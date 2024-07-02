“He’s a legend”: Biniam Girmay’s history-making Tour de France stage win “massive for African cycling”, says Mark Cavendish; Tadej Pogačar’s team troll Visma-Lease a Bikes’s banned Tour ‘Control Room’ + more on the live blog

It says a lot about the Tour de France, and why it’s so compelling, that at the end of one of the most benign, unremarkable, even boring stages we’ve seen in years, history was made.

Cycling fans won’t remember much, if anything, of the opening 230km of yesterday’s soporific amble through northern Italy between Piacenza and Turin.

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

But they will remember that on 1 July 2024, on stage three of the Tour de France, Biniam Girmay beat the best sprinters in the world, a moment that has transcended the Tour and the sport (just one glance at the global press coverage confirms that) and one that will live long in the memory of cycling fans everywhere.

And that’s certainly the case in cycling-mad Eritrea, where I imagine the party is still continuing this morning.

That effect on his home country, and what stage three in Turin could mean for the next generation of budding Eritrean cyclists, was clearly on Girmay’s mind as he crossed the line a bike length ahead of Fernando Gaviria.

Let me open the door. pic.twitter.com/30olmGxTtT — Biniam Girmay (@GrmayeBiniam) July 1, 2024

Speaking after the stage, the 24-year-old, whose almost constant use of ‘we’ underlines the collective effort which catapulted him to Tour success said: “There are a lot of obstacles, especially if you are an African rider. It’s not easy because you race in local races so you don’t have a lot of time to show your potential.

“Everything changed when [Daniel] Teklehaimanot wore the polka dot jersey [in 2015]. He showed everything possible that gave me a lot of positives that I could also be part of the Tour and win a stage.

“Today everyone will believe African riders can do everything.”

> Biniam Girmay makes African cycling history at Gent-Wevelgem

Reflecting on his upbringing and his father’s role in cultivating his love for cycling, which has now culminated in wins at the Tour and Giro d’Italia, as well as Gent-Wevelgem, Girmay added: “He would say come on guys, turn on the TV it’s time to watch the Tour de France. He always showed us how the race worked, how difficult it is, and that it is the number one sport in the world.

“I remember in 2011 when [Peter] Sagan won and I asked my father if it would be possible to be part of that one time and my father said: keep working hard and everything is possible.

“On sprint stages, we don't see a lot of black riders who can win stages. When we grow up, the mentality is that we just do it on the climbs, everyone has a slim body and less weight which means we are more suited to hard endurance races.

“For me, mentally I grew up as a sprinter with Cavendish and Sagan as idols. To win today is unbelievable and gives me a lot of motivation."

And Girmay, who called on cycling’s top teams to branch out further afield when scouting young talent for what he says is now a “global” sport, is also clear about what his stage win means for Eritrean and African cycling.

“It means a lot personally for me but especially for the continent because it’s been a long time since a black African rider won in the Tour de France,” he said.

“That means a lot, especially for Eritrean cycling because we have a long history of cycling and we have the cycling blood. We know a lot about the Tour de France, so to win today was amazing.

“Before I came to France two weeks ago, every single day I went out training [at home in Eritrea, where he’s still based] they said they were waiting for the Tour de France and if I won one stage they would also celebrate there. Now, I don’t know what to expect, it’s going to be on fire.”

And thank goodness there were no unruly prosecco corks to dampen the celebrations this time…