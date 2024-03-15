"They're f****** hugging it out": Lance Armstrong takes swipe at current era of pro cyclists that "do not compete like we did" and "high five" after losing races; "Who's wrong? Me": Cyclist shares painful crash footage + more on the live blog

Support road.cc

"They're f****** hugging it out": Lance Armstrong takes swipe at current era of pro cyclists that "do not compete like we did" and "high five" after losing races

Happy Friday! It's the final live blog of the week, Dan Alexander in the hot seat for all your news, reaction and more as we head into the weekend.....
Fri, Mar 15, 2024 09:20
"They're f****** hugging it out": Lance Armstrong takes swipe at current era of pro cyclists that "do not compete like we did" and "high five" after losing races
08:49
"They're f****** hugging it out": Lance Armstrong takes swipe at current era of pro cyclists that "do not compete like we did" and "high five" after losing races
Hes Back GIFfrom Hes Back GIFs

 

You didn't think you were going to get to slip into classics season without you know who making a live blog appearance with some eyebrow-raising comments about bike racing, did you?

Today's topic? The current generation of bike racers and their "hugs and high fives" that would "have been totally foreign to me". Roll the tape...

"This generation now, these guys go hammer, race each other, some guy will lose. The guy who wins is waiting at the finish line. They're f*****g hugging it out... I'm like, what?"

This feels like the cycling equivalent of a former footballer, of questionable ability, moaning about the current generation saying hello to their mates in the tunnel pre-match. 

"You're just waiting there so you can all hug this out? After you just lost? I'm not saying that our generation was the way to do it or that I was proud, I think it's kind of cool to see, but it wasn't like that for us. Never even crossed my mind," he continued.

"I do think our generation's racing was better [...] we didn't hate each other but even for me, nobody ever did anything to me that would have led me to be like I hate this motherf*****. I would make things up and read an article and be like, 'well, I guess I could read it in a certain way, well, f*** them."

Lance Armstrong ToC 2010

Or maybe just...

As Ryan pointed out to me this morning, the sporting handshake with Jan Ullrich as the pair crossed the line together atop Luz-Ardiden during the 2001 Tour must have been scratched from the history books too, plenty of asterisks from that era...

In the past 14 months, Lance Armstrong's achievements stretched to becoming a reality TV villain after clashing with a Modern Family star over trans athletes during a bizarre US show where celebrities pretended to be astronauts on a simulated version of Mars. Cue the claims that he is "all too familiar" with being cancelled... and the counter shouts from the internet questioning Lance's credentials for lecturing the public about "fairness in sports"...

Last year, he also objected to a poll by cycling statistics website ProCyclingStats, marking the 10-year anniversary of his Oprah confession, who asked if Armstrong should get his results back? 

"The only people that should be asked are the ones who were in the battle with me. I know their answer," he claimed, pulling off the quite incredible achievement of apparently managing to ask every single professional cyclist he ever raced against within four hours. 

17:23
"Every single pedal hurts": Mollie King raises over £1.1 million for Comic Relief with epic 500km London to Hull cycle – despite never riding on the road before
Mollie King completes 500km Comic Relief cycle, 2024 (Comic Relief)

Mollie King raises over £1.1 million for Comic Relief with epic 500km London to Hull cycle – despite never riding on the road before

16:59
Mathieu van der Poel has done WHAT to his hair?

Short back and sides, out. Mullet?! In...

16:44
Save the date! Local Bike Shop Day 2024
Local Bike Shop Day 2024

The Association of Cycle Traders (ACT) has chosen Saturday 4 May as this year's Local Bike Shop Day, taking place on the weekend of the early May bank holiday. The ACT is encouraging the industry and wider cycling community to support the campaign as part of a wider effort to kickstart the sector following a difficult couple of post-pandemic years.

Jonathan Harrison from the ACT said: "Local Bike Shop Day is a celebration of the character, quality, and passion of the UK's bike businesses, we hope that this year's campaign can play a role in kickstarting the industry's recovery. While Local Bike Shop Day is just one day a year, its main objective is raising awareness of the invaluable service that our IBDs offer year-round.

> "Cycle to work schemes are sucking the lifeblood out of cycle shops": Bike shops and Association of Cycle Traders tell Parliamentary Committee of "need for urgent systemic change" to Cycle to Work scheme

"There are plenty of ways for bike businesses to get involved in the day, in the past, shops have led rides in their community, hosted repair workshops with some even putting on gigs in store. It really is up to you how you use the campaign to promote what your business and what you have to offer."

Find out more here...

16:13
Cycling convert? Labour shadow transport secretary enjoys "great" e-bike ride, months after backlash over controversial cycling comments
Louise Haigh, Labour shadow transport secretary (credit - Cycling UK)

Cycling convert? Labour shadow transport secretary enjoys "great" e-bike ride, months after backlash over controversial cycling comments

15:05
Happy Milan-San Remo Eve... who will take the first Monument of the season tomorrow?

It's the Friday before San Remo, the highlight of the season for some, completely and utterly boring for others. Personally, I've grown to love it. Sure, if you watch all seven hours you'll be feeling the tedium but, that final half hour with all its jeopardy, apprehension and sudden bursts of life, into a final 10km when you can barely take a second to blink.

To me, it feels about as high-stakes as cycling gets all year. Seven hours of effort and you've got one shot to win it. Don't miss your chance. The fact any type of rider can win — from Grand Tour-winning climbers like Vincenzo Nibali in 2018 to the fastest sprinters — has to count for something.

A reminder of last year's decisive moment...

Mathieu van der Poel returns to defend his crown this year, home favourites Filippo Ganna and in-form Alberto Bettiol flying the Italian flag. Or will it be dropper post king Matej Mohorič? No Wout van Aert for Visma-Lease a Bike... can Christophe Laporte take his chance as the main man? Mads Pedersen, Biniam Girmay, Tom Pidcock and, of course, Tadej Pogačar... who do you fancy? 

14:46
"Strava's 'Weekly Snapshot' makes me feel bad": Should you be able to turn it off?
2024 Strava Weekly Snapshot - 1 (1)

"Strava's 'Weekly Snapshot' makes me feel bad": Should you be able to turn it off?

14:39
14:03
"It sounds like someone needs a hug": Your thoughts on Lance's longing for the good ol' days

The moment I've been waiting for all morning. It's comments time...

Lance Armstrong Photo by Maryse Alberti, Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

"Disagree. Pogi is still putting on a show and winning without the peloton hating him. Maybe people are just more like-able than Lance was."

Warren Greene: "I think listening to him about anything to do with cycling might be incorrect. For some reason."

James Fraser: "I've raced in multisport, road running and trail/ultra running. One of the reasons I got addicted to ultra running and left the roads and bike behind a bit is that several hours after the winners are finished, they're often still at the finish line applauding finishers, hugging it out and dishing out cake and warm drinks. It's called being a sportsperson."

Mark Gray: "They are actually having fun Lance, try it."

Shake: "It sounds like someone needs a hug."

Boopop: "Armstrong's outdone himself here, truly. You go up to the average person in the street and ask them 'Do you think pro cycilsts should compete like those of Lance Armstrong's era did?'. I think 'Yes, they should stop hugging and high fiving"' would be a 'Pointless answer, and 'No, they should not take performance enhancing drugs' would get the full 100."

12:26
"Close your eyes and hope for the best": Riders' union president slams cobbled race organisers after pros complain "thick layers of mud" caused crashes
Álvaro Hodeg and Xabier Azparren crash on muddy cobbles at GP de Denain (SprintCyclingAgency)

"Close your eyes and hope for the best": Riders' union president slams cobbled race organisers after pros complain "thick layers of mud" caused crashes

12:00
Lotte Kopecky, Lizzie Deignan, Lorena Wiebes and Charlotte Kool confirmed for Ford RideLondon Classique

BIG NAMES announced for May's Ford RideLondon Classique, world champion Lotte Kopecky, Lizzie Deignan, Lorena Wiebes and Charlotte Kool all coming to Britain (well, Essex and London) to do battle in what may be the only elite race on these shores in 2024. Fingers crossed British Cycling pulls a stage race-shaped rabbit out of the hat on that front...

> British Cycling hopes to deliver Tour of Britain and women's edition in 2024

In the meantime, the three-stage Ford RideLondon Classique is shaping up with a stellar field, the race's director Scott Sunderland saying it is proof "the best riders in the world want to race" here.

"The talent on show in the 2024 field represents the very best of the elite women's peloton," he said. "The sprinting on show will be of the highest order and this could be the fastest edition of the race ever.

"With a world-class line-up on a world-class course, you can expect to see aggressive team tactics and strategic attacks by riders. The course has been modified in 2024 to reward this type of racing during the stages in Essex. The quartet of Lizzie, Lotte, Charlotte and Lorena is formidable, and they boast more world, European and national titles, not to mention stage wins, than I can count on two hands. They are sure to be among the key players in this year's race and I cannot wait to see what unfolds."

The Ford RideLondon Classique begins in Saffron Walden on Friday 24 May, with a stage ending in Colchester. The Saturday will see the race return to Maldon before the finale on The Mall on Sunday 26 May, with eight laps of a central London course.

11:21
"We really want to re-establish this as the nation's favourite bike ride": British Heart Foundation hoping to return London to Brighton participation to pre-pandemic numbers
London to Brighton (CC licensed by youngie:Flickr)

The British Heart Foundation says participation levels for its London to Brighton ride have fallen following a two-year break due to Covid, the charity's head of events hoping to "re-establish" it as "the nation's favourite bike ride".

Around 10,000 people tackled the 54-mile route last year, which had 16,000 participants during its pre-pandemic peak. Anna McCaughley says the charity hopes levels will pick up again this summer, with 12,000 riders the aim for 2024, and growing the event to 20,000 participants the goal over the next few years.

"We really want to re-establish this as the nation's favourite bike ride and it's really important for the amount of money we raise so we're working really hard to attract new audiences and improve the experience people have on the day," she told the BBC.

"Understandably, people were anxious about attending large-scale events and out of the habit of attending in-person events."

Since its inception the BHF London to Brighton has seen nearly 700,000 cyclists complete the ride from the English capital to the south coast, raising more than £50 million.

10:59
Basso's new Venta R "is set to revolutionise the cycling landscape" (says Basso)
2024 Basso Venta R road bike riding shot

Basso's new Venta R "is set to revolutionise the cycling landscape" (says Basso)

10:56
"Who's wrong? Me": Cyclist shares painful crash footage

Ouch...

As Look Pro Go Slow explained...

To post or not to post…

Who's wrong? Me, there was a road on the right… and the road I was in became 'one-way' and as I was testing the bike, I didn't notice the one-way sign…

The driver was not on his telephone… he was just "absent" like me and took the turn the shorter he could, so no space for me to avoid him… he had 10 metres on the right side but still I wasn't supposed to be there so it’s only me to blame…

Strangely nothing broken, maybe a subluxation… and I have a big hematoma in the shoulder (did an MRI this morning)…

So in my bad luck I was really lucky… 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

mattw | 1 hour ago
So Loboto-Lance thinks he never really went for anyone as if he hated them?

Drugs seem to addle the memory.

Floyd Landis?

Avatar
hawkinspeter | 3 hours ago
King Charles is ‘infatuated’ by squirrels, keeps nuts in pockets

 

Avatar
Keith57 | 4 hours ago
Why are most commentators on here so miserable, hateful and angry, especially around certain topics and people they don't even know personally 😉

Just like the road-bikers I see on my own rides around Eryri recently. All very glum looking, rarely smile, no-eye contact, etc. Must all be  road.cc contributors?

Anger management is a thing to maye take some adice on? Might help with your outlook on life, the road.cc staff like to as well perhaps?

Avatar
Patrick9-32 replied to Keith57 | 4 hours ago
no u

Avatar
Geoff Ingram replied to Keith57 | 4 hours ago
I am torn between a desire to reply with hateful, angry, miserable insults, to prove you right, or with grossly flattering praises showing awe for your perspicacity, again the piss to take.

Avatar
Clem Fandango replied to Keith57 | 1 hour ago
Thanks Ned

Avatar
Hirsute replied to Keith57 | 1 hour ago
/s

Avatar
mitsky | 4 hours ago
No idea what this squirrel thread is about but heres a pic of a squirrel trying to ride my bike near Buckingham Palace.

OK. For some reason the system won't let me upload it and I can't delete this comment.

Avatar
Patrick9-32 replied to mitsky | 4 hours ago
Extremely well hidden squirrel. 

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Patrick9-32 | 4 hours ago
3 likes

Prince Andrew doesn't even like nuts pizza and has no memory of ever visiting that particular tree.

Avatar
ubercurmudgeon | 6 hours ago
Lance Armstrong wrote:

"I do think our generation's racing was better..."

OK boomer.

Avatar
Oldfatgit replied to ubercurmudgeon | 4 hours ago
... right up until the moment I got caught cheating.

Avatar
hawkinspeter | 7 hours ago
6 likes

What kind of arsehole thinks that's there's too much respect, affection and hugging in this world?

Avatar
Shake replied to hawkinspeter | 7 hours ago
It sounds like someone needs a hug

Avatar
hawkinspeter | 8 hours ago
What's been going on in here?

 

Avatar
BBB | 8 hours ago
Lance wants to make cycling great again

Avatar
AidanR | 8 hours ago
Armstrong in being-driven-by-hate shocker

Avatar
Patrick9-32 replied to AidanR | 8 hours ago
Man motivated by publicity says thing guaranteed to generate publicity. More at 11. 

Avatar
Hirsute | 8 hours ago
I've not heard of the 'cut your inner tube in 2' bodge to get home before !

https://youtu.be/dnAv5_r-qNQ?t=156

 

Avatar
SimoninSpalding replied to Hirsute | 7 hours ago
I wouldn't take advice from anyone that uses a lever to put a tyre back on the rim.

Avatar
Hirsute | 9 hours ago
From xtwitter

"you know how easy it is to get 9 points nowadays correct?"

Have to say I'm struggling with this one. What do I need to do to get 9 points ?

 

Avatar
mctrials23 replied to Hirsute | 8 hours ago
The answer is very easy if you go looking for them, very tricky if you just drive like an absolute bellend with some vague eye on not getting caught by speed cameras. 

Avatar
ktache | 10 hours ago
For HP

Avatar
Miller replied to ktache | 10 hours ago
Is that a load of fleas jumping off that squirrel?

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to ktache | 10 hours ago
There is a sad rise in homeless squirrels whose few remaining trees have been demolished to make way for pointless woke cycle infra *.

Fortunately the government is tackling this by supporting the building of hundreds of more affordable starter dreys.

*  How do the extremists lobbying for this (seeking to negate or destroy the fundamental rights and freedoms of others) think they will get to the vet, or have their nuts delivered?

Avatar
Moist von Lipwig replied to chrisonabike | 8 hours ago
House!  -  I'm going straight down the planning inspectorate.  I'm not having these ugly modern structures spoiling the look of any range rover fronted mock tudor semi detached domeciles.

Avatar
Oldfatgit replied to ktache | 9 hours ago
I heard Tate and Lyle were looking for a new logo to replace the rotting lion and flies on its tin of treacle.

Avatar
Tom_77 replied to ktache | 9 hours ago
https://twitter.com/nathanwpyle/status/1114613388200554497

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to ktache | 5 hours ago
At the end of the day, the answer is always "no you can't have nice things, because bicycles".  Even in Dundee...

Avatar
mitsky | 10 hours ago
"The young men driving themselves to death"

https://www.bbc.co.uk/articles/c517rnryj04o

"Road safety experts want the government to toughen up the penalties and reconsider introducing graduated driving licences."

"The car is a weapon if you get behind the wheel and you do not drive it responsibly,"

-As part of its investigation into the disproportionate number of young men killed or causing the deaths of others on the roads, the BBC uncovered an alarming trend of young men filming themselves driving dangerously and posting their exploits on social media for "likes".
Judge Francis Sheridan, who has overseen a number of high profile criminal cases involving road deaths, has described this as "a serious development".
"They're doing it only for one reason - glorifying themselves and their law-breaking," he said.
"Without the proper deterrent, you're not going to persuade, cajole or plead to hotheads to stop."-

"... but cyclists..."

