by the organisers, who tend to favour local teams or squads featuring a home hero.

But now the new rules mean that, starting from May’s Giro, grand tour organisers will now be allowed to invite a third second-tier squad of their choosing, increasing the number of teams taking part to 23. So much for all the recent safety debates, eh?

2024 Tour de France peloton (ASO/Billy Ceusters)

(ASO/Billy Ceusters)

In a statement, the UCI said the “arguments put forward for accepting this proposal were mainly based on the need to support second division teams, while enabling organisers to strengthen the line-up for their race and giving riders from the additional teams the opportunity to compete in a grand tour”.

However, despite supporting the PCC’s proposal, the UCI has also stated today that it “reiterates its commitment to the preservation of sporting equity and the primacy of sporting merit”, announcing that it will call on the PCC to consider upping the number of compulsory invites based on ProTeam rankings to three for 2026.

That would mean, if the UCI succeeds, that the number of discretionary wildcard invites would revert to two next season.

Feed zone glasgow world champs

Meanwhile, the UCI also approved changes concerning feed zones, following the decision earlier this year to reintroduce a limited number of feed zones in specific locations, following the more flexible approach of the Covid years.

“Based on these first months of experience and the recommendations of SafeR… it was deemed necessary to introduce more flexibility in order to allow organisers to better position these zones, and for riders and staff members (maximum three per zone) to approach them in the best possible conditions, particularly in terms of safety,” the UCI said.

“Pursuant to these changes, yellow cards aimed at preventing behaviour causing a risk within these feed zones may be issued.”

Brilliant, more yellow cards…

09:34
Visma-Lease a Bike confirm broken collarbone for Olav Kooij after Gent-Wevelgem crash

While they may have cleaned up at last week’s stage races, thanks to British duo Matty Brennan and Ben Tulett, but Visma-Lease a Bike’s stuttering start to the classics season continued yesterday at Gent-Wevelgem, where the Dutch squad could only muster an anonymous 19th  place, courtesy of Tiesj Benoot.

However, things could have turned out very different had Olav Kooij not crashed just as the race was blowing to pieces on the gravel plugstreets with 70km to go. Dutch sprinter Kooij, along with Jasper Philipsen, were the only riders capable of following eventual winner Mads Pedersen as the powerful Dane burst clear on Hill 63.

But while Philipsen was forced to bow out early with a puncture, Kooij was soon spotted, muddied and battered, sat on the grass verge after an apparent crash missed by the TV cameras, as Pedersen surged clear for what in the end proved an emphatic solo win.

Olav Kooij crash, 2025 Gent-Wevelgem

And with Kooij seen gingerly nursing his shoulder, last night Visma-Lease a Bike confirmed what we had all expected – that the 23-year-old had broken his collarbone in the crash, ruling out him of the rest of the classics.

“Olav Kooij has fractured his collarbone during today's Gent-Wevelgem. Join us in wishing Olav a speedy recovery,” Visma said in a statement, confirming another blow to what has so far been a tricky spring classics campaign.

And with Wout van Aert failing to fire on all cylinders this season, and the Tour of Flanders looming on the horizon, for the Dutch squad, things – as D:Ream once prophesised – can surely only get better.

08:45
“Put your phone away and shout louder”: Mathieu van der Poel vs Cycling Spectators IV… This time, it’s about their phones

It’s fair to say that, over the years, Mathieu van der Poel has enjoyed a complicated relationship with a certain subsection of cycling spectators who come out to watch him from the side of the road, or in muddy fields, across Europe.

He’s experienced boos, repeated calls to ‘slow down’ as he storms to another big classics win, questionable liquids thrown in his direction, and caps lobbed at him by free hospitality wine enthusiasts.

And, as we reported yesterday, one horrible, beer-wielding ‘fan’ even spat at the classic star during his epic solo ride at E3 on Friday, prompting a police investigation and calls by both Van der Poel and his father Adri to spectators with similar intentions to “stay at home” ahead of this weekend’s Tour of Flanders.

Spectator spits at Mathieu van der Poel during 2025 E3 Saxo Classic

“Those are people who are better off not coming to watch the race,” the 30-year-old former world champion said at the weekend after footage emerged of the gobby roadside warrior.

“I can’t change anything about it myself. Is it something that keeps repeating itself? Unfortunately, yes.”

Of course, another, less saliva-based aspect of cycling fandom that keeps repeating itself in recent years is the now ubiquitous presence of mobile phones, held aloft by fans as the riders pass, obstructing their own view, while giving them a terribly filmed, blink and you miss it memento of a race they didn’t even witness with their own eyes.

And it seems, with the Ronde, the bike race traditionally associated with the most fervent, rowdy atmosphere, fast approaching, Van der Poel is also fed up with being greeted – not by a parting sea of screaming fans – but by a black wall of mobile phone cameras.

Van der Poel phone post, Instagram

“Put your phone away and shout louder,” Van der Poel, aiming for a record-breaking fourth Ronde on Sunday, posted on Instagram in the wake of his E3 win.

As someone who’ll be standing on the Oude Kwaremont this weekend, phone firmly planted in my pocket, amen to that.

09:22
“If you come to the race with that intention, you should stay home. This has no place in sport or everyday life”

In case you missed it, here’s yesterday’s story on Van der Poel and the gobby ‘fan’…

Spectator spits at Mathieu van der Poel during 2025 E3 Saxo Classic

> “Those people are better off not coming to the race”: Mathieu van der Poel slams ‘fan’ who spat at him during race, as police open investigation

Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

9 comments

Avatar
Car Delenda Est | 2 hours ago
3 likes

Probably worth pointing out at some point that the Telegraph is on the Cycle to Work Scheme..

Avatar
Hirsute | 2 hours ago
3 likes

Telegraph in bizarre rant is no longer news but the default.

Avatar
Pub bike | 4 hours ago
5 likes

It shouldn't come as any surprise that the Tories/Telegraph writers loath cyclists, although seeing it so clearly stated is unusual.  Seems like an unforced error.

Anything that gets in the way of motoring will get attacked by either group, but they have let something slip here to make it so obvious.

A trivial example near me locally is speed cushions which were surely invented by the Tories.   They look like they might slow motorists down, but actually they make things worse.  In my local side roads they come in threes: one on each side of the white line and one straddling it.   On approaching them motorists veer into the centre of the road and thus the path of oncoming cyclists.  Cyclists must either yield to belligerent motorists or have a head on collision.  It is very rare to see a motorist yield to a cyclist in such a narrow section.

Avatar
brooksby replied to Pub bike | 4 hours ago
4 likes

Exactly.  What seems to be happening is that the Torygraph is opposed to ANY taxpayer money being spent on ANY cyclists.

Avatar
mctrials23 replied to brooksby | 3 hours ago
3 likes

Exactly. They hate cyclists. They don't care what they have to hang their hatred on and their average reader is too thick or doesn't want to see the contradictions in their positions that they will happily make within the same day.

Avatar
Surreyrider replied to mctrials23 | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Don't worry, in the not too distant future the Telegraph won't have any readers. Latest calculations suggest they only have 170,000 readers (they decided to make their circulation private in Decemebr 2019).

Avatar
mdavidford replied to brooksby | 1 hour ago
2 likes

brooksby wrote:

Exactly.  What seems to be happening is that the Torygraph is opposed to ANY taxpayer money being spent on ANY cyclists.

(With the possible exception of defence)

Avatar
mitsky | 5 hours ago
5 likes

"Hammersmith Bridge demolition among new proposals"

Lets hope the go with option 3:
"Repair and restoration for pedestrians and cyclists only"

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cj4n4kpwk0xo

Avatar
Pub bike replied to mitsky | 5 hours ago
1 like

I've already written to my MP and the DfT asking for just that.

Latest Comments

 