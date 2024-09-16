An air-filled cycling backpack to "reduce drag and "enhance safety" is about to hit Kickstarter

Yep, you're reading and seeing that right... Hong Kong-based innovators Ram Air Fairing (RAF, but not that RAF) will soon be starting a crowdfunding campaign for its 'Pioneering Bike Backpack' that is designed to reduce drag and enhance safety. "Say goodbye to cumbersome gear and hello to effortless cycling with our lightweight solution", boast the enthusiastic founders.
The Pioneering Bike Backpack, that as far as we can tell isn't actually designed to carry anything, is described as "a one-of-a-kind accessory that sets you apart on the road", and aesthetically we've certainly never seen anything quite like it. Why else should you back this backpack on Kickstarter, then?
"Our backpack's efficiency is unparalleled, meticulously engineered to elevate your speed on the road", says RAF.
"By significantly reducing air drag, you'll effortlessly slice through the wind, propelling yourself towards your personal best with ease."
As far as we can see there are no claims on how much "air drag" you might save yourself, not that that's stopped plenty of cycling brands in the past...
Inspired by a desire to improve cycling aerodynamics, RAF's founder, a professional paraglider, sought to merge the principles of paragliding with cycling to reduce resistance and elevate the riding experience (hopefully that doesn't mean cyclists wearing the Pioneering Bike Backpack will be taking off into the sky).
RAF continues: "This innovative backpack is designed to increase speed by reducing air drag, ultimately minimising padding force and optimising your performance on the road!"
...but that's not all.
RAF also claims that the Pioneering Bike Backpack enhances safety with integrated airbag protection. It certainly does look like a comfier landing than most backpacks, but we'll have to see how it handles in crosswinds before verifying the safety claims.
The claimed weight is 299g, which perhaps isn't surprising as most of it is simply air. The dimensions of the backpack are 95 x 35 x 65cm, or roughly the same size as a large kitchen bin for reference... and to ensure your kitchen bin-sized aero backpack looks as stylish as possible, you can match it to your kit in either white, blue or black colourways.
Since the Pioneering Bike Backpack doesn't appear to function as a traditional storage item and alters the rider's body shape, we're anticipating that it will fall foul of the UCI’s technical regulations, so it's unlikely you'll be seeing a RAF in the pro peloton any time soon.
Article 1.3.033 says: "Items of clothing may not modify the morphology of the rider and any non-essential element or device, of which the purpose is not exclusively that of clothing or protection, is forbidden. This shall also apply regarding any material or substance applied onto the skin or clothing and which is not itself an item of clothing."
So, will it really work?
While the idea of airflow staying attached to you for longer is well documented and invariably a successful way of decreasing drag on the bike, RAF doesn't provide any wind tunnel data or specific performance metrics for the Pioneering Bike Backpack. While wind tunnel testing can be expensive, the lack of concrete details makes it difficult to assess the actual impact of the backpack’s performance claims.
In response to the FAQ about how much faster you can go with the backpack on its website, RAF provides a vague answer: "Our air-filled backpack is engineered to slash air drag, boosting your speed and optimising your cycling performance for a noticeable difference."
Even if it does work, the appearance could be off-putting for some based off some comments we've seen around social media so far. But who are we to judge?
Unfortunately we don't have pricing information yet, and would struggle to even make an educated guess... so we'll update you when the crowdfunder goes live instead.
Emily is our track and road racing specialist, having represented Great Britain at the World and European Track Championships. With a National Title up her sleeve, Emily has just completed her Master’s in Sports Psychology at Loughborough University where she raced for Elite Development Team, Loughborough Lightning.
Emily is our go-to for all things training and when not riding or racing bikes, you can find her online shopping or booking flights…the rest of the office is now considering painting their nails to see if that’s the secret to going fast…
Add new comment
33 comments
As a bike courier I had a left hand turning car cross my path while I was roaring on a call. As I flipped endover in the air I felt my bag, a full-sized backcountry backpack I rode with which was fairly empty that day I felt it inflate catching the wind and I landed on it flat on my back, felt my heels connect with the tarmac the air push out from my pack then the back of my head held by the straps as my helmet split in half. My bike was trashed. I lost some cash and my knee was smashed.
On my other bike the next day
Freaking cop told me no charges to be laid and no insurance info for me as the driver was from the States and "didn't know".
If these catch on, there will be a rash of cheating allegations that some are filling them with helium.
Everyone seems to be missing the main question here - what's the optimum PSI to inflate it to?
I mean just no.
Unless it works and then everyone will be after them.
Utter nonsense. It'll all blow over soon enough.
The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind
The answer is blowin' in the wind
It's not April!
It might work, or it might not. Unfortunately without any evidence the claims are baseless. I was wondering how it will be affected by sidewinds. Perhaps it deflates and so has no impact.
"Also quite stylist" is completely subjective. They can claim this but the proof will be in the sales.
If it makes the rider more aerodiynamic, will it be less advantageous to draft someone wearing one of these?
Probably quite a big advantage to be had by drafting someone that's wearing one and just grab hold of it for a free pull-along
What a load of...
Silly.
I wouldn't be caught dead wearing that thing, but you all go ahead, which I know people are going to embrace it like other things cycling world came out with that was nuts.
We seem to have overlooked the elephant in the room, on even mild days your back is going to sweat like crazy, not to mention on hot days, and what about freezing temps?
Freezing? Just add some feathers and you've a massive down jacket!
Too hot? Just add ice cubes.
Without a sgnificant gust of wind, that's a product that's never going to take off.
How can you say that, the designer is a keen paraglider!
I've designed a perpetual motion bicycle, just pedal it once and it keeps going forever. I anticipate much profit: from crowdfunding gullibles mainly.
You are ET (ETthebike?) and I claim my £5.
I do hope it features L shaped cranks and indicators!
I suppose it's probably cheaper than a faired recumbent, but if you want to reduce drag and don't care about UCI rules, that still seems a better answer.
If you go over your handlebars and land on your back, it does look as if it will provide a soft landing.
There have been a few "faired - but with a sock to save weight / cost compared to velomobile" production recumbents. Off top of my head:
The UK Kingcycle - came with a fibreglass tail box and you could get a front fairing (I only had the former). If you'd both you could also get a sock which fit over them to fair you. Although as they were usually yellow the main effect was to make you look like a two-wheeled banana.
The US Lightning - p-38 usual model had an F40 variant - fast, fish-shaped and frightening: https://www.lightningbikes.com/f40/index.html
Hase of Germany produce delta trikes which can mount a fabric fairing. More of a leg-poncho this though. https://www.kinetics-online.co.uk/recumbents/hase/foldable-fairing/
It fills with air. So how much of its 'aero' gains are lost by it acting as a parachute?
Too much mirth! Absolute Black and RAF in one day?!
I sent Absolute Black a pic of myself wearing the RAF pack. They invited me to buy fifty of their exclusive Ti pulley cages at only £839 each. Who's laughing now, suckers!
Emily, I think this press release might have been embargoed until 1 April.
"Say goodbye to cumbersome gear"!
"sought to merge the principles of paragliding with cycling to reduce resistance". I would have thought the para element in para gliding is designed to increase air resistance (at least in one direction), no?
No. Just no.
Finally a perfectly shaped backpack for when I go shopping for fine china and then want to visit the house of cards building championship. Maybe I'll go visit the domino toppling exhibition as well.
Do you think they'd make a custom painted one that might look a little bit like a squirrel tail?
Didn't your SaddleSpur arrive yet?
I'm waiting for their haemorrhoid-friendly design first.
I reckon that backpack might be really useful for Triathlons. Jump in the water wearing one of those and all the other competitors will think there's a shark.
Not once in the video do either of them use the drops
Big aero much fastly moar science!
As an aside it's actually considered more aero to stay on the hoods and lean down nowadays rather than using the drops, because the horizontal forearms in the hoods position create less frontal area than the more vertical forearms in the drops.
