Cyclists blast attempt to ban Lime bikes by council “that has done nothing on active travel”; Brad’s back on his bike! Wiggins “nervous” ahead of first cycle in 3 years; Council throws party for bike lane... that isn’t finished yet + more on the live blog

So, Lime Bikes are back in the news, it seems.
Last week, we reported that Muhammed Butt, the leader of Brent Council, appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme to complain that the green hire bikes, and the American company’s dockless parking system, were causing a “nuisance” in the London borough, and were “just being dumped on the streets, parks, rivers and canals, outside the high streets”.
“They’re just sort of being left there with no care and attention. Lime do need to take some responsibility because it’s their users who are causing that nuisance,” Butt told Today presenter Amol Rajan.
However, the Labour-controlled council leader’s comments about “inconsiderately parked” and “abandoned” Lime bikes – rather inevitably – invited a few of Brent’s residents to post videos on social media of the borough’s pavements being blocked and used as a dump by a lot more than green e-bikes:
Nevertheless, Butt has doubled down on his criticism of Lime’s hire scheme, issuing an ultimatum this week that all 750 of the US-based operator’s bikes in the borough will be removed by 31 October unless requests for improved safety measures are acted upon.
As part of their ultimatum, Brent Council is calling for the introduction of dedicated Lime Bike parking bays and ‘no parking zones’ (which the local authority says would align with Transport for London’s planned e-mobility contract for 2026 and are already applied in 10 other London boroughs), resources for the council to removed abandoned bikes, and for Lime to increase the £10 in-app fine for users who fail to park their bikes correctly, neatly to the side of the footpath or in a parking bay.
“Lime bikes left scattered across our streets are causing havoc for other road users, especially for pedestrians and disabled people,” Butt said in a very pun-heavy statement yesterday.
“Residents have gone sour on Lime, and the council is receiving repeated, regular complaints about the bikes left across paths and roads in a haphazard way.
“This is putting unsustainable pressure on council staff who are spending time cleaning up after Lime. Something needs to change as the current situation is unsustainable and leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.
“To date, Lime has not satisfied our proposals, which we consider vital to ensuring the safe and efficient operation of the scheme in Brent. Unless Lime changes the way it works with us, we are out of road for its activities in Brent.”
Butt’s Halloween deadline for Lime has appeared to have been welcomed by some Brent residents, with 86-year-old Pat telling the Guardian that she wants the ubiquitous green bikes “rounded up and crushed”.
Life’s bad enough when you’re getting older and you’re not very steady on your feet without these bikes in your way. Good riddance,” she said.
“People just dump them with no consideration. People don’t think of other people,” added florist Heidi.
Meanwhile, Lime user Jude was also ambivalent about the scheme’s overall impact on the local community, telling the newspaper: “It’s convenient having them on the pavement but it’s a health and safety thing. In the morning they’re pretty much everywhere.”
However, cycling campaigners in the capital have been scathingly critical of Butt’s attack on Lime Bikes – which they believe comes from a council that has done little to make cycling easier in the borough.
“Dockless cycle hire is opening up cycling to more and more diverse Londoners,” the London Cycling Campaign said in response to Butt’s statement.
“Councils that have done nothing on active travel for years shouldn’t ‘ban’ bikes, but work with operators who offer funding for appropriately-placed parking.”
“Dockless cycling is an integral part of moving away from an overly car reliant transport system in the suburbs,” added Tom Houston on Twitter.
“The short sightedness of this man’s position is ridiculous.”
“They’ve given me so much independence, especially seeing as TfL don’t have the money/will to expand the docked cycle hire scheme,” added Chris.
Meanwhile, Kate argued that, if Lime parking bays are to become mandatory in Brent, “we should make sure that this parking replaces car parking – not pedestrian and parklet space”.
“Can we do something about the problem of dockless car parking?” asked Chris, who wasn’t alone in questioning the discrepancy between attitudes towards car and cycle parking, illegal or otherwise.
“Southside shopping centre in Wandsworth, has car parking capacity for well over 2,000 cars. There are probably bike hoops for approximately 40 bikes. And there are complaints that bikes are left on the pavement,” said Matt.
Echoing the LCC’s stance, another user said: “The lack of infrastructure to make cycling safer is noticeable in Brent, along with generally very poor driving standards.”
Responding to Brent Council’s ultimatum, a Lime spokesperson said that the company wants to work with the local authority to address its concerns.
“We are proud to have worked with our partner councils over the last six years to build a safe and reliable shared e-bike service across London,” the spokesperson said. “Local residents in Brent and across the capital use our bikes for essential journeys every day, with 11.5 million commuting trips already taken this year.
“We recognise that a small proportion of e-bikes are obstructing pavements and busy junctions, creating difficulties for those with access needs, and we understand the importance of keeping our pavements safe for all,” Lime told The Independent.
Lime also said that, due to Brent Council currently having just 10 pilot e-bike parking locations across the borough, it is “not possible to enforce mandatory parking rules”.
What is wrong with bike parking designers?
Not everyone has the required upper mobility and strength to lift their bike up into an unnatural position just to please the designer. Also, a supermarket is a likely place for people to want to use cargo-bikes and panniers etc. so how about providing cycle parking that can actually fit non-standard bikes?
I don't even understand who pays these "designers" - they must work very cheaply (probably a few packs of edible crayons). The design of a Sheffield stand (with a tapping bar) has yet to be improved upon.
I would argue that in some cases, sheffield stands with slide out racks above is a valid alternative (i.e. two level racks with bottom level being sheffield stands).
On the basis that I am capable of lifting my bike onto a slide out rack and securing it to that (given a properly designed lock point, which somehow isn't guaranteed?!?), squeezing more bikes into a given footprint, while leaving sheffield stands for those who can't lift bikes into racks/have non standard bikes that don't fit.
Of course the supermarket racks in article:
1. Won't take any bike with full mudguards
2. Can't be locked through frame + rack with a d-lock
3. Probably fail on some bikes just on tyre width (and I suspect this goes both ways - too thick and it won't go into slot. To thin and the bike will fall off the rack without being tied down...)
4. Require rider can actually lift bike (See 93 year old meeting club ride at cafe with relatively heavy e-bike this weekend - I would query if they can get the bike into that rack)
It seems strange to heavily optimise the space that bike racks take up (to the point of making them not usable for quite a few cyclists) when so much space is given over purely to parking cars. It'd make more sense to have double-decker car parking as that would save a lot more space and cars are more or less the same size and shape.
The problem with providing both Sheffield stands and abomination stands is that a lot of people would just choose to use the Sheffield stands if they're available as they're easy to use and very effective. That would then mean that the double-decker only-fits-standard-bikes parking would be left until last to be used, so it wouldn't necessarily help the people with e.g. wide tyres if they arrive too late.
Just provide Sheffield stands - they don't really take up that much space and the other "bike" parking solutions are just marketing gimmicks for people that don't actually know about bikes or trikes.
For now, in most-of the UK? Fair.
BUT I hope we'll need to get more efficient before I retire... https://bicycledutch.wordpress.com/2018/06/26/two-bicycles-per-second/
Well, nearish. Not exacly quite as handy for the station or the bus rank though.
Seems to me there would be plenty of space for parking bikes on the opposite side, outside the Said Business School. I wonder* why they didn't choose to put it there.
[* I don't really wonder.]
What the actual F- is that???
If there wasn't a bike attached to it I'm not sure I'd realise what it was.
On BBC Breakfast this morning they did a piece, including an interview with someone from Cycling UK, about a police crackdown on dangerous e-bike riders/the (usually illegaly-modified) bikes.
I can't remember if it was just for London or nationwide.
But I can't find anything about it on the BBC news website, nor generally online.
It was to counter all those "bicycles are fantastic" stories that the BBC has been running. Balance, don't you know.
If you are in the UK, and have a TV Licence you can go to IPlayer and it starts at about 1h 16m.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m00231b7/breakfast-17092024
Don't seem to be able to clip it
https://github.com/get-iplayer/get_iplayer
Drivers can just get out and move them out of the way, not that difficult is it? Or just close the road and the bikes will be blocking no one.
Brent and Butt have history; from the Brent Cyclists website:
"Ahead of the Cabinet Council meeting on Monday 17 January, we wrote to Cllr Butt to express our extreme frustration at the entire process of how many of the active travel trials, especially the Healthy Neighbourhood schemes, have been conducted. Let’s not forget that the pop-up cycle lane was removed abruptly before the end of the consultation for dubious reasons like removing the wands for cleaning. They never made it back. We never had a report or a recommendation on that."
"As council leader, Cllr Butt bears ultimate responsibility for their failure, as well as a total failure to implement adopted Brent Council policies and follow guidance from the Department for Transport (DfT) and Transport for London (TfL)."
"Brent Council keeps stating their commitment, while at the same time weakening or removing active travel trial schemes." (19/01/2022)
https://www.brentcyclists.org.uk/2022/01/18/open-letter-to-cllr-muhammed...
Butt is just another bike-hating, car-loving petrolhead. I wonder why the BBC, that bastion of unbiased fairness and balance, didn't interview anyone from Brent Cyclists?
I'm not sure this is really Lime Bikes' problem - as I see it the real problem is the explosion of selfish cock Wimbledon in society - some of whom also use Lime bikes.
On my daily commute it's almost exclusively the Lime / e-scooter riders that blast through the red lights on the cycle lane and at pedestrian crossings.
I'd put good money on these same selfish idiots tossing their fast food wrappers wherever they like, talking during the film at the cinema, spitting etc etc.
In London there's been a dramatic decline in personal responsibility - but it's not Lime bikes' fault any more than it's Vw's or Ford's fault when their cars are parked on the pavement.
Lime bikes issues - another symptom of a transport system in transition from motor vehicle dependency. London has recognised there is an issue (lack of efficient street-level transport / not enough flexibility in that). But they've not got to the "best class" solutions yet because they are "expensive" and or "disruptive" / controversial - so "how can we fill the gap - oh, these cycle hire companies say they are happy to help..."
London may have some particular issues through being a huge collection of merged towns and historic "organic" development. But in general I agree with the author of the NotJustBikes channel - when you see hire bikes (and particularly dockless ones) touted as a "solution" what was really wanted was an improved at-street-level public transit system and better support for high-capacity flexible private transport (cycling).
Bike share systems are all "costs" to operate (even if this is actually paid for via and advertising deal). And the vandalism / damage / loss which comes with "just leave it anywhere" (and sometimes the financial models behind it) ultimately ends up costing the public.
Look at how the places with the most cycling and arguably nicest streets do it:
NL - there is a nationwide bike rental scheme but it is "fixed location" and tied into public transport hubs so the bikes are less likely to be dumped. (Ultimately NL works because it's really easy to obtain, store, park and use your own bike).
Copenhagen - bit of a mix here but with a main rental purveyor with "parking zones"
Seville (still in transition) - they do have a city-wide rental system but I believe it's based on fixed locations.
Not sure I entirely agree with this analysis (though I certainly approve of the proposed improvements on their own terms). Maybe this is just me showing a lack of imagination for what an effective transit system could be, but I think dockless bikes fill a gap in the middle:
Sadly, I suspect dockless bikes have mainly taken modal share from public transport rather than private cars.
On your last point - I suspect that it's largely a competition for modal share between all forms of cycling and then walking and public transport; so not yet much shift from driving. More effort can see that change though.
As you point out - private bikes are an *actual* door to door service (someone could take the dockless bike you finished your ride on by your door). With dockless bikes you may be closer to one than a normal station - but there's no guarantee of where one may be. Plus I suspect having the bikes scattered everywhere makes maintenance far more costly, leading to it being more likely you show up and the bike is faulty in some way.
The other benefits (e.g. not having to give a monkey's about the thing once you're off) are great for you but of course have consequences for everyone else. And indeed this is what happens with dockless bikes.
So the flexibility to e.g. cycle somewhere, then take alternative transport back - you can of course do that with your own bike (as people do to a limited extent with cars) ... at risk to your own property. This feature could be appealing to some, sure. However that has consequences which are not so beneficial to all e.g. we likely need motor vehicles to collect bikes from places people have dropped them. (Docked bikes you can return anyway are similar - they just reduce the number of places bikes need retrieved from).
Indeed
When I was 5-day commuting, I remember the occasional pain when I (sensibly) decided to take the tube instead of bike home after a few drinks, of then being forced to use the tube again in the morning rush hour. Don't miss it.
A very sensible choice. And I've occasionally done likewise for varied reasons.
Of course the same would apply if you'd driven there.
It'd be great if you could get the bike back with you (another vote for folding bikes?). I've sometimes done that by returning on a different bike, but it's not always pleasant to ghost-ride a second bike (e.g. in traffic). Presumably a cab would be exhorbitant / some drivers might object? And I'm guessing smuggling a bike onto a Tube is not advised especially for the merry?
I think this is why the Dutch OV Fiets ("public transport bike") system:
- is based at public transport hubs and
- requires you to return that bike to where you rented it (think you can drop it elsewhere but there's an increased charge - more than twice the daily rental cost when I just checked).
I didn't understand that system at first *. However while apparently "not as good" for an individual it makes some problems much less likely, plus there is a synergy with a) their excellent, reliable public transport AND b) their great cycle parking provision at transport hubs:
- if you want to go somewhere further than you can cycle, you're incentivised to use public transport - because it's really convenient to cycle there, it's convenient and safe to lock your bike there. (It is possible to take bikes on trains, though not at rush hour - there simply wouldn't be room!).
- When you get to your destination there will usually be another great cycle parking facility. People who frequently commute the same route might choose to park a second bike there (which again they can pick up efficiently). Alternatively, there will be a number of rental bikes which you can rent just using your rail card. People are most likely to return to that same station so it makes sense simply to design the system for that - which also saves shipping bikes around between stations.
* When Abelio got the Scottish rail franchise they set up a hire bike system operating from stations, like in NL - only they didn't have it at most stations, indeed they only had it at one in Edinburgh. It wasn't as convenient as the NL version either. I don't think that many other people really understood it and of course from a UK perspective (myself included) "but the bikes are really heavy!"
The system is also not super cheap if you want a very short time / distance rental, and it's slightly "one size fits..." Again I think this is to drive desired behaviour e.g. they actually don't want the same pattern of use as the on-street model.
With cars being an invasive species that has taken over most of the available space, there is very little space left - even for just putting a bike. (But I'm afraid, many people do place these bikes very inconsiderably. They're probably not from the group of people that use bikes because they like to and feel responsible to reduce waste and pollution, but perhaps from the group of those who'd much prefer using a car if they could.)
But surely the solution for lime-bikes would be to require that these bikes use car-parks - up to seven bikes per parking spot.
I can't remember if I've used a Lime bike but it seems like there's an issue with the kickstand?
I'm generally quite pro-Lime as they've gotten a lot of people seeing cycling as a viable mode of transport, particular young people, but the Silicon Valley slogan of 'move fast and break stuff' shouldn't be applied to the disabled and elderly.
If Lime can't find a way of operating without causing hazards to the public then they shouldn't operate.
Surely the answer is for the Lime bikes to have flashing hazard lights. My understanding is that you can park on the pavement for as long as you want, as inconsiderately as you like, if you have flashing hazard lights. Maybe also an alarm, which every so often emits a voice saying "I've just parked for a minute".
London is the only place in the UK where parking on the pavement is illegal.
Scotland is still in the UK. As is everywhere with a double yellow line.
But except in London, 'parking on the footway' is not illegal. It's the 'driving onto the footway' bit which is illegal IIRC*
*And which has to be witnessed by a police officer for them to actually bother about it. Otherwise, theoretically, it could just have been lifted up there…
Parking on the footpath has been illegal in Scotland since December 2023.
https://www.transport.gov.scot/news/pavement-parking-ban/
The rollout of Councils actually enforcing it has been slow, but Edinburgh led the way.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-edinburgh-east-fife-67381938.amp
A huge issue with safety when cycling in London is cars parked so that streets - which when envisaged were wide enough for the usage at the time - have been taken over by cars parked on both sides of the road which narrow the roads to the extent that some streets are barely wide enough for 1 motor vehicle. Motorists then insist on entering narrow sections with no regard for cyclists already there expecting them to yield creating conflict and danger for cyclists.
Discarding of Lime and other hire bikes is a problem but not particular for safety when cycling.
These aspects of vehicular parking are related and merit comparison and in doing so it is clear that they are in different stages of their development lifecycle. Motor vehicle parking has been normalised into society and is "mature' but still presents major issues. Bicycle parking on the other hand is still at the early stages and the issues are just starting to emerge. Statistics on how many people a year are killed due to discarded bicycles are presumably not yet available.
They can be, not as big a problem as car parking I agree but particularly on Saturday and Sunday mornings riding around London it's not uncommon to find Lime bikes lying on their sides in the gutters, blocking cycle lanes et cetera in ways which force cyclists to take more dangerous lines than they otherwise would have to.
The bikes don't abandon themselves. It's not the bikes that are the issue, it's the lack of empathy or consideration for others by some of the users. As per.
The dockless model obviously brings benefits to users in terms of convenience. Sadly the human condition leans towards laziness & selfshness so of course, incentivizes "poor behaviour" from some (justified as "but it's only once" / "just for a minute" / "but I'm in a hurry" etc). As others have pointed out, it's not really any different to all the anti-social parking, it's just a softer non motornormative target for a certain breed of "politician".
Hopefuly Lime can come up with some workable solutions to encourage better behaviour - parking zones, fines etc - though how they can enforce a fine for poor parking when you could just argue that someone else moved the bike (they're not exactly SUVs & can easily be man handled by a bad actor) after you left it parked properly is another challenge. If the hire bike "scourge" can be brought in line, then surely it's cars & drivers next right?
