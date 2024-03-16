“Fining is one of the few options left”: Council proposes charging cyclists £100 for riding on High Street

Southend Council has launched a consultation to impose stricter no-cycling rules in the town centre that could see cyclists being ordered to pay £100 for riding on the High Street.

Cycling is already banned in Southend’s city centre, however Martin Terry, councillor responsible for public protection, insists that the rule is frequently broken and that fining cyclists is one of the few options left and a way to completely stamp it out.

The consultation is set to be part of a plan to strengthen a public space protection order (PSPO), which was first introduced in Southend in July 2019 to tackle anti-social behaviour.

> More cyclists fined for riding bikes through town centre – months on from rider ordered to pay £1,100

Councillor Terry, who’s also the deputy council leader said: “We’ve had a lot of complaints about cyclists and escooter users riding dangerously in the high street.

“Older people are worried about it and there’s been a number of people struck and quite badly injured by dangerous riders. We get people riding at a ridiculous speed and people find it unnerving.

“The tougher rules cover all the pedestrianised areas in the high street. I am a keen cyclist and am pro-cycling but I walk my bike through the high street.”

Southend Police has already taken actions and fined cyclists under the PSPO, after alleged complaints about reckless cyclists and the illegal riding of e-scooters.

Last April, town centre officers stopped 19 people on their bikes and issued three with Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs), along with a fine of £100 after they ignored the directions to get off their bikes and walk with it, in just one day.

In October, another cyclist from Southend received a fine of £100, £150 in costs, and a £40 victim surcharge for the single offence of cycling.

> Council “escalates war on cycling menaces” with new town centre ban, saying: “We will not stop until we eradicate this behaviour”

This marks another episode in councils using the PSPO to implement a “zero-tolerance policy” for cyclists riding bicycles in pedestrian areas in the city centres across the country. Just last week, a 60-year-old cyclist was ordered to pay £500 in Grimsby, with a councillor hailing the hefty fine as “a great result for our enforcement teams”.

North East Lincolnshire Council further added that it had fined 85 people last year for cycling in “prohibited areas”.

The same council had come under criticism previously, after locals accused officers of targeting “old and slow” cyclists after a pensioner was fined for riding through the town in 2022.

And in December, its neighbouring governing body, North Lincolnshire Council announced a PSPO for Scunthorpe and Brigg, saying it has “escalated” and “intensified” its “war on cycling menaces” by implementing a complete ban on riding a bike in pedestrianised zones, as part of a wider crackdown on anti-social behaviour.