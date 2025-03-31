‘Taxpayers to fund bikes for refugees and pensioners’, Telegraph says in rant against “bizarre” bid to tackle active travel inequality – week after claiming Cycle to Work is for “rich cyclists”; Van der Poel vs fans on their phones + more on the live blog

Yes, that’s right – the Telegraph is at it again.

Just over a week ago, the newspaper was accused (once again) of promoting a “nasty, culture wars” agenda against cyclists, after its head of money claimed that “middle-aged men in Lycra earning six figures” were “shamelessly” exploiting the government’s Cycle to Work scheme to buy “fancy new toys”.

And now, the Telegraph’s senior money writer has responded to a campaign by a group of MPs – which seeks to rectify that apparent imbalance at the heart of Cycle to Work by opening it up to more people, tackling lack of access to active travel in the process – by branding it “bizarre” and warning that taxpayers will be made to fund “bikes for refugees and pensioners”.

Last week, we reported that the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling and Walking (APPGCW) published a report assessing ‘social justice’ in active travel, including the obstacles, both literal and metaphorical, that prevent people from cycling, walking, and wheeling in the UK.

> MPs call for “urgent reform” of Cycle to Work scheme to tackle active travel inequality

As part of its recommendations to tackle active travel inequality, which also included clamping down on pavement parking and removing discriminatory access barriers on bike paths, the report also urged the government to reform the Cycle to Work scheme and reduce the financial barriers to cycling.

A rebranded ‘Cycle for Health’ initiative, the APPGCW said, would enable access for low-income workers, freelance workers, and pensioners, who are all ineligible for the current initiative.

Among the APPGCW’s other recommendations are the need to provide stable, long-term funding for grassroots organisations to increase participation, better data collection, ensuring UK-wide access to free cycle training, widening its current reach, communicating with diverse community voices when planning projects, and building social justice into performance management in local transport.

But, according to the Telegraph, these recommendations, designed to make cycling as accessible and inclusive as possible, mean just one thing: taxpayers forking out for refugees and pensioners, apparently.

“The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling and Walking has called on the government to ‘reduce the financial barrier’ which stop people getting on two wheels,” the paper’s senior money writer Joe Wright wrote.

“The bizarre campaign wants the taxpayer-funded Cycle to Work scheme to be revised so that it caters to ‘those who most need financial assistance’ including retired households, refugees, and those on low incomes.”

Yes, so “bizarre” that it’s the very thing your newspaper was calling for just a week before. Or maybe, just maybe, the Telegraph doesn’t actually care about reforming Cycle to Work, and instead just despises any initiative to increase the number of people riding bikes?

> Telegraph claims “rich, Lycra-clad cyclists tearing through red lights” are riding “hugely expensive” bikes paid for by taxpayer in “nasty” tirade against Cycle to Work scheme

In any case, the Telegraph’s tirades against bikes for rich people, pensioners, and refugees has certainly gone down well with its core audience.

“These MPs are totally insane! We are practically bankrupt and these idiots come up with even more ways to waste taxpayers’ money,” said Ann.

“Most pensioners are not able to ride a bike due to health and age,” noted a rather pessimistic Lynn. “It’s also not fair on taxpayers to fund the cost for refugees too.”

“MPs can fund it out of their own pockets,” suggested David, while Gary simply wrote: “No.”

Alright, who’s going to be next on the list of people the Telegraph don’t believe should benefit from Cycle to Work? Any takers?