“He’s a legend”: Biniam Girmay’s history-making Tour de France stage win “massive for African cycling”, says Mark Cavendish; Tadej Pogačar’s team troll Visma-Lease a Bikes’s banned Tour ‘Control Room’ + more on the live blog

As the Tour heads back into France and up into the clouds, Ryan Mallon is hoping he’s packed his climbing legs for a high-altitude days of cycling news and views on the Tuesday live blog
Tue, Jul 02, 2024 09:41
4
10:37
“I hit the ground at at least 60kph”: Jasper Philipsen able to carry on at Tour de France after recovering from high-speed crash

Jasper Philipsen will start this morning’s stage of the Tour de France in Pinerolo this morning, his Alpecin-Deceuninck team have confirmed, after the reigning green jersey winner went down heavily in a high-speed crash with 2km to go during yesterday’s ride to Turin, scuppering his chances of taking the first sprint stage of the race.

His Alpecin teammate Jonas Rickaert, meanwhile, will also head into the Alps today after suffering a bruise on his leg in the same crash.

“Soon the fourth stage will start in the Tour de France with Jasper Philipsen, who crashed yesterday,” Alpecin-Deceuninck, who were also hampered by a late double puncture for Mathieu van der Poel yesterday (the world champion’s first puncture of the season, according to his team boss), announced this morning.

“Luckily our top sprinter had a good night and seems to have recovered well from the bruise and abrasion on the right buttock.

“Also Jonas Rickaert, who suffered a bruise on the right lower leg, is feeling better after treatment with ice and an anti-inflammatory. We start at full strength again this afternoon and Jasper and Jonas can recover a bit more today with the next sprint stage in mind.”

Speaking to the Belgian press after the stage, which saw him roll in in 118th place, six-time Tour stage winner Philipsen said: “The damage is not too bad considering the circumstances. I think I hit the ground at at least 60kph but luckily it was a good road.

“We were able to switch gears quite well after Mathieu's flat tyre, but then riders in front of us got caught up and I had no place to avoid them. That is a shame, especially because you miss the sprint and thus points for the green jersey.”

10:25
Scenes

Alright, before we hit the Alps, just one more look at the reaction to Biniam Girmay’s magical stage win, this time courtesy of an understandably euphoric Intermarché-Wanty team car:

I take it they were happy about the win?

09:57
Dylan Groenewegen's aero beak, 2024 Tour de France stage three (Eurosport)
€350 for what?!

The tale of Dylan Groenewegen’s aero Batman beak has taken another bizarre turn (yes, really), after the Dutch champion revealed that the UCI ordered him to remove the much-derided nose cover mid-stage, before he sprinted to fifth place, bare nose hitting the breeze, behind Biniam Girmay in Turin.

And what’s even more bizarre – but not that surprising, considering the current state of high-level cycling tech – is that the aero beak, an add-on to Scicon Aeroscope glasses, is currently displayed on the eyewear and clothing manufacturer’s website…

… And, when it’s available, it can be purchased for just €350.

€350. For an ‘aero’ nose piece.

Scicon nose cover

> A bridge too far? Scicon prices bizarre aero 'beak' at €350, as Dylan Groenewegen reveals UCI ordered him to remove nose cover during Tour de France stage

I think I need a lie-down…

Game’s gone.

09:24
Visma-Lease a Bike 'Control Room'
Let the mind games commence! Tadej Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates troll Visma-Lease a Bike’s barred Tour ‘Control Room’

I know it’s only the first Tuesday of the Tour de France, but today the peloton is getting ready for the first of two separate forays into the high Alps over the course of the next three weeks (those cruel, cruel taskmasters at ASO), including the not-too-insubstantial matter of a trek over the monstrous Col d Galibier, before a high-speed plunge to the finish in Valloire.

And, with Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard already trading blows (and the occasional turn) on the roads of Bologna, it’s safe to say that the mind games have well and truly started between those two perennial yellow jersey rivals and their teams.

Visma-Lease a Bike 'Control Room'

> UCI looking into Visma-Lease a Bike's Tour de France 'Control Room' after team unveils "high-tech van" for tactical analysis and real-time decisions

And with Visma-Lease a Bike’s much-vaunted Tour ‘Control Room’ – basically a high-tech van the Dutch squad said would enable them to collect real-time data during the race and therefore “make the best tactical decisions, quickly and accurately” – banned from the race’s premises by the organisers, let’s just say that there’s been plenty of scope for some good-natured trolling.

Yesterday, Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates squad gave their own take – complete with the not-so-subtle use of the Crédit Lyonnais yellow jersey lion – on Visma’s banned attempt to turn the Tour into a slightly sweatier version of Pro Cycling Manager:

I don’t know about you, but give me a cuddly lion in cycling glasses over a glorified VAR truck and nerds banging on about ‘data collection and visualisation’ any day…

And UAE Team Emirates weren’t the only ones to stick the boot into Visma.

EF Education-EasyPost, who have now inherited the lion from UAE after Richard Carapaz skilfully slipped into yellow yesterday (becoming the first Ecuadorian to do so), also offered up their own variation on a Tour control room:

Ah, Visma, they keep making it so easy for everyone (apart from on the road, of course, where it really matters).

08:42
“There are a lot of obstacles, especially if you are an African rider. Today everyone will believe African riders can do everything”

It says a lot about the Tour de France, and why it’s so compelling, that at the end of one of the most benign, unremarkable, even boring stages we’ve seen in years, history was made.

Cycling fans won’t remember much, if anything, of the opening 230km of yesterday’s soporific amble through northern Italy between Piacenza and Turin.

2024 Tour de France stage three sprint finish won by Biniam Girmay (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

But they will remember that on 1 July 2024, on stage three of the Tour de France, Biniam Girmay beat the best sprinters in the world, a moment that has transcended the Tour and the sport (just one glance at the global press coverage confirms that) and one that will live long in the memory of cycling fans everywhere.

And that’s certainly the case in cycling-mad Eritrea, where I imagine the party is still continuing this morning.

That effect on his home country, and what stage three in Turin could mean for the next generation of budding Eritrean cyclists, was clearly on Girmay’s mind as he crossed the line a bike length ahead of Fernando Gaviria.

Speaking after the stage, the 24-year-old, whose almost constant use of ‘we’ underlines the collective effort which catapulted him to Tour success said: “There are a lot of obstacles, especially if you are an African rider. It’s not easy because you race in local races so you don’t have a lot of time to show your potential.

“Everything changed when [Daniel] Teklehaimanot wore the polka dot jersey [in 2015]. He showed everything possible that gave me a lot of positives that I could also be part of the Tour and win a stage.

“Today everyone will believe African riders can do everything.”

> Biniam Girmay makes African cycling history at Gent-Wevelgem

Reflecting on his upbringing and his father’s role in cultivating his love for cycling, which has now culminated in wins at the Tour and Giro d’Italia, as well as Gent-Wevelgem, Girmay added: “He would say come on guys, turn on the TV it’s time to watch the Tour de France. He always showed us how the race worked, how difficult it is, and that it is the number one sport in the world.

“I remember in 2011 when [Peter] Sagan won and I asked my father if it would be possible to be part of that one time and my father said: keep working hard and everything is possible.

“On sprint stages, we don't see a lot of black riders who can win stages. When we grow up, the mentality is that we just do it on the climbs, everyone has a slim body and less weight which means we are more suited to hard endurance races.

“For me, mentally I grew up as a sprinter with Cavendish and Sagan as idols. To win today is unbelievable and gives me a lot of motivation."

And Girmay, who called on cycling’s top teams to branch out further afield when scouting young talent for what he says is now a “global” sport, is also clear about what his stage win means for Eritrean and African cycling.

“It means a lot personally for me but especially for the continent because it’s been a long time since a black African rider won in the Tour de France,” he said.

“That means a lot, especially for Eritrean cycling because we have a long history of cycling and we have the cycling blood. We know a lot about the Tour de France, so to win today was amazing.

“Before I came to France two weeks ago, every single day I went out training [at home in Eritrea, where he’s still based] they said they were waiting for the Tour de France and if I won one stage they would also celebrate there. Now, I don’t know what to expect, it’s going to be on fire.”

And thank goodness there were no unruly prosecco corks to dampen the celebrations this time…

08:07
Biniam Girmay wins stage three, 2024 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
“He’s a legend”: Biniam Girmay’s history-making Tour de France stage win “massive for African cycling”, says Mark Cavendish

I think it’s fair to say Biniam Girmay’s stage win at the Tour de France yesterday was one of the most universally popular victories the race has seen for years.

The superbly taken sprint triumph – a perfectly executed balance of precision, power, and speed amid the chaos that was yesterday’s run-in – ticked off, like so many of the pioneering 24-year-old’s successes over the past three years, a series of firsts.

A first Tour de France stage win for Girmay himself. A first Tour victory for his Intermarché-Wanty team. A first stage win on the sport’s biggest stage for Eritrea, and a first triumph on the sport’s biggest stage for East Africa and for black African cyclists.

So, it was perhaps fitting that the rider who is currently 34 stages to the good on the race’s record books was one of the happiest to heart about Girmay’s maiden Tour win.

Biniam Girmay wins stage three, 2024 Tour de France (ASO)

> “It’s our moment, it’s our time”: History-maker Biniam Girmay becomes first black African rider to win a Tour de France stage in chaotic sprint in Turin, as Richard Carapaz takes over yellow jersey from Pogačar

“Is he the first Eritrean stage winner?” a beaming Mark Cavendish asked ITV4’s Daniel Friebe at his Astana team bus after the stage.

“Because Daniel [Teklehaimanot, Cavendish’s teammate at Dimension Data] had the [polka dot] jersey for one day.

“Oh, that’s brilliant, isn’t it? This race is so massive, cycling’s massive in Eritrea, that’s super good. Super good for him, for African cycling – he’s a legend, isn’t he? Very nice, very nice.”

Biniam Girmay wins stage three, 2024 Tour de France (ASO/Charly Lopez)

While Cavendish was clearly happy to see Girmay and Eritrea strike gold for the first time at the Tour, a crash with 2km to go – while not bringing the former world champion down – scuppered his own chances of making history with a record-breaking 35th stage win in Turin.

“Yeah, we weren’t the only ones lucky to stay upright. I hear it, but I’m too little to see what’s going on, and I hear people in front of me going. And then I’m skidding and just waiting for someone to hit me from behind,” Cavendish said.

“But lucky we kind of got through. But we were way off, and with 2km to go you’re out of it. So it’s just lucky everybody’s okay.”

Mark Cavendish, 2024 Tour de France, stage 3, Piacenza to Turin (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

When asked about a number of mechanical issues he appeared to have during the stage, including a double wheel swap with 90km to go, the 39-year-old said: “I didn’t feel bad, but I don’t think anybody felt great today. I’ve always been fidgety, changing different stuff. But I’m not changing my cleats for once in my life, so it was okay.”

As we’ve all learned over the past 17 years, Cavendish fussing over his bike usually means he’s got his eyes on the prize. Though he’s just got to get over the massive Galibier this afternoon before he starts worrying about his cleat position again tomorrow…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

4 comments

Avatar
mdavidford | 46 min ago
1 like

Quote:

with Visma-Lease a Bike’s much-vaunted Tour ‘Control Room’ [...] banned from the race’s premises by the organisers

Which is entirely pointless, since it doesn't need to be on 'race premises' in the first place, so it seems a bit petty really.

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian replied to mdavidford | 35 min ago
0 likes

Race premises includes any designated area in use by the race organisers. This includes the areas surrounding team hotels, starting area, the course and finishing area. Despite receiving data through sattelite, relaying it to team cars will most likely be done via radio which has a limited range. This means the van would need to follow the race convoy or at least be positioned somewhere near the finish

Avatar
mdavidford replied to Matthew Acton-Varian | 30 min ago
0 likes

Well they don't seem to think so - apparently they'd not applied for it to be accredited to be part of the race in the first place.

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian | 1 hour ago
5 likes

Biniam's achievement is fuly deserved, regardless of his background. Not many people in the world can say they have won a stage of the Tour. An accomplished young rider rubbing shoulders with big names, and I am hoping a few more stage wins will come his way in the future. He has had bad luck, barged out by other riders and come from too far back to challenge. But he has consistently been challenging for sprint victories at the highest level for some time. With any luck, this will push more opportunities to the best cyclists the African continent has to offer. The cycling world will be all the better for it.

