Cyclists blast attempt to ban Lime bikes by council “that has done nothing on active travel”; Brad’s back on his bike! Wiggins “nervous” ahead of first cycle in 3 years; Council throws party for bike lane... that isn’t finished yet + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday, the sun’s out, and Ryan Mallon’s back with your daily helping of cycling news, views, and general silliness on the live blog
Tue, Sep 17, 2024 09:53
Cyclists blast attempt to ban Lime bikes by council “that has done nothing on active travel”; Brad’s back on his bike! Wiggins “nervous” ahead of first cycle in 3 years; Council throws party for bike lane... that isn’t finished yet + more on the live blogLime e-bike
08:09
Lime bikes Hounslow (@DynamacRtm/Twitter)
“Can we do something about the problem of dockless car parking?” Cycling campaigners blast calls to ban Lime bikes from councils “that have done nothing on active travel for years”, as locals say hire bikes should be “crushed” amid parking concerns

So, Lime Bikes are back in the news, it seems.

Last week, we reported that Muhammed Butt, the leader of Brent Council, appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme to complain that the green hire bikes, and the American company’s dockless parking system, were causing a “nuisance” in the London borough, and were “just being dumped on the streets, parks, rivers and canals, outside the high streets”.

> “Banning bikes won’t help anyone”: Lime Bikes responds to London council leader trying to get rid of “annoying” hire bikes causing a “nuisance” in his borough

“They’re just sort of being left there with no care and attention. Lime do need to take some responsibility because it’s their users who are causing that nuisance,” Butt told Today presenter Amol Rajan.

However, the Labour-controlled council leader’s comments about “inconsiderately parked” and “abandoned” Lime bikes – rather inevitably – invited a few of Brent’s residents to post videos on social media of the borough’s pavements being blocked and used as a dump by a lot more than green e-bikes:

Nevertheless, Butt has doubled down on his criticism of Lime’s hire scheme, issuing an ultimatum this week that all 750 of the US-based operator’s bikes in the borough will be removed by 31 October unless requests for improved safety measures are acted upon.

As part of their ultimatum, Brent Council is calling for the introduction of dedicated Lime Bike parking bays and ‘no parking zones’ (which the local authority says would align with Transport for London’s planned e-mobility contract for 2026 and are already applied in 10 other London boroughs), resources for the council to removed abandoned bikes, and for Lime to increase the £10 in-app fine for users who fail to park their bikes correctly, neatly to the side of the footpath or in a parking bay.

“Lime bikes left scattered across our streets are causing havoc for other road users, especially for pedestrians and disabled people,” Butt said in a very pun-heavy statement yesterday.

“Residents have gone sour on Lime, and the council is receiving repeated, regular complaints about the bikes left across paths and roads in a haphazard way.

“This is putting unsustainable pressure on council staff who are spending time cleaning up after Lime. Something needs to change as the current situation is unsustainable and leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.

“To date, Lime has not satisfied our proposals, which we consider vital to ensuring the safe and efficient operation of the scheme in Brent. Unless Lime changes the way it works with us, we are out of road for its activities in Brent.”

Female cyclist in London on Lime hire bike - copyright Simon MacMichael

> Is a common contract for London e-bike and e-scooter share schemes on the way?

Butt’s Halloween deadline for Lime has appeared to have been welcomed by some Brent residents, with 86-year-old Pat telling the Guardian that she wants the ubiquitous green bikes “rounded up and crushed”.

Life’s bad enough when you’re getting older and you’re not very steady on your feet without these bikes in your way. Good riddance,” she said.

“People just dump them with no consideration. People don’t think of other people,” added florist Heidi.

Meanwhile, Lime user Jude was also ambivalent about the scheme’s overall impact on the local community, telling the newspaper: “It’s convenient having them on the pavement but it’s a health and safety thing. In the morning they’re pretty much everywhere.”

Lime bikes Hounslow (@DynamacRtm/Twitter)

> Lime hire scheme under fire as residents claim e-bikes "deliberately" left in "dangerous places"

However, cycling campaigners in the capital have been scathingly critical of Butt’s attack on Lime Bikes – which they believe comes from a council that has done little to make cycling easier in the borough.

“Dockless cycle hire is opening up cycling to more and more diverse Londoners,” the London Cycling Campaign said in response to Butt’s statement.

“Councils that have done nothing on active travel for years shouldn’t ‘ban’ bikes, but work with operators who offer funding for appropriately-placed parking.”

“Dockless cycling is an integral part of moving away from an overly car reliant transport system in the suburbs,” added Tom Houston on Twitter.

“The short sightedness of this man’s position is ridiculous.”

Female commuter cyclist on Lime hire bike -copyright Simon MacMichael

“They’ve given me so much independence, especially seeing as TfL don’t have the money/will to expand the docked cycle hire scheme,” added Chris.

Meanwhile, Kate argued that, if Lime parking bays are to become mandatory in Brent, “we should make sure that this parking replaces car parking – not pedestrian and parklet space”.

“Can we do something about the problem of dockless car parking?” asked Chris, who wasn’t alone in questioning the discrepancy between attitudes towards car and cycle parking, illegal or otherwise.

“Southside shopping centre in Wandsworth, has car parking capacity for well over 2,000 cars. There are probably bike hoops for approximately 40 bikes. And there are complaints that bikes are left on the pavement,” said Matt.

Echoing the LCC’s stance, another user said: “The lack of infrastructure to make cycling safer is noticeable in Brent, along with generally very poor driving standards.”

Lime bike on a pavement (Unsplash)

> Lime contractor tracked seized e-bikes to council lock-up and took them back

Responding to Brent Council’s ultimatum, a Lime spokesperson said that the company wants to work with the local authority to address its concerns.

“We are proud to have worked with our partner councils over the last six years to build a safe and reliable shared e-bike service across London,” the spokesperson said. “Local residents in Brent and across the capital use our bikes for essential journeys every day, with 11.5 million commuting trips already taken this year.

“We recognise that a small proportion of e-bikes are obstructing pavements and busy junctions, creating difficulties for those with access needs, and we understand the importance of keeping our pavements safe for all,” Lime told The Independent.

Lime also said that, due to Brent Council currently having just 10 pilot e-bike parking locations across the borough, it is “not possible to enforce mandatory parking rules”.

15:36
Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish, 2012 Tour de France
Brad’s back on his bike! Wiggins says he’s “a little bit nervous” as he gets ready to cycle for the first time “in nearly three years” during 50-mile meet and greet ride

After almost three years off the bike Sir Bradley Wiggins admits he’s a “little bit nervous”, as the 2012 Tour de France winner prepares to dust off his cycling shoes for a meet and greet 50-mile ride at the end of the month.

Last December, Wiggins revealed in an interview for a BBC documentary series on imposter syndrome that he had given up riding his bike “because I don’t like the person I became when I was on it”.

2022 Bradley Wiggins pic Gareth Winter - 1.jpeg

> Sir Bradley Wiggins: “I don’t ride a bike anymore because I don’t like the person I became when I was on it”

However, in an Instagram message posted last night, the five-time Olympic gold medallist announced that he will be taking part in a 50-mile leisure ride through Staffordshire on 29 September.

The ‘Ride with Wiggins’ event, organised by cycle shop Pau, will start and finish at Stafford’s Sandon Hall, and offers two route options (one which provides some off-road sections for gravel lovers) while giving fans of all things British cycling in the early 2010s the opportunity to ride with Britain’s first male Tour winner, as well as Wiggo’s former Sky teammate and Tour of Ireland winner Russ Downing.

“And don’t worry, you won’t be fighting to keep up with the Tour de France champ,” the organisers say.” Bradley Wiggins will be taking it easy and working his way around the group for a chat and to share a bit of banter along the way.”

Which is a caveat 44-year-old Wiggins – with three years’ worth of cobwebs to blow away – will no doubt have welcomed, as he admitted in a video promoting the event that he’s feeling the nerves ahead of his first batch of miles for quite a while.

“I’m getting back on my bicycle again,” he said in the video. “There are going to be some other stars there, Russell Downing is riding.

“So it’ll be good – the first time in nearly three years for me getting back on a bike, and I’m looking forward to it.

“Little bit nervous whether I’ll get round the whole thing. I think I will, I’m in pretty good shape at the moment. I'm looking forward to it. I hope to see as many of you there as possible.”

The leisure ride through Staffordshire marks another step in Wiggins’ tentative return to the cycling world, after a turbulent year marked by financial troubles, and follows in the wake of his much-discussed guest star role on Lance Armstrong’s The Move podcast and his appearance at this month’s Tour of Britain, supporting his 19-year-old son Ben.

Bradley Wiggins, Lance Armstrong, and George Hincapie (Liz Kreutz)

> “I was getting ripped off left, right, and centre by the people looking after me”: Bradley Wiggins slams “sofa surfing” reports as “sensationalism” and explains bankruptcy “mess” in candid Lance Armstrong interview

Back in December, Wiggins opened up about his decision to quit cycling for leisure three years ago as part of ‘Imposter Syndrome’, a six-part BBC documentary series that also delved into his complex and often bitter relationship with his father, track cyclist Garry and his decision to craft a public persona to deal with the increased fame and pressure that followed his remarkable 2012 season.

“I don’t ride a bike anymore because I don’t like the person I became when I was on it,” Wiggins told Rob Adcock during the revealing interview.

“I can’t imagine achieving anything like that now in a sports perspective because I’m not the same person I was. I’ve grown now. I have all the answers. That all stems from my sporting career and greatness stems from an oddness about me which wasn’t resolved from childhood.

“I was the most confident bike rider when I was on it. But step off the bike and I had to step back as Bradley Wiggins, because the bike was where I was most comfortable and gave me all my confidence in my life.”

08:53
B4063 project (Google Maps)
“I was amazed to be informed that there was an event to celebrate the completion of the cycle path, mainly because it has not been completed!” Council postpones planned bike lane party as infra’s “abysmal” rollout and “premature self-celebration” slammed

Over the years on the live blog, we’ve seen plenty of local authorities pat themselves on the back and wax lyrical over cycling and active travel infrastructure that is, to put it mildly, below the standards you might expect.

However, we rarely see councils organise parties to celebrate the opening of a bike lane that hasn’t even been finished yet.

But that’s the bizarre situation that has unfolded in Churchdown, where Gloucestershire County Council had arranged for an event – complete with light refreshments, we’re told – to mark the completion of the latest stretch of the Gloucestershire Cycle Spine (you remember, the ambitious 26-mile-long infrastructure project that will provide traffic-free links across the county – but which was also the subject of “unfounded” and “completely untrue” rumours that it was too wide and had made the B4063 too narrow for vehicles to pass. Yes, that one).

> Council that rubbished "completely untrue" claims about controversial cycle lane being too wide set to begin work on next section

However, with persistent problems marring the scheme’s construction in recent months, the planned celebration, organised to coincide with Cycle September, was postponed at the last minute, ostensibly due to the weather having the potential to delay resurfacing works.

The debacle prompted Churchdown’s Lib Dem councillor Ben Evans to question why the event was even arranged when it was clear the cycle path wouldn’t be completed in time, and called on the council to focus on “more important” safety issues concerning the scheme.

“I must say I was amazed to be informed that there was an event to celebrate the completion of the cycle path, mainly because it has not been completed! It seems a strange thing to do,” Evans told Gloucestershire Live.

“As a representative for the people of Churchdown, I am also not sure whether they would agree the abysmal implementation deserves to have money spent ‘celebrating’ whilst people are still waiting to have the promised parking and safety measures installed. I think we will all just be relieved when it’s over.”

B4063 project (Gloucestershire County Council)

Meanwhile, Evans’ Lib Dem colleague Stewart Dove was also critical of this case of “premature self-congratulation”, adding: “Everyone agrees improving cycling and walking routes is a good thing. Myself and the whole team of local councillors are still receiving concerns, however, about the safety of the route in places, such as where the cycle route intersects with bus stops. I think ironing out those issues should take precedence over premature self-congratulation.”

However, a spokesperson for Gloucestershire County Council said: “Due to the weather forecast which has the potential to delay the resurfacing scheme in the area we have taken the decision to postpone this event.

“It had been arranged to link with Cycle September and encourage more people to get on their bikes and take advantage of the cycle spine that we are building through the county. We will be rescheduling this event for a later date.”

You know what, I was also thinking of celebrating the completion of today’s live blog… Oh wait, it’s still 10am. Drat.

14:57
‘Nah mate, we don’t want our lovely pulley cages anywhere near your heap of scrap SL7…’
2024 AbsoluteBlack Hollowcage Titanium oversized pulley cage 2

> AbsoluteBlack will only let you buy its “extraordinary” titanium oversized pulley cage if your bike is good enough

Think I’ll stick with my very ordinary, very normal sized pulley cage, thank you very much.

14:39
Cyclists complete 390-mile ride from Paris to Suffolk to raise more than £200,000 in memory of rugby team killed in plane crash 50 years ago

With long-distance rides all the rage at the moment, a group of 60 rugby-loving cyclists spent last week cycling the 628km (or 390 miles) from Paris to Suffolk, in a memory of a team that was tragically killed in a plane crash 50 years ago.

18 members of Bury St Edmunds rugby club died when a Turkish Airlines flight crashed in Ermenonville, just outside of Paris, on 3 March 1974, killing all 346 people on board. The club’s members were returning from a Five Nations back between France and England when they were killed.

To mark the anniversary of the tragedy, 60 cyclists took part in a six-day ride from the French capital back to Bury St Edmunds, raising over £200,000 for St Nicholas Hospice Care and to build a new all-weather rugby pitch in the process.

“The whole experience was totally amazing,” Austin Cornish, whose father Laurie was killed in the plane crash, and who helped organise the memorial ride, told the BBC.

“We had some pretty awful weather, we had some long days on the saddle and day three was 97 miles (156km). It was six days of tough cycling. Unfortunately they managed to put us through cobbled streets – not very pleasant when you’re on a bike.”

Reflecting on the reasons for the ride, Austin – who was three when his father was killed – said: “It’s just an amazing adventure. We did it for them, and I look on at it as a bit of a return journey that they didn’t have, so it’s very special.”

13:55
2024 Ram Air Fairing Pioneering Bike Backpack 3
“Great for crosswinds”: RAF (not that one) release air-filled cycling backpack to “reduce drag and enhance safety”… and cyclists aren’t convinced

Have you ever been out riding your bike thought to yourself, ‘You know what would improve my commute or weekend spin? If it looked like I was about to take off down the side of a mountain’?

Well, you’re in luck. Because Hong Kong-based innovators Ram Air Fairing (so not that RAF, though it does look like something they would design) will soon be launching a crowdfunding campaign for its ‘Pioneering Bike Backpack’ – a backpack that isn’t, well, a backpack in the traditional sense (because it doesn’t hold anything), but is instead designed to “significantly reduce air drag” and help you “effortlessly slice through the wind”, while enhancing your safety with integrated airbag protection.

And making you look like the airbag has already gone off or you’re about to go paragliding, of course. Or that you’re just a bit of a wally who’ll buy any old thing for the apparent aero gains.

2024 Ram Air Fairing Pioneering Bike Backpack 2

> An air-filled cycling backpack to “reduce drag and enhance safety” is about to hit Kickstarter

And judging by the comments already on social media, it’s fair to say a lot of cyclists have responded to RAF’s aero backpack by reaching for their calendars, just to make sure.

“No. Just no,” said road.cc reader Aidan.

Hawkinspeter was more optimistic, however, writing: “Finally a perfectly shaped backpack for when I go shopping for fine China and then want to visit the house of cards building championship. Maybe I’ll go visit the domino toppling exhibition as well. Do you think they’d make a custom painted one that might look a little bit like a squirrel tail?”

2024 Ram Air Fairing Pioneering Bike Backpack 4

“Just come back from a ride in a mahoosive cross wind. That should work,” said Peter. Now that would an echelon I’d like to see.

“I’d be prepared to bet a whole five quid that I never, ever see this in use. And that actually makes me feel slightly sad,” added another Twitter user.

Me too, to be fair.

“Yep, expect to see Visma rolling these out next Tour – in yellow, to complement their pointy hats from last season. Most likely helium-filled for all those mountain stages,” said one person who’s obviously head of development on a WorldTour team.

Don’t give them any ideas though!

And finally, BBB has won the afternoon with this comedy club cracker: “All those product claims are just hot air.”

Wahey!

13:18
“Do you want me to stop cycling and drive instead?” Why don’t cyclists use the cycle path? Because there are barriers everywhere

Another day, another set of questionably placed barriers obstructing a cycle path.

This time it’s Glasgow City Council’s turn to respond to construction work by failing to remember that not all people on bikes can nimbly duck and dive through a set of barriers like Mathieu van der Poel.

Glasgow bike path barriers (Tom Quinn)

“I get it, Glasgow City Council, you want me to stop cycling and drive instead?” Tom Quinn, who posted the photos of the cyclocross-esque barrier position, said.

“These barriers are obscene and not anywhere close to following guidance.  If I wasn’t physically able to lift my cargo bike I wouldn’t get around this.”

“They were moveable for a while, but last week they were filled with water I think, so they weigh a tonne,” added Keith Fuller. “A few days ago I went through there and there were four sections of this crap.

“I have zero idea why this was put in place, and it’s done nothing but make people angry.”

Glasgow bike path barriers (Tom Quinn)

“I think it’s the contractors at fault but still unacceptable they are still there,” said another Glaswegian cyclist. “I am unable to book our logistics partner unless these are moved.

“This is a car-brained illogical response to a problem that doesn’t exist.”

Now, where have we heard that before?

12:35
Machete-wielding men on electric motorbikes attack teenage cyclist, chasing him into “busy” Tesco in attempted bikejacking

A teenage cyclist was attacked by two men wielding a machete and equipped with electric motorbikes in an attempted bikejacking in Liverpool, with the 16-year-old forced to rush into a Tesco to evade the muggers.

Tesco Express, Mossley Hill, Liverpool

Read more: > Machete-wielding men on electric motorbikes attack teenage cyclist, chasing him into “busy” Tesco in attempted bikejacking

11:59
Huge watermelon slices and chilling in paddling pools… I thought they said this whole cycling around Australia thing would be hard work?

Oh yeah, I forgot about the 500km a day… 

11:36
“Hey Sainsbury’s, what kind of hell is this?”

Another fine example of the convoluted, inconvenient, and often downright weird approach to cycle parking displayed by supermarkets across the UK, this time courtesy of Sainsbury’s in Alder Hills, Dorset:

Sainsbury's bike parking stand, Alder Hills, Dorset (Ade Chapmanlaw)

Oh dear...

“Hey Sainsbury’s, what kind of hell is this?” local councillor Ade Chapmanlaw posted on Twitter alongside the shop’s latest experimental take on cycle parking.

“Difficult to move the bike into, impossible to secure the bike to it safely. The only good thing is the shelter. Please replace with Sheffield stands as soon as possible.”

While Olympic-level strength and Luke Littler-style precision is necessary to park your bike to go shopping in Alder Hills, I suppose it’s better than no cycle storage at all, or having all the Sheffield Stands blocked by stacks and stacks of compost?

11:28
Female cyclist in London riding Lime bike - copyright Simon MacMichael
Traders protest Lime Bike parking bays in Oxford, as cycle hire company reportedly starts operating in city “without permission” from council

Lime Bikes really are the flavour of the week, aren’t they? Or maybe not so much…

While down in London, Brent Council – where the green e-bikes have been a fixture for five years – has issued an ultimatum to the American hire bike company, calling on it to address its pavement blocking problem otherwise the local authority will scrap the scheme by Halloween, Lime’s arrival in Oxford this month hasn’t gone down too well with local traders.

> Are hire bikes – and a lack of docking stations – causing a “nuisance” in cities? Cyclists call for “better regulation” as Lime Bikes branded a “menace clogging up pavements”

When contractors for Lime rocked up to Frideswide Square in the city at the start of September, to paint lines for a new parking bay for the bikes on the pavement, a group of business owners staged a makeshift protest to prevent them from carrying out their job (damned if you arrange parking spaces, damned if you don’t eh?).

“People from Lime came along and started to paint white lines outside Lula’s restaurant but we stood in front of them with our arms folded until they went away,” Amanda Suliman-Bell, who runs Rainbow and Spoon boutique, told the Oxford Mail, while claiming that the shop owners in Frideswide Square were not consulted about the new parking pays.

Lime did, however, succeed in setting up a bay for its bikes outside the nearby West Oxford Community Centre on Botley Road.

Lime Riders 1.JPG

But the Oxford Mail has reported that Lime may have decided to begin installing their parking bays without being given the go-ahead by Oxfordshire County Council.

“At the moment, local authorities have limited control over operators installing rental e-bikes,” a council spokesperson said.

“Oxfordshire County Council is currently in discussion with Lime with a view to establishing an agreed code of conduct for their operations in Oxford.”

The Oxford Mail also reported that one Lime Bike has already been found abandoned and on its side outside St Frideswide Church. Probably could do with installing more handy parking bays then, eh?

09:57
Luke Rowe (picture copyright Zac Williams, SWPix.com)
Ineos Grenadiers road captain Luke Rowe rumoured to be set for DS role at Decathlon-AG2R, after admitting things “haven’t been going well for a long time” at British team

In one of the more surprising developments of the cycling season so far, Ineos Grenadiers’ long-standing road captain Luke Rowe is reportedly ready to step into the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale for 2025.

Rowe – a cornerstone of some of Ineos and Sky’s biggest victories over the years, including five Tour de France wins – is set to retire at the end of the year, despite having a contract with the British team until the end of 2025, after a shocking run of injuries and ill-fortune.

> “Pogačar and Vingegaard are going to be hard to topple”: Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe say Ineos Grenadiers need some “honest conversations in the mirror” and just get back to winning some bike races

The 34-year-old hasn’t raced since a race-ending crash at the E3 Saxo Bank Classic in March, where he suffered a concussion that ruled him out of the spring classics and this year’s grand tours, while a projected farewell ride at the Tour of Britain was also called off, meaning Rowe is unlikely to race as a pro again.

With his tactical nous as one of the peloton’s most acclaimed and respected domestiques, Rowe has long been touted as a future sports director, and was widely tipped to stay on in a management capacity at Ineos, where he has spent the entirety of his 13-year pro career.

Luke Rowe, 2023 British national road race championships (Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

However, in a twist worthy of M. Night Shyamalan, it has been reported by Daniel Benson that Rowe is instead set to join Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale as a sports director, a move that is yet unconfirmed but could be announced in the next few weeks.

Though the rumoured appointment may come as something of a surprise, especially considering Rowe’s position as Mr Ineos over the past decade, it will nevertheless act as another statement of intent for the ambitious French outfit.

Since the arrival of Decathlon as title sponsor at the start of this year, the team have enjoyed a fruitful 2024 so far, winning 30 races, including two stages at the Giro d’Italia, and a stage, second-place overall, and a long spell in the red leader’s jersey at the Vuelta a España courtesy of Ben O’Connor.

Luke Rowe at Paris-Roubaix 2021 - Copyright A.S.O., Pauline Ballet

 (A.S.O./Pauline Ballet)

Rowe’s departure would also prove a blow for an Ineos management structure which has been in flux since Dave Brailsford stepped aside to focus on another sporting giant in transition, with recent years marked by Rod Ellingworth’s exit amid reported internal tensions, DS Steve Cumming’s ongoing absence at races since June, and Dan Bigham’s recent defection to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

> “It’s not prettier than it is, and the podium is just very far away”: Luke Rowe joins chorus of discontent as Ineos Grenadiers struggle in Spain at the Vuelta

And earlier this month, Rowe himself admitted that the British team is currently “far away from the podium” when it comes to cycling’s biggest races.

“You can’t justify it. It’s a team with a huge budget. Riders are paid to win big races. That’s just not happening now. We’re not performing. Not that one person is failing, but it hasn’t been going well for a long time,” he told Eurosport during the Vuelta.

“Staying at the top was difficult, we were chased. Now, we have to chase the rest. Several teams have passed us. I know the people at the top of the team, and they will start thinking and not give up. But it’s not solved in one or two years. I give them a few years, then Ineos will return to the top.”

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site's readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc's senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

Avatar
hawkinspeter | 9 hours ago
6 likes

What is wrong with bike parking designers?

Not everyone has the required upper mobility and strength to lift their bike up into an unnatural position just to please the designer. Also, a supermarket is a likely place for people to want to use cargo-bikes and panniers etc. so how about providing cycle parking that can actually fit non-standard bikes?

I don't even understand who pays these "designers" - they must work very cheaply (probably a few packs of edible crayons). The design of a Sheffield stand (with a tapping bar) has yet to be improved upon.

Avatar
qwerty360 replied to hawkinspeter | 8 hours ago
1 like

I would argue that in some cases, sheffield stands with slide out racks above is a valid alternative (i.e. two level racks with bottom level being sheffield stands).

On the basis that I am capable of lifting my bike onto a slide out rack and securing it to that (given a properly designed lock point, which somehow isn't guaranteed?!?), squeezing more bikes into a given footprint, while leaving sheffield stands for those who can't lift bikes into racks/have non standard bikes that don't fit.

 

Of course the supermarket racks in article:

1. Won't take any bike with full mudguards

2. Can't be locked through frame + rack with a d-lock

3. Probably fail on some bikes just on tyre width (and I suspect this goes both ways - too thick and it won't go into slot. To thin and the bike will fall off the rack without being tied down...)

4. Require rider can actually lift bike (See 93 year old meeting club ride at cafe with relatively heavy e-bike this weekend - I would query if they can get the bike into that rack)

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to qwerty360 | 8 hours ago
3 likes

qwerty360 wrote:

I would argue that in some cases, sheffield stands with slide out racks above is a valid alternative (i.e. two level racks with bottom level being sheffield stands).

On the basis that I am capable of lifting my bike onto a slide out rack and securing it to that (given a properly designed lock point, which somehow isn't guaranteed?!?), squeezing more bikes into a given footprint, while leaving sheffield stands for those who can't lift bikes into racks/have non standard bikes that don't fit.

 

Of course the supermarket racks in article:

1. Won't take any bike with full mudguards

2. Can't be locked through frame + rack with a d-lock

3. Probably fail on some bikes just on tyre width (and I suspect this goes both ways - too thick and it won't go into slot. To thin and the bike will fall off the rack without being tied down...)

4. Require rider can actually lift bike (See 93 year old meeting club ride at cafe with relatively heavy e-bike this weekend - I would query if they can get the bike into that rack)

It seems strange to heavily optimise the space that bike racks take up (to the point of making them not usable for quite a few cyclists) when so much space is given over purely to parking cars. It'd make more sense to have double-decker car parking as that would save a lot more space and cars are more or less the same size and shape.

The problem with providing both Sheffield stands and abomination stands is that a lot of people would just choose to use the Sheffield stands if they're available as they're easy to use and very effective. That would then mean that the double-decker only-fits-standard-bikes parking would be left until last to be used, so it wouldn't necessarily help the people with e.g. wide tyres if they arrive too late.

Just provide Sheffield stands - they don't really take up that much space and the other "bike" parking solutions are just marketing gimmicks for people that don't actually know about bikes or trikes.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to hawkinspeter | 3 hours ago
0 likes
hawkinspeter wrote:

Just provide Sheffield stands - they don't really take up that much space and the other "bike" parking solutions are just marketing gimmicks for people that don't actually know about bikes or trikes.

For now, in most-of the UK? Fair.

BUT I hope we'll need to get more efficient before I retire... https://bicycledutch.wordpress.com/2018/06/26/two-bicycles-per-second/

Avatar
mdavidford | 9 hours ago
1 like

Quote:

Lime did, however, succeed in setting up a bay for its bikes outside the nearby West Oxford Community Centre on Botley Road.

Well, nearish. Not exacly quite as handy for the station or the bus rank though.

Seems to me there would be plenty of space for parking bikes on the opposite side, outside the Said Business School. I wonder* why they didn't choose to put it there.

[* I don't really wonder.]

Avatar
brooksby | 9 hours ago
1 like

Quote:

“Hey Sainsbury’s, what kind of hell is this?” local councillor Ade Chapmanlaw posted on Twitter alongside the shop’s latest experimental take on cycle parking.

What the actual F- is that??? 

Avatar
perce replied to brooksby | 2 hours ago
0 likes

If there wasn't a bike attached to it I'm not sure I'd realise what it was.

Avatar
mitsky | 10 hours ago
1 like

On BBC Breakfast this morning they did a piece, including an interview with someone from Cycling UK, about a police crackdown on dangerous e-bike riders/the (usually illegaly-modified) bikes.
I can't remember if it was just for London or nationwide.

But I can't find anything about it on the BBC news website, nor generally online.

Avatar
eburtthebike replied to mitsky | 8 hours ago
4 likes

mitsky wrote:

On BBC Breakfast this morning they did a piece, including an interview with someone from Cycling UK, about a police crackdown on dangerous e-bike riders/the (usually illegaly-modified) bikes.
I can't remember if it was just for London or nationwide.

But I can't find anything about it on the BBC news website, nor generally online.

It was to counter all those "bicycles are fantastic" stories that the BBC has been running.  Balance, don't you know.

Avatar
DoomeFrog replied to mitsky | 7 hours ago
1 like

If you are in the UK, and have a TV Licence you can go to IPlayer and it starts at about 1h 16m.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m00231b7/breakfast-17092024

Don't seem to be able to clip it

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to DoomeFrog | 7 hours ago
1 like

DoomeFrog wrote:

If you are in the UK, and have a TV Licence you can go to IPlayer and it starts at about 1h 16m.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m00231b7/breakfast-17092024

Don't seem to be able to clip it

https://github.com/get-iplayer/get_iplayer

Avatar
alvinlwh | 11 hours ago
1 like

Drivers can just get out and move them out of the way, not that difficult is it? Or just close the road and the bikes will be blocking no one.

Avatar
eburtthebike | 12 hours ago
2 likes

Brent and Butt have history; from the Brent Cyclists website:

"Ahead of the Cabinet Council meeting on Monday 17 January, we wrote to Cllr Butt to express our extreme frustration at the entire process of how many of the active travel trials, especially the Healthy Neighbourhood schemes, have been conducted. Let’s not forget that the pop-up cycle lane was removed abruptly before the end of the consultation for dubious reasons like removing the wands for cleaning. They never made it back. We never had a report or a recommendation on that." 

"As council leader, Cllr Butt bears ultimate responsibility for their failure, as well as a total failure to implement adopted Brent Council policies and follow guidance from the Department for Transport (DfT) and Transport for London (TfL)."

"Brent Council keeps stating their commitment, while at the same time weakening or removing active travel trial schemes." (19/01/2022)

https://www.brentcyclists.org.uk/2022/01/18/open-letter-to-cllr-muhammed...

Butt is just another bike-hating, car-loving petrolhead.  I wonder why the BBC, that bastion of unbiased fairness and balance, didn't interview anyone from Brent Cyclists?

Avatar
open_roads | 12 hours ago
1 like

I'm not sure this is really Lime Bikes' problem - as I see it the real problem is the explosion of selfish cock Wimbledon in society - some of whom also use Lime bikes.

On my daily commute it's almost exclusively the Lime / e-scooter riders that blast through the red lights on the cycle lane and at pedestrian crossings.

I'd put good money on these same selfish idiots tossing their fast food wrappers wherever they like, talking during the film at the cinema, spitting etc etc.

In London there's been a dramatic decline in personal responsibility - but it's not Lime bikes' fault any more than it's Vw's or Ford's fault when their cars are parked on the pavement.

Avatar
chrisonabike | 12 hours ago
3 likes

Lime bikes issues - another symptom of a transport system in transition from motor vehicle dependency.  London has recognised there is an issue (lack of efficient street-level transport / not enough flexibility in that).  But they've not got to the "best class" solutions yet because they are "expensive" and or "disruptive" / controversial - so "how can we fill the gap - oh, these cycle hire companies say they are happy to help..."

London may have some particular issues through being a huge collection of merged towns and historic "organic" development.  But in general I agree with the author of the NotJustBikes channel - when you see hire bikes (and particularly dockless ones) touted as a "solution" what was really wanted was an improved at-street-level public transit system and better support for high-capacity flexible private transport (cycling).

Bike share systems are all "costs" to operate (even if this is actually paid for via and advertising deal).  And the vandalism / damage / loss which comes with "just leave it anywhere" (and sometimes the financial models behind it) ultimately ends up costing the public.

Look at how the places with the most cycling and arguably nicest streets do it:

NL - there is a nationwide bike rental scheme but it is "fixed location" and tied into public transport hubs so the bikes are less likely to be dumped.  (Ultimately NL works because it's really easy to obtain, store, park and use your own bike).

Copenhagen - bit of a mix here but with a main rental purveyor with "parking zones"

Seville (still in transition) - they do have a city-wide rental system but I believe it's based on fixed locations.

Avatar
quiff replied to chrisonabike | 10 hours ago
1 like

chrisonabike wrote:

when you see hire bikes (and particularly dockless ones) touted as a "solution" what was really wanted was an improved at-street-level public transit system and better support for high-capacity flexible private transport (cycling).

Not sure I entirely agree with this analysis (though I certainly approve of the proposed improvements on their own terms). Maybe this is just me showing a lack of imagination for what an effective transit system could be, but I think dockless bikes fill a gap in the middle: 

  • Unlike either docked bikes or public transport, they are closer to door-to-door service - you don't have to go to a pre-determined station (and unlike transit, you don't have to go on a pre-determined route and stop along the way). Instead you can go straight to your destination via the route of your choice.
  • While that is also true of private bikes, I'm sure that hire bikes have additional appeal and flexibility for some - e.g. not having to lock it up, not having the risk of theft, flexibility to change plans and get the tube home etc.

Sadly, I suspect dockless bikes have mainly taken modal share from public transport rather than private cars.            

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to quiff | 9 hours ago
1 like

quiff wrote:

I think dockless bikes fill a gap in the middle: 

  • Unlike either docked bikes or public transport, they are closer to door-to-door service - you don't have to go to a pre-determined station (and unlike transit, you don't have to go on a pre-determined route and stop along the way). Instead you can go straight to your destination via the route of your choice.
  • While that is also true of private bikes, I'm sure that hire bikes have additional appeal and flexibility for some - e.g. not having to lock it up, not having the risk of theft, flexibility to change plans and get the tube home etc.

Sadly, I suspect dockless bikes have mainly taken modal share from public transport rather than private cars.            

On your last point - I suspect that it's largely a competition for modal share between all forms of cycling and then walking and public transport; so not yet much shift from driving.  More effort can see that change though.

As you point out - private bikes are an *actual* door to door service (someone could take the dockless bike you finished your ride on by your door).  With dockless bikes you may be closer to one than a normal station - but there's no guarantee of where one may be.  Plus I suspect having the bikes scattered everywhere makes maintenance far more costly, leading to it being more likely you show up and the bike is faulty in some way.

The other benefits (e.g. not having to give a monkey's about the thing once you're off) are great for you but of course have consequences for everyone else.  And indeed this is what happens with dockless bikes.

So the flexibility to e.g. cycle somewhere, then take alternative transport back - you can of course do that with your own bike (as people do to a limited extent with cars) ... at risk to your own property.  This feature could be appealing to some, sure.  However that has consequences which are not so beneficial to all e.g. we likely need motor vehicles to collect bikes from places people have dropped them.  (Docked bikes you can return anyway are similar - they just reduce the number of places bikes need retrieved from).

Avatar
quiff replied to chrisonabike | 8 hours ago
2 likes

chrisonabike wrote:

The other benefits (e.g. not having to give a monkey's about the thing once you're off) are great for you but of course have consequences for everyone else.  

Indeed

chrisonabike wrote:

So the flexibility to e.g. cycle somewhere, then take alternative transport back - you can of course do that with your own bike

When I was 5-day commuting, I remember the occasional pain when I (sensibly) decided to take the tube instead of bike home after a few drinks, of then being forced to use the tube again in the morning rush hour. Don't miss it.     

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to quiff | 7 hours ago
0 likes

quiff wrote:

When I was 5-day commuting, I remember the occasional pain when I (sensibly) decided to take the tube instead of bike home after a few drinks, of then being forced to use the tube again in the morning rush hour. Don't miss it.     

A very sensible choice.  And I've occasionally done likewise for varied reasons.

Of course the same would apply if you'd driven there.

It'd be great if you could get the bike back with you (another vote for folding bikes?).  I've sometimes done that by returning on a different bike, but it's not always pleasant to ghost-ride a second bike (e.g. in traffic).  Presumably a cab would be exhorbitant / some drivers might object?  And I'm guessing smuggling a bike onto a Tube is not advised especially for the merry?

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to quiff | 9 hours ago
1 like

I think this is why the Dutch OV Fiets ("public transport bike") system:
 - is based at public transport hubs and
 - requires you to return that bike to where you rented it (think you can drop it elsewhere but there's an increased charge - more than twice the daily rental cost when I just checked).

I didn't understand that system at first *.  However while apparently "not as good" for an individual it makes some problems much less likely, plus there is a synergy with a) their excellent, reliable public transport AND b) their great cycle parking provision at transport hubs:

 - if you want to go somewhere further than you can cycle, you're incentivised to use public transport - because it's really convenient to cycle there, it's convenient and safe to lock your bike there.  (It is possible to take bikes on trains, though not at rush hour - there simply wouldn't be room!).
 - When you get to your destination there will usually be another great cycle parking facility.  People who frequently commute the same route might choose to park a second bike there (which again they can pick up efficiently).  Alternatively, there will be a number of rental bikes which you can rent just using your rail card.  People are most likely to return to that same station so it makes sense simply to design the system for that - which also saves shipping bikes around between stations.

*  When Abelio got the Scottish rail franchise they set up a hire bike system operating from stations, like in NL - only they didn't have it at most stations, indeed they only had it at one in Edinburgh.  It wasn't as convenient as the NL version either.  I don't think that many other people really understood it and of course from a UK perspective (myself included) "but the bikes are really heavy!"

The system is also not super cheap if you want a very short time / distance rental, and it's slightly "one size fits..." Again I think this is to drive desired behaviour e.g. they actually don't want the same pattern of use as the on-street model.

Avatar
anke2 | 13 hours ago
7 likes

With cars being an invasive species that has taken over most of the available space, there is very little space left - even for just putting a bike. (But I'm afraid, many people do place these bikes very inconsiderably. They're probably not from the group of people that use bikes because they like to and feel responsible to reduce waste and pollution, but perhaps from the group of those who'd much prefer using a car if they could.)

But surely the solution for lime-bikes would be to require that these bikes use car-parks - up to seven bikes per parking spot.

Avatar
Car Delenda Est | 13 hours ago
2 likes

I can't remember if I've used a Lime bike but it seems like there's an issue with the kickstand?

I'm generally quite pro-Lime as they've gotten a lot of people seeing cycling as a viable mode of transport, particular young people, but the Silicon Valley slogan of 'move fast and break stuff' shouldn't be applied to the disabled and elderly.
If Lime can't find a way of operating without causing hazards to the public then they shouldn't operate.

Avatar
the little onion | 13 hours ago
11 likes

Surely the answer is for the Lime bikes to have flashing hazard lights. My understanding is that you can park on the pavement for as long as you want, as inconsiderately as you like, if you have flashing hazard lights. Maybe also an alarm, which every so often emits a voice saying "I've just parked for a minute".

Avatar
eburtthebike replied to the little onion | 12 hours ago
1 like

the little onion wrote:

My understanding is that you can park on the pavement for as long as you want, as inconsiderately as you like, if you have flashing hazard lights.

London is the only place in the UK where parking on the pavement is illegal.

Avatar
IanGlasgow replied to eburtthebike | 11 hours ago
2 likes

eburtthebike wrote:

the little onion wrote:

My understanding is that you can park on the pavement for as long as you want, as inconsiderately as you like, if you have flashing hazard lights.

London is the only place in the UK where parking on the pavement is illegal.

Scotland is still in the UK. As is everywhere with a double yellow line.

Avatar
brooksby replied to IanGlasgow | 7 hours ago
2 likes

IanGlasgow wrote:

eburtthebike wrote:

the little onion wrote:

My understanding is that you can park on the pavement for as long as you want, as inconsiderately as you like, if you have flashing hazard lights.

London is the only place in the UK where parking on the pavement is illegal.

Scotland is still in the UK. As is everywhere with a double yellow line.

But except in London, 'parking on the footway' is not illegal.  It's the 'driving onto the footway' bit which is illegal IIRC*

 

*And which has to be witnessed by a police officer for them to actually bother about it.  Otherwise, theoretically, it could just have been lifted up there…

Avatar
Cayo replied to brooksby | 5 hours ago
2 likes

brooksby wrote:

IanGlasgow wrote:

eburtthebike wrote:

the little onion wrote:

My understanding is that you can park on the pavement for as long as you want, as inconsiderately as you like, if you have flashing hazard lights.

London is the only place in the UK where parking on the pavement is illegal.

Scotland is still in the UK. As is everywhere with a double yellow line.

But except in London, 'parking on the footway' is not illegal.  It's the 'driving onto the footway' bit which is illegal IIRC*

 

*And which has to be witnessed by a police officer for them to actually bother about it.  Otherwise, theoretically, it could just have been lifted up there…

Parking on the footpath has been illegal in Scotland since December 2023.

https://www.transport.gov.scot/news/pavement-parking-ban/

The rollout of Councils actually enforcing it has been slow, but Edinburgh led the way.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-edinburgh-east-fife-67381938.amp

 

Avatar
Pub bike | 13 hours ago
4 likes

A huge issue with safety when cycling in London is cars parked so that streets - which when envisaged were wide enough for the usage at the time - have been taken over by cars parked on both sides of the road which narrow the roads to the extent that some streets are barely wide enough for 1 motor vehicle.  Motorists then insist on entering narrow sections with no regard for cyclists already there expecting them to yield creating conflict and danger for cyclists.

Discarding of Lime and other hire bikes is a problem but not particular for safety when cycling. 

These aspects of vehicular parking are related and merit comparison and in doing so it is clear that they are in different stages of their development lifecycle.  Motor vehicle parking has been normalised into society and is "mature' but still presents major issues.  Bicycle parking on the other hand is still at the early stages and the issues are just starting to emerge.  Statistics on how many people a year are killed due to discarded bicycles are presumably not yet available.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Pub bike | 13 hours ago
3 likes

Pub bike wrote:

Discarding of Lime and other hire bikes is a problem but not particular for safety when cycling. 

They can be, not as big a problem as car parking I agree but particularly on Saturday and Sunday mornings riding around London it's not uncommon to find Lime bikes lying on their sides in the gutters, blocking cycle lanes et cetera in ways which force cyclists to take more dangerous lines than they otherwise would have to.

Avatar
Clem Fandango | 14 hours ago
5 likes

The bikes don't abandon themselves. It's not the bikes that are the issue, it's the lack of empathy or consideration for others by some of the users.  As per.

The dockless model obviously brings benefits to users in terms of convenience.  Sadly the human condition leans towards laziness & selfshness so of course, incentivizes "poor behaviour" from some (justified as "but it's only once" / "just for a minute" / "but I'm in a hurry" etc).    As others have pointed out, it's not really any different to all the anti-social parking, it's just a softer non motornormative target for a certain breed of "politician".   

Hopefuly Lime can come up with some workable solutions to encourage better behaviour - parking zones, fines etc - though how they can enforce a fine for poor parking when you could just argue that someone else moved the bike (they're not exactly SUVs & can easily be man handled by a bad actor) after you left it parked properly is another challenge.   If the hire bike "scourge" can be brought in line, then surely it's cars & drivers next right?

 

