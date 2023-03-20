Cycling infra vs the peloton, part two: Bike rack derails Sam Bennett’s Sanremo chances; That Van der Poel attack – and those sofa memes; Cyclocross takeover at the monuments + more on the live blog

I know, I know, it’s Monday morning, but I just don’t think I’ve fully recovered yet from Mathieu van der Poel’s thunderbolt attack at the top of the Poggio on Saturday – a thrilling, jaw dropping moment that may well define an entire era of bike racing.
> Milan-Sanremo 2023: Van der Poel pummels the Poggio to win first Monument of the season
(Or maybe it was all that whiskey I had on Saturday night…)
Anyway… If you thought the flying Dutchman’s attack looked good on the telly, here’s what it looked like on the roadside:
Cycling, eh? Bloody hell.
Not only did Van der Poel make history by winning Samremo 62 years to day after his grandfather Raymond Poulidor won his one and only monument, he also secured the biggest winning margin – 15 seconds – the race has seen since Giorgio Furlan in 1994…
And he set the new fastest time ever on the Poggio, covering the 3.7km iconic climb in five minutes and 38 seconds (that’s a ridiculous average of 39.4kph and an estimated 564 watts, for anyone looking to try it at home) – three seconds quicker than his all-star pursuers, Tadej Pogačar, Filippo Ganna, and Wout van Aert, who themselves were three seconds faster than the previous record time set by Maurizio Fondriest and Laurent Jalabert in 1995.
That record was also set during the second fastest ever Milan-Sanremo in its 116-year history, with MVDP averaging 45.773kph for the 294km race (a staggering feat do doubt helped by the strong tailwinds along the Ligurian coast, but still).
And, most importantly of all, Van der Poel, Ganna, and Van Aert’s incredibly tight and awkward sofa moment before the podium presentation has proved the inspiration for countless jokes and memes on the interweb, which is what this whole thing is about, really…
