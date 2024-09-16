Support road.cc

An air-filled cycling backpack to "reduce drag and "enhance safety" is about to hit Kickstarter2024 Ram Air Fairing Pioneering Bike Backpack

An air-filled cycling backpack to "reduce drag and "enhance safety" is about to hit Kickstarter

The “next level of cycling safety and performance” weighs under 300g and even has an integrated airbag, claim its ambitious creators
by Emily Tillett
UPDATED Tue, Sep 17, 2024 13:59

First Published Sep 16, 2024

Yep, you're reading and seeing that right... Hong Kong-based innovators Ram Air Fairing (RAF, but not that RAF) will soon be starting a crowdfunding campaign for its 'Pioneering Bike Backpack' that is designed to reduce drag and enhance safety. "Say goodbye to cumbersome gear and hello to effortless cycling with our lightweight solution", boast the enthusiastic founders.

The Pioneering Bike Backpack, that as far as we can tell isn't actually designed to carry anything, is described as "a one-of-a-kind accessory that sets you apart on the road", and aesthetically we've certainly never seen anything quite like it. Why else should you back this backpack on Kickstarter, then? 

> Where are they now? The best, worst and wackiest cycling crowdfunders

2024 Ram Air Fairing Pioneering Bike Backpack 2

"Our backpack's efficiency is unparalleled, meticulously engineered to elevate your speed on the road", says RAF.  

"By significantly reducing air drag, you'll effortlessly slice through the wind, propelling yourself towards your personal best with ease."

As far as we can see there are no claims on how much "air drag" you might save yourself, not that that's stopped plenty of cycling brands in the past...

Inspired by a desire to improve cycling aerodynamics, RAF's founder, a professional paraglider, sought to merge the principles of paragliding with cycling to reduce resistance and elevate the riding experience (hopefully that doesn't mean cyclists wearing the Pioneering Bike Backpack will be taking off into the sky).  

RAF continues: "This innovative backpack is designed to increase speed by reducing air drag, ultimately minimising padding force and optimising your performance on the road!"

2024 Ram Air Fairing Pioneering Bike Backpack 3

...but that's not all. 

RAF also claims that the Pioneering Bike Backpack enhances safety with integrated airbag protection. It certainly does look like a comfier landing than most backpacks, but we'll have to see how it handles in crosswinds before verifying the safety claims.

The claimed weight is 299g, which perhaps isn't surprising as most of it is simply air. The dimensions of the backpack are 95 x 35 x 65cm, or roughly the same size as a large kitchen bin for reference... and to ensure your kitchen bin-sized aero backpack looks as stylish as possible, you can match it to your kit in either white, blue or black colourways. 

2024 Ram Air Fairing Pioneering Bike Backpack 5

> Has aero gone too far?

Since the Pioneering Bike Backpack doesn't appear to function as a traditional storage item and alters the rider's body shape, we're anticipating that it will fall foul of the UCI’s technical regulations, so it's unlikely you'll be seeing a RAF in the pro peloton any time soon.

Article 1.3.033 says: "Items of clothing may not modify the morphology of the rider and any non-essential element or device, of which the purpose is not exclusively that of clothing or protection, is forbidden. This shall also apply regarding any material or substance applied onto the skin or clothing and which is not itself an item of clothing." 

So, will it really work?

2024 Ram Air Fairing Pioneering Bike Backpack 4

While the idea of airflow staying attached to you for longer is well documented and invariably a successful way of decreasing drag on the bike, RAF doesn't provide any wind tunnel data or specific performance metrics for the Pioneering Bike Backpack. While wind tunnel testing can be expensive, the lack of concrete details makes it difficult to assess the actual impact of the backpack’s performance claims.

In response to the FAQ about how much faster you can go with the backpack on its website, RAF provides a vague answer: "Our air-filled backpack is engineered to slash air drag, boosting your speed and optimising your cycling performance for a noticeable difference."

Even if it does work, the appearance could be off-putting for some based off some comments we've seen around social media so far. But who are we to judge?

Unfortunately we don't have pricing information yet, and would struggle to even make an educated guess... so we'll update you when the crowdfunder goes live instead.

For more info go to Kickstarter or ramairfairing.com, and do let us know what you think of this creation in the comments below.

Emily Tillett

Emily is our track and road racing specialist, having represented Great Britain at the World and European Track Championships. With a National Title up her sleeve, Emily has just completed her Master’s in Sports Psychology at Loughborough University where she raced for Elite Development Team, Loughborough Lightning.

Emily is our go-to for all things training and when not riding or racing bikes, you can find her online shopping or booking flights…the rest of the office is now considering painting their nails to see if that’s the secret to going fast…

Avatar
Laz | 7 sec ago
0 likes

As a bike courier I had a left hand turning car cross my path while I was roaring on a call. As I flipped endover in the air I felt my bag, a full-sized backcountry backpack I rode with which was fairly empty that day I felt it inflate catching the wind and I landed on it flat on my back, felt my heels connect with the tarmac the air push out from my pack then the back of my head held by the straps as my helmet split in half. My bike was trashed. I lost some cash and my knee was smashed.
On my other bike the next day
Freaking cop told me no charges to be laid and no insurance info for me as the driver was from the States and "didn't know".

Avatar
Daclu Trelub | 2 hours ago
1 like

If these catch on, there will be a rash of cheating allegations that some are filling them with helium.

Avatar
mdavidford | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Everyone seems to be missing the main question here - what's the optimum PSI to inflate it to?

Avatar
fenix | 4 hours ago
2 likes

I mean just no.

Unless it works and then everyone will be after them.

Avatar
Sriracha | 4 hours ago
4 likes

Utter nonsense. It'll all blow over soon enough.

Avatar
Capt Sisko | 5 hours ago
4 likes

The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind
The answer is blowin' in the wind

Avatar
VIPcyclist | 7 hours ago
5 likes

It's not April!

Avatar
Pub bike | 6 hours ago
0 likes

It might work, or it might not.  Unfortunately without any evidence the claims are  baseless.  I was wondering how it will be affected by sidewinds.  Perhaps it deflates and so has no impact.

"Also quite stylist" is completely subjective.  They can claim this but the proof will be in the sales.

If it makes the rider more aerodiynamic, will it be less advantageous to draft someone wearing one of these?

 

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to Pub bike | 6 hours ago
3 likes

Pub bike wrote:

If it makes the rider more aerodiynamic, will it be less advantageous to draft someone wearing one of these?

Probably quite a big advantage to be had by drafting someone that's wearing one and just grab hold of it for a free pull-along

Avatar
Paul J | 7 hours ago
0 likes

What a load of...

Avatar
nortonp | 7 hours ago
0 likes

Silly.

Avatar
froze | 7 hours ago
0 likes

I wouldn't be caught dead wearing that thing, but you all go ahead, which I know people are going to embrace it like other things cycling world came out with that was nuts.

We seem to have overlooked the elephant in the room, on even mild days your back is going to sweat like crazy, not to mention on hot days, and what about freezing temps?

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to froze | 7 hours ago
1 like

Freezing?  Just add some feathers and you've a massive down jacket!

Too hot?  Just add ice cubes.

Avatar
joules1975 | 8 hours ago
5 likes

Without a sgnificant gust of wind, that's a product that's never going to take off.

Avatar
Paul J replied to joules1975 | 7 hours ago
0 likes

How can you say that, the designer is a keen paraglider!

Avatar
eburtthebike | 9 hours ago
6 likes

I've designed a perpetual motion bicycle, just pedal it once and it keeps going forever.  I anticipate much profit: from crowdfunding gullibles mainly.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to eburtthebike | 6 hours ago
2 likes

eburtthebike wrote:

I've designed a perpetual motion bicycle, just pedal it once and it keeps going forever.  

You are ET (ETthebike?) and I claim my £5.

Avatar
SimoninSpalding replied to eburtthebike | 4 hours ago
5 likes

I do hope it features L shaped cranks and indicators!

Avatar
armb | 9 hours ago
1 like

I suppose it's probably cheaper than a faired recumbent, but if you want to reduce drag and don't care about UCI rules, that still seems a better answer.
If you go over your handlebars and land on your back, it does look as if it will provide a soft landing.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to armb | 3 hours ago
1 like

There have been a few "faired - but with a sock to save weight / cost compared to velomobile" production recumbents. Off top of my head:

The UK Kingcycle - came with a fibreglass tail box and you could get a front fairing (I only had the former). If you'd both you could also get a sock which fit over them to fair you. Although as they were usually yellow the main effect was to make you look like a two-wheeled banana.

The US Lightning - p-38 usual model had an F40 variant - fast, fish-shaped and frightening: https://www.lightningbikes.com/f40/index.html

Hase of Germany produce delta trikes which can mount a fabric fairing. More of a leg-poncho this though. https://www.kinetics-online.co.uk/recumbents/hase/foldable-fairing/

Avatar
festina | 9 hours ago
0 likes

It fills with air. So how much of its 'aero' gains are lost by it acting as a parachute?

Avatar
wtjs | 9 hours ago
4 likes

Too much mirth! Absolute Black and RAF in one day?!

Avatar
lesterama replied to wtjs | 7 hours ago
5 likes

I sent Absolute Black a pic of myself wearing the RAF pack. They invited me to buy fifty of their exclusive Ti pulley cages at only £839 each. Who's laughing now, suckers!

Avatar
quiff | 9 hours ago
3 likes

Emily, I think this press release might have been embargoed until 1 April.

"Say goodbye to cumbersome gear"!  

"sought to merge the principles of paragliding with cycling to reduce resistance". I would have thought the para element in para gliding is designed to increase air resistance (at least in one direction), no?

Avatar
AidanR | 9 hours ago
3 likes

No. Just no.

Avatar
hawkinspeter | 9 hours ago
4 likes

Finally a perfectly shaped backpack for when I go shopping for fine china and then want to visit the house of cards building championship. Maybe I'll go visit the domino toppling exhibition as well.

Do you think they'd make a custom painted one that might look a little bit like a squirrel tail?

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to hawkinspeter | 9 hours ago
5 likes

Didn't your SaddleSpur arrive yet?

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to chrisonabike | 7 hours ago
5 likes

chrisonabike wrote:

Didn't your SaddleSpur arrive yet?

I'm waiting for their haemorrhoid-friendly design first.

I reckon that backpack might be really useful for Triathlons. Jump in the water wearing one of those and all the other competitors will think there's a shark.

Avatar
skeuomorph | 10 hours ago
2 likes

Not once in the video do either of them use the drops

Big aero much fastly moar science! 

Avatar
thrawed replied to skeuomorph | 9 hours ago
3 likes

As an aside it's actually considered more aero to stay on the hoods and lean down nowadays rather than using the drops, because the horizontal forearms in the hoods position create less frontal area than the more vertical forearms in the drops.

