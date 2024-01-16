Are hire bikes – and a lack of docking stations – causing a “nuisance” in cities? Cyclists call for “better regulation” as Lime Bikes branded a “menace clogging up pavements” + more on the live blog

Meet the new Sam, same as the old Sam… Except maybe a touch faster.

With Sam Bennett departing for Decathlon-AG2R over the winter, Bora-Hansgrohe’s new fast-finishing signing, 27-year-old Australian sprinter Sam Welsford – or Sam 2.0 – didn’t take long to slot perfectly into the German team’s finely tuned lead-out train, taking the first sprint opportunity of the year on today’s opening stage of the Tour Down Under.

Sam Welsford from team Bora-Hansgrohe takes out top spot on Day 1 after 144.0KMs and three laps of the Tanunda track.@SantosLtd #TourDownUnder 📺 Stream the race now on 7plus: https://t.co/k2Exq3FDwl pic.twitter.com/73vcX9qn5i — Santos Tour Down Under 🚴🚴‍♀️ (@tourdownunder) January 16, 2024

On a swelteringly hot day in the Barossa Valley wine country, Welsford – who joined Bora at the start of 2024 after two years with Team DSM – took advantage of the inch-perfect lead-out offered to him by Ryan Mullen and the flying Danny Van Poppel to hold off the late-charging Phil Bauhaus and Biniam Girmay for the victory in Tanunda.

“That was crazy, I am at a loss for words. The boys kept calm and stayed patient and wow, they did an amazing job,” Welsford said at the finish.

“Look at this team here, they’re probably the strongest team on paper. I am happy to pay it off for them they did so much for me.”

While he appeared calm on the surface as he lined the bunch out in preparation for Welsford and Van Poppel’s final charge, former Irish champion Mullen was perhaps just as focused on making it to the finish and finding a spot of shade, than he was helping his team to the first men’s WorldTour success of the season.

“Off to a great start here at the Tour Down Under. Flawless work by all the boys in the last few kilometres,” a very pale, very un-Aussie Mullen wrote on Twitter after the win.

“Now please excuse me whilst I go and die of heatstroke in a corner.”

With the snow falling this morning back home, I can only imagine what he was going through during the stage…