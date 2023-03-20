Cycling infra vs the peloton, part two: Bike rack derails Sam Bennett’s Sanremo chances; That Van der Poel attack – and those sofa memes; Cyclocross takeover at the monuments + more on the live blog

I really can’t believe this happened today 🤯 Soooo happy to take my first ever elite worldtour victory on the road during the Trofeo Binda 🥇🇮🇹😍 This team was in one word just amazing today 💙 Thanks to everyone who helped to make this possible 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/Mbpkg77zBi — Shirin van Anrooij (@x_shirin) March 19, 2023

Of course, Mathieu van der Poel wasn’t the only cyclocross star to win a monument this weekend.

At yesterday’s Trofeo Alfredo Binda, one of the oldest and most prestigious one-day races on the women’s calendar, U23 ‘cross world champion Shirin van Anrooij underlined her position as one of the most exciting prospects on the road with a stunning 25km solo raid to secure her Trek-Segafredo team’s third consecutive victory in Cittiglio.

It was also, amazingly, the 21-year-old’s first ever elite road victory, and caps off a tremendous year for the Dutch talent, who finished 14th overall and won the white jersey at last year’s Tour de France Femmes before taking three World Cup victories and winning the U23 world title during a cyclocross winter which saw her barge her way into a new ‘Big Three’ alongside the sport’s other wonderkids, Fem Van Empel and Puck Pieterse.

VICTORY FOR SHIRIN VAN ANROOIJ! There she is. What a solo! Amazing effort by Shirin van Anrooij to win the 24th Trofeo Alfredo Binda!#TrBinda #UCIWWT pic.twitter.com/Bp0hG5AYAi — UCI_WWT (@UCI_WWT) March 19, 2023

“I just can’t believe it, it’s my first victory for the team. I never expected to stay away, I expected them to come back for someone to win in a sprint. Somehow I won this race,” a laughing Van Anrooij said after her breakthrough victory on the road yesterday.

So after Tom Pidcock’s win at Strade Bianche, and Van der Poel and Van Anrooij’s monumental successes at the weekend, I think it’s fairly safe to say that we’re well and truly in the era of the ‘cross-road crossover.

CX World Champions 🤝 2023 one day races Tom Pidcock = Strade Bianche 🥇

Mathieu van der Poel = Milan-Sanremo 🥇

Shirin van Anrooij = Trofeo Alfredo Binda 🥇 😎 #TrBinda #Milansanremo #StradeBianche — Katy M (@writebikerepeat) March 19, 2023

I for one welcome our knobbly-tyred overlords…