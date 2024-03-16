“Fining is one of the few options left”: Council proposes charging cyclists £100 for riding on High Street

Southend Council has launched a consultation to impose stricter no-cycling rules in the town centre that could see cyclists being ordered to pay £100 for riding on the High Street.
Cycling is already banned in Southend’s city centre, however Martin Terry, councillor responsible for public protection, insists that the rule is frequently broken and that fining cyclists is one of the few options left and a way to completely stamp it out.
The consultation is set to be part of a plan to strengthen a public space protection order (PSPO), which was first introduced in Southend in July 2019 to tackle anti-social behaviour.
> More cyclists fined for riding bikes through town centre – months on from rider ordered to pay £1,100
Councillor Terry, who’s also the deputy council leader said: “We’ve had a lot of complaints about cyclists and escooter users riding dangerously in the high street.
“Older people are worried about it and there’s been a number of people struck and quite badly injured by dangerous riders. We get people riding at a ridiculous speed and people find it unnerving.
“The tougher rules cover all the pedestrianised areas in the high street. I am a keen cyclist and am pro-cycling but I walk my bike through the high street.”
Southend Police has already taken actions and fined cyclists under the PSPO, after alleged complaints about reckless cyclists and the illegal riding of e-scooters.
Last April, town centre officers stopped 19 people on their bikes and issued three with Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs), along with a fine of £100 after they ignored the directions to get off their bikes and walk with it, in just one day.
In October, another cyclist from Southend received a fine of £100, £150 in costs, and a £40 victim surcharge for the single offence of cycling.
> Council “escalates war on cycling menaces” with new town centre ban, saying: “We will not stop until we eradicate this behaviour”
This marks another episode in councils using the PSPO to implement a “zero-tolerance policy” for cyclists riding bicycles in pedestrian areas in the city centres across the country. Just last week, a 60-year-old cyclist was ordered to pay £500 in Grimsby, with a councillor hailing the hefty fine as “a great result for our enforcement teams”.
North East Lincolnshire Council further added that it had fined 85 people last year for cycling in “prohibited areas”.
The same council had come under criticism previously, after locals accused officers of targeting “old and slow” cyclists after a pensioner was fined for riding through the town in 2022.
And in December, its neighbouring governing body, North Lincolnshire Council announced a PSPO for Scunthorpe and Brigg, saying it has “escalated” and “intensified” its “war on cycling menaces” by implementing a complete ban on riding a bike in pedestrianised zones, as part of a wider crackdown on anti-social behaviour.
Add new comment
6 comments
Excellent idea . The walk won't be long and it can be factored in for any time constrained travel.
"I'm a keen cyclist"
translation:
"There's a rusty bike buried somewhere under the junk in the garden shed".
Agreed. Cyclists should obey the rules just as soon as the police and courts begin the war on the terrordrivers with some proper penalties, as opposed to the joke advice letters and the only slightly less joke driving courses which are anyway only imposed reluctantly because ' everybody does it', and they 'didn't see [whatever]' and 'didn't mean to do it'. The bogeyman of the terror-cyclist is only introduced to distract attention from the real menace and the real cause of 95% of traffic problems: the driver and his motorised vehicle
As usual tempted to say "you've got all kinds of issues, you're strapped for cash ... and you're doing this?" Plus the bingo of "people find it unnerving / ridiculous speed".
However - some people are going to be less socially aware or even anti-social, and if they've got e-whatevers and especially ones they don't need to pedal guess what? Some are going to hoon it about and generally be a nuisance.
I'd like to assume this could be done on a "common-sense" policing basis e.g. we can tell the difference between someone essentially using a bike as a mobility aid and someone being a jerk. Unfortunately that is all new in the UK!
It does trigger me a bit about "pedestrians spooked by terrorfahrraden" but there is truth there. People aren't used to cyclists being around and a few will also seriously drop their chips however you ride - even if cycling considerately. Of course, this occurs in part because of the positives of cycling (it's quiet) - plus people have learned to be scared of things on wheels because cars...
Police common sense dictates that if you have a choice between stopping young Johnny who is doing 30 mph on his illegal e-bike or granny doing 6 mph on her Raleigh shopper you pick granny because you have far less chance of getting tyre marks all over your face!
Fine by me. Pedestrianised areas are for pedestrians. Could they also please fine those who park cars in pedestrianised areas (a.k.a. pavements) the same £100?