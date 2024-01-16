Are hire bikes – and a lack of docking stations – causing a “nuisance” in cities? Cyclists call for “better regulation” as Lime Bikes branded a “menace clogging up pavements” + more on the live blog

Over the weekend, Lime Bikes – and the issues surrounding the e-bike hire company’s ‘virtual’ docking system – were once again thrust into the spotlight, and the national press (and no, I don’t mean because Fulham full back Kenny Tete was pictured riding one), with both the Guardian, the Times, and the Telegraph all publishing lengthy think pieces on the pros and cons of the ubiquitous green bikes and their apparent status as a “menace” on Britain’s streets.
While noting the success of bike hire schemes across the country in recent years, the Times also pointed out that ”anger is growing” at e-bikes that “have encountered widespread opposition because of the thoughtless way they are often strewn across pavements at the end of a ride. Pictures of badly parked machines have become a staple of social media.”
In the Guardian, the tone was much the same. “As Lime’s e-bike service has grown,” writes Stuart McGurk, “so have the problems associated with it. Its cycles are left strewn across pavements. Bikes have fallen on to parked cars, causing hundreds of pounds’ worth of damage. One was photographed in a tree.
“Are [Lime] bikes a convenient and sustainable form of transport or a menace clogging up pavements?”
> Wandsworth says it may start impounding Lime e-bikes if pavement parking isn’t tackled
And in the Telegraph, perhaps unsurprisingly, the tone was just as harsh – though the journalist responsible did also note the “profitable and eco-friendly” characteristics of bike hire schemes.
“Of the many plagues currently blighting Britain, dockless cycle schemes are among the most bizarre,” the Telegraph’s article begins. “Who would have guessed that in 2024, one of the many hazards facing parents with pushchairs, wheelchair users, and blind people would be an infestation of lithium-powered e-bikes?”
The dockless nature of Lime’s bikes – which allows users to drop off and pick up their bikes anywhere, rather than from a designation docking station used by the likes of Santander – was heavily criticised in the articles by Sarah Gayton, a campaigner for the National Federation of the Blind.
“We want dockless bikes to be taken off the road. They can have as much technology as they want, they can send people out to retrieve them, but once that bike is dumped on a pavement, it becomes a hazard to the visually impaired. This model does not work,” she said.
> Lime hire scheme under fire as residents claim e-bikes "deliberately" left in "dangerous places"
This criticism of Lime’s dockless approach is nothing new, and has been covered quite a few times over the years on road.cc and our sister site ebiketips.
Last July, residents of the west London borough of Hounslow spoke about what they claim were Lime e-bikes being “deliberately” left in “dangerous places”, as some locals called for the trial of the bike hire scheme to be paused immediately, arguing that it was only a matter of time before “somebody gets killed”.
The previous December, we also reported on the blog that one London cyclist had been given a ‘parking ticket’ for leaving a Lime bike in a car parking pay.
> TikTok videos showing how to hack Lime bikes result in them being "dumped with impunity" says council
When we contacted Lime at the time, they said users need to “park like your gran is watching” and should “never leave your e-bike in a way that obstructs the pavement or could create an access issue for pedestrians, including those with disabilities or access needs”.
However, a photo sent to us by a reader at the weekend – perhaps inspired by the surge of publicity in the national press – demonstrates quite clearly that Lime’s advice remains largely unheeded.
The photo, sent to us by Robert Smith, shows the unmistakable green machines left clustered around a pedestrian crossing at London Bridge. Which, unless they’re actually all waiting to cross the road themselves, isn’t the best look for the tech brand.
“I regularly commute to work on my bike and hire bikes are also a good idea but not having designated docking stations causes nuisance. Needs to be better regulation,” Robert said.
What do you think? Do the pros of dockless hire bikes outweigh the cons? And is “better regulation” the way forward? Or is just a healthy dose of common sense when it comes to parking your bike required?
Add new comment
2 comments
Having recently spent a brief amount of time in Birmingham and Manchester city centres, even docked hire e-bikes can be left stupidly. Admittedly, there are a lot less of them, but it still makes an annoyance when trying to walk an extremely curious and inattentive 5 year old through a narrow gap caused by an abandonment.
For all the positives they offer, the idiots that use them have no incentive to be respectful or to follow any guidelines. It's an attitude problem that seems to be ingrained in to society. You can't pin much blame on the company behind the hire scheme as they have no control over end user's decisions but the pitfalls were always inevitable with such a concept.
I've just reported one of Bristol's dockless hire bikes (Westbike/Tier), which has been abandoned by a bus stop on the A369 for over a week now (outside the hire bike zone of operation).
(I had to email them - they have an online chatbot but you can't proceed unless you can provide the bike's registration number, which I didn't have)