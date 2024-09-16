An air-filled cycling backpack to "reduce drag and "enhance safety" is about to hit Kickstarter

Yep, you're reading and seeing that right... Hong Kong-based innovators Ram Air Fairing (RAF, but not that RAF) will soon be starting a crowdfunding campaign for its 'Pioneering Bike Backpack' that is designed to reduce drag and enhance safety. "Say goodbye to cumbersome gear and hello to effortless cycling with our lightweight solution", boast the enthusiastic founders.

The Pioneering Bike Backpack, that as far as we can tell isn't actually designed to carry anything, is described as "a one-of-a-kind accessory that sets you apart on the road", and aesthetically we've certainly never seen anything quite like it. Why else should you back this backpack on Kickstarter, then?

"Our backpack's efficiency is unparalleled, meticulously engineered to elevate your speed on the road", says RAF.

"By significantly reducing air drag, you'll effortlessly slice through the wind, propelling yourself towards your personal best with ease."

As far as we can see there are no claims on how much "air drag" you might save yourself, not that that's stopped plenty of cycling brands in the past...

Inspired by a desire to improve cycling aerodynamics, RAF's founder, a professional paraglider, sought to merge the principles of paragliding with cycling to reduce resistance and elevate the riding experience (hopefully that doesn't mean cyclists wearing the Pioneering Bike Backpack will be taking off into the sky).

RAF continues: "This innovative backpack is designed to increase speed by reducing air drag, ultimately minimising padding force and optimising your performance on the road!"

...but that's not all.

RAF also claims that the Pioneering Bike Backpack enhances safety with integrated airbag protection. It certainly does look like a comfier landing than most backpacks, but we'll have to see how it handles in crosswinds before verifying the safety claims.

The claimed weight is 299g, which perhaps isn't surprising as most of it is simply air. The dimensions of the backpack are 95 x 35 x 65cm, or roughly the same size as a large kitchen bin for reference... and to ensure your kitchen bin-sized aero backpack looks as stylish as possible, you can match it to your kit in either white, blue or black colourways.

Since the Pioneering Bike Backpack doesn't appear to function as a traditional storage item and alters the rider's body shape, we're anticipating that it will fall foul of the UCI’s technical regulations, so it's unlikely you'll be seeing a RAF in the pro peloton any time soon.

Article 1.3.033 says: "Items of clothing may not modify the morphology of the rider and any non-essential element or device, of which the purpose is not exclusively that of clothing or protection, is forbidden. This shall also apply regarding any material or substance applied onto the skin or clothing and which is not itself an item of clothing."

So, will it really work?

While the idea of airflow staying attached to you for longer is well documented and invariably a successful way of decreasing drag on the bike, RAF doesn't provide any wind tunnel data or specific performance metrics for the Pioneering Bike Backpack. While wind tunnel testing can be expensive, the lack of concrete details makes it difficult to assess the actual impact of the backpack’s performance claims.

In response to the FAQ about how much faster you can go with the backpack on its website, RAF provides a vague answer: "Our air-filled backpack is engineered to slash air drag, boosting your speed and optimising your cycling performance for a noticeable difference."

Even if it does work, the appearance could be off-putting for some based off some comments we've seen around social media so far. But who are we to judge?

Unfortunately we don't have pricing information yet, and would struggle to even make an educated guess... so we'll update you when the crowdfunder goes live instead.

For more info go to Kickstarter or ramairfairing.com, and do let us know what you think of this creation in the comments below.